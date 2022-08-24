Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
midutahradio.com
Mid-Utah Radio Sports Network Schools Compete At UIAAA Cross Country Meet Saturday
SPANISH FORK, Utah-Saturday, several Mid-Utah Radio Sports Network schools competed at the UIAAA Invitational at Spanish Fork Sports Park. The boys’ team championship was won by Mountain View as the Bruins posted a score of 85. The top 5 finishers are as follows:. Mountain View 85. Orem 93. Corner...
midutahradio.com
Prep Sports Roundup: 8/26
PAYSON, Utah-Kade Edwards (22 of 35, 239 yards, 2 TD’s/INT) and Dylan Wall (7 rec, 90 yards, 2 TD’s) connected on a pair of scores and Lincoln Ewell sacked Reggie Hafen on 4th down to end the game as the Payson Lions outlasted Richfield 28-22 Friday in non-region football play.
midutahradio.com
Bees Down Rainiers Friday
SALT LAKE CITY-Steven Duggar homered and the Salt Lake Bees downed Tacoma 4-3 Friday in Pacific Coast League play at Smith’s Ballpark. Cesar Valdez posted four strikeouts in six innings of work for the Bees to earn the win on the mound. Valdez is 8-5 on the season for Salt Lake.
Comments / 0