Lee County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast doctors are urging women to advocate for their health

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the American College of Radiation, women under the age of 40 years old are recommended an ultrasound instead of a mammogram when finding a suspicious lump. Dr. Sara Floyd, a breast imaging radiologist at SMH, said this is because ultrasounds are good for examining lumps and finding out their classifications and characteristics. The California woman that was denied a mammogram was 29 years old, said Floyd.
SARASOTA, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Mercola donates over 300 school supply items to local elementary schools

Natural health company Mercola extended its reach during back-to-school season by teaming up with local organizations to provide more than 300 school supply items to elementary schools in need. In collaboration with Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, the company collected over 300 school supply items, from folders and crayons to pencil...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Department of Health warns of dengue fever case in Collier County

The Florida Department of Health in Collier County is advising residents there has been an increase in mosquito-borne disease in the areas of Collier County. The health department said there is a locally-acquired case of dengue fever. The mosquito-borne illness is found in the subtropics. “There is a heightened concern...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
helpmechas.com

Airline That ‘Inspires Travel’ Expands Service In The Wolverine State To Another Florida City

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Avelo expands nonstop service from Lansing and Kalamazoo to Fort Myers Avelo introduces a new era of affordable, convenient, and choice in air travel to Michigan. Low introductory one-way prices to Florida’s Gulf Coast begin at $79. A second nonstop Florida destination, Fort Myers, has been added by Avelo Airlines to its expanded service from Lansing and Kalamazoo. The sole airline providing inexpensive, practical, and nonstop connectivity to Florida for the Southwest and Mid-Michigan regions is Avelo.
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Nationally known Fort Myers hospice CEO, after 40 years, remains industry force

Over the 30-plus years Samira Beckwith has been leading Fort Myers-based Hope Healthcare, the nonprofit has expanded from a hospice serving less than 100 patients to an organization offering a full spectrum of health care services. Hope Healthcare now cares for some 3,000 people a day, providing hospice, palliative, cardiac and senior care; a Parkinson’s program; care for children with complex medical conditions; and grief counseling for all ages plus complementary therapies.
FORT MYERS, FL
floridapolitics.com

Naples assisted living facility hit with $32K fine for holding former residents’ money

Following a transfer, discharge or death, an assisted living facility has 45 days to send a prorated refund to the former resident or his or her estate. A Naples assisted living facility (ALF) has been hit with an administrative fine of more than $32,000 for failing to return more than $20,000 in prorated refunds within 45 days to nine former residents who had been discharged from the facility.
NAPLES, FL
seahawkseye.org

Cape Undergoes New Changes and Policies

A new policy has been placed in Cape Coral High School, requiring students to have their cell phones in their bags that will be placed in a chosen location in each classroom. “I was a little bit reluctant because I like leaving it up to the teachers to be able to run their classrooms how they see fit and what makes sense for their class,” Principal Christian Engelhart said. Teachers do have some flexibility as far as the location of the students’ bags whether it’s by the students’ seat or in a certain area in the room.
CAPE CORAL, FL
floridapolitics.com

Developers back out of Florida panther protection proposal

I think the landowners just thought they could get away with it. August is usually the worst month to be in Florida. We’re wilting from the heat and humidity and watching the National Weather Service bulletins because it’s peak hurricane season. Fortunately, there’s one event this month that...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Florida baby fighting rare disease only 13 others have worldwide

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A baby living in Fort Myers is battling a disease only 13 others have worldwide. Evelyn, a 3-month-old infant, was diagnosed with Wolman's disease which is a rare genetic disorder characterized by a complete absence of an enzyme required to break down certain fats and cholesterol.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers remains one of most overvalued housing markets in U.S.

Fort Myers is the third most overvalued housing market in the U.S. and the most overvalued in Florida, according to a July analysis by researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. Using open-source data from Zillow or other providers, researchers determined Fort Myers home buyers are paying an average of $430,131, a 62.23% premium over the expected price of $265,142. Only Boise, Idaho, and Las Vegas home buyers are paying more of a premium. Lakeland, Tampa, the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton area and Melbourne round out the top five most overvalued markets in Florida.
FORT MYERS, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

End tax and spend

Well, let’s start with the council members (and our pathetic City Manager) who in their hubris, decided at a time when the citizens in Cape Coral are being crushed by Biden’s inflation, think it is a good idea to increase our property taxes, to pay for parks we don’t yet need (they can’t even take care of the established ones) and proposed projects that haven’t even started, and none of them IMHO reflect the history of the Cape as a city for regular, middle class people. We are not Naples and do not want to be. If you have a home valued at, say $300,000, the city manager, who cannot keep his fingers out of our wallets, wants to increase the taxes which will cost the property owner an additional $560 if not homesteaded and approximately $300 if it is.
CAPE CORAL, FL

