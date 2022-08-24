ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Prep Sports Roundup: 8/26

PAYSON, Utah-Kade Edwards (22 of 35, 239 yards, 2 TD’s/INT) and Dylan Wall (7 rec, 90 yards, 2 TD’s) connected on a pair of scores and Lincoln Ewell sacked Reggie Hafen on 4th down to end the game as the Payson Lions outlasted Richfield 28-22 Friday in non-region football play.
Bees Down Rainiers Friday

SALT LAKE CITY-Steven Duggar homered and the Salt Lake Bees downed Tacoma 4-3 Friday in Pacific Coast League play at Smith’s Ballpark. Cesar Valdez posted four strikeouts in six innings of work for the Bees to earn the win on the mound. Valdez is 8-5 on the season for Salt Lake.
