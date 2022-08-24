Well, let’s start with the council members (and our pathetic City Manager) who in their hubris, decided at a time when the citizens in Cape Coral are being crushed by Biden’s inflation, think it is a good idea to increase our property taxes, to pay for parks we don’t yet need (they can’t even take care of the established ones) and proposed projects that haven’t even started, and none of them IMHO reflect the history of the Cape as a city for regular, middle class people. We are not Naples and do not want to be. If you have a home valued at, say $300,000, the city manager, who cannot keep his fingers out of our wallets, wants to increase the taxes which will cost the property owner an additional $560 if not homesteaded and approximately $300 if it is.

