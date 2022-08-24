SALT LAKE CITY-Steven Duggar homered and the Salt Lake Bees downed Tacoma 4-3 Friday in Pacific Coast League play at Smith’s Ballpark. Cesar Valdez posted four strikeouts in six innings of work for the Bees to earn the win on the mound. Valdez is 8-5 on the season for Salt Lake.

TACOMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO