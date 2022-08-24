Read full article on original website
beckersasc.com
Physician assistant cleared in malpractice case following Florida patient's death
A Florida circuit court has cleared a Sarasota, Fla.-based physician assistant of liability in a medical malpractice trial over the death of a patient, Courtroom View Network reported Aug. 25. Charles Kayat, the physician assistant, was treating patient Jacqueline Dinallo in 2018 for a severe cough and shortness of breath...
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast doctors are urging women to advocate for their health
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the American College of Radiation, women under the age of 40 years old are recommended an ultrasound instead of a mammogram when finding a suspicious lump. Dr. Sara Floyd, a breast imaging radiologist at SMH, said this is because ultrasounds are good for examining lumps and finding out their classifications and characteristics. The California woman that was denied a mammogram was 29 years old, said Floyd.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier Mosquito Control District expansion comes as dengue fever case reported
A referendum passed during Tuesday’s primary that allows Collier Mosquito Control District to expand its coverage. Coincidentally, it comes at a time when a case of dengue fever, a mosquito-borne illness, popped up in the county. The Board of Mosquito Control Commissioners approved the policy for expansion citing a...
WINKNEWS.com
2 Collier County organizations work to help vulnerable people find housing
As rent prices skyrocket, two organizations are helping some of the most vulnerable people in our community find a home. The Hunger and Homeless Coalition of Collier County said in the first quarter of this year, there were 65 seniors without a home, and that number is growing. “We’ve had...
capecoralbreeze.com
Mercola donates over 300 school supply items to local elementary schools
Natural health company Mercola extended its reach during back-to-school season by teaming up with local organizations to provide more than 300 school supply items to elementary schools in need. In collaboration with Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, the company collected over 300 school supply items, from folders and crayons to pencil...
WINKNEWS.com
Department of Health warns of dengue fever case in Collier County
The Florida Department of Health in Collier County is advising residents there has been an increase in mosquito-borne disease in the areas of Collier County. The health department said there is a locally-acquired case of dengue fever. The mosquito-borne illness is found in the subtropics. “There is a heightened concern...
helpmechas.com
Airline That ‘Inspires Travel’ Expands Service In The Wolverine State To Another Florida City
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Avelo expands nonstop service from Lansing and Kalamazoo to Fort Myers Avelo introduces a new era of affordable, convenient, and choice in air travel to Michigan. Low introductory one-way prices to Florida’s Gulf Coast begin at $79. A second nonstop Florida destination, Fort Myers, has been added by Avelo Airlines to its expanded service from Lansing and Kalamazoo. The sole airline providing inexpensive, practical, and nonstop connectivity to Florida for the Southwest and Mid-Michigan regions is Avelo.
businessobserverfl.com
Nationally known Fort Myers hospice CEO, after 40 years, remains industry force
Over the 30-plus years Samira Beckwith has been leading Fort Myers-based Hope Healthcare, the nonprofit has expanded from a hospice serving less than 100 patients to an organization offering a full spectrum of health care services. Hope Healthcare now cares for some 3,000 people a day, providing hospice, palliative, cardiac and senior care; a Parkinson’s program; care for children with complex medical conditions; and grief counseling for all ages plus complementary therapies.
floridapolitics.com
Naples assisted living facility hit with $32K fine for holding former residents’ money
Following a transfer, discharge or death, an assisted living facility has 45 days to send a prorated refund to the former resident or his or her estate. A Naples assisted living facility (ALF) has been hit with an administrative fine of more than $32,000 for failing to return more than $20,000 in prorated refunds within 45 days to nine former residents who had been discharged from the facility.
WINKNEWS.com
Biden’s student loan debt relief plan gives break to SWFL students
Millions under a mountain of education debt woke up feeling a little lighter in the wake of President Joe Biden’s announcement that up to $10,000 of their federal student loan debt will be forgiven if they qualify. But there’s some controversy behind the loan relief. The Florida Gulf...
seahawkseye.org
Cape Undergoes New Changes and Policies
A new policy has been placed in Cape Coral High School, requiring students to have their cell phones in their bags that will be placed in a chosen location in each classroom. “I was a little bit reluctant because I like leaving it up to the teachers to be able to run their classrooms how they see fit and what makes sense for their class,” Principal Christian Engelhart said. Teachers do have some flexibility as far as the location of the students’ bags whether it’s by the students’ seat or in a certain area in the room.
Gittens lost her Lee County School Board seat
Changes are coming to the Lee County School Board. Gwynetta Gittens, who represents eastern Lee County’s District 5, lost to Armor Persons. Gittens made history when she won a seat on the Lee County School Board. She became the first minority in 132 years to be elected. She lasted one term.
floridapolitics.com
Developers back out of Florida panther protection proposal
I think the landowners just thought they could get away with it. August is usually the worst month to be in Florida. We’re wilting from the heat and humidity and watching the National Weather Service bulletins because it’s peak hurricane season. Fortunately, there’s one event this month that...
Dept. of Health issuing advisory after Collier County case of Dengue fever
FL Department of Health issuing health advisory after locally-acquired case of Dengue fever in Collier County. This is the first locally acquired case in 20 years in the county.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County School Board races are headed to a runoff in November
Collier County School Board races are headed to a runoff in November. Tuesday’s primary settled nothing, no one won one of the three seats up for grabs on the Collier County School Board. There are six candidates running for the positions, but only three seats are available. So the...
City of Cape Coral warns residents of unlicensed contractors
City officials say that it's been an ongoing issue, so much so that they posted an alert on their social media pages this week to remind those who may be looking to hire one.
Brendon Leslie admits promoting scam crypto coins on a local podcast
Brendon Leslie admits to promoting scam crypto coins. On the Podcast “Beach talk radio” Ep. #233, Leslie states he took money to advertise LGB the coin. As of today 8/27/2022, the advertisement is still running on Florida’s Voice. Basically, it’s a scam — though, to its credit,...
10NEWS
Florida baby fighting rare disease only 13 others have worldwide
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A baby living in Fort Myers is battling a disease only 13 others have worldwide. Evelyn, a 3-month-old infant, was diagnosed with Wolman's disease which is a rare genetic disorder characterized by a complete absence of an enzyme required to break down certain fats and cholesterol.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers remains one of most overvalued housing markets in U.S.
Fort Myers is the third most overvalued housing market in the U.S. and the most overvalued in Florida, according to a July analysis by researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. Using open-source data from Zillow or other providers, researchers determined Fort Myers home buyers are paying an average of $430,131, a 62.23% premium over the expected price of $265,142. Only Boise, Idaho, and Las Vegas home buyers are paying more of a premium. Lakeland, Tampa, the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton area and Melbourne round out the top five most overvalued markets in Florida.
capecoralbreeze.com
End tax and spend
Well, let’s start with the council members (and our pathetic City Manager) who in their hubris, decided at a time when the citizens in Cape Coral are being crushed by Biden’s inflation, think it is a good idea to increase our property taxes, to pay for parks we don’t yet need (they can’t even take care of the established ones) and proposed projects that haven’t even started, and none of them IMHO reflect the history of the Cape as a city for regular, middle class people. We are not Naples and do not want to be. If you have a home valued at, say $300,000, the city manager, who cannot keep his fingers out of our wallets, wants to increase the taxes which will cost the property owner an additional $560 if not homesteaded and approximately $300 if it is.
