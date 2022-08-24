ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

disneydining.com

Disney-owned 5,000-acre Wyoming ranch on the market for $71 million

A sprawling ranch in Wyoming that was once owned by the Disney family is now on the market for $71 million. If you are really into Disney nostalgia–and we mean really, really into Disney nostalgia–plus you love the peace and serenity of seclusion and mountain vistas, AND you have $71 million to back your contract, Hall and Hall Ranch Properties of Billings, Montana, has the perfect property for you.
BILLINGS, MT
yankodesign.com

This rustic home near Lake Tahoe was built to withstand wildfires

In recent years, Californian wildfires have become more frequent and dangerous, hence when it comes to building homes and cabins in the Californian forests, it’s imperative to construct structures that are as non-combustible as possible. Architects have to be more mindful, and aware while building these lodgings, especially when it comes to the ones in the Lake Tahoe region, where the Caldor Fire burned 221,000 acres, and destroyed over 1000 structures, last year itself! A house near Lake Tahoe, that was built consciously using non-combustible materials, in an attempt to withstand forest fires is the CAMPout House. It was built for the CEO of Five9, a publicly traded cloud-software company in San Francisco, and his family.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Employee Finds Human Foot Floating Around In An Abyss Pool At Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park has strict rules about not getting too close to their natural attractions, like their geysers, abyss pools, and even wildlife. Of course, the possibility of doing some jail time, severe maiming and even death, should be enough to keep tourists from being morons and getting too close to these attractions, but this might be an even bigger warning… According to ABC-Fox Montana, a Yellowstone National Park employee discovered part of a foot inside of a shoe, floating around […] The post Yellowstone Employee Finds Human Foot Floating Around In An Abyss Pool At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TRAVEL
AOL Corp

This luxury hotel in Sunny Isles Beach was just named the best resort in the U.S.

The beachfront luxury resort with the famous red chairs, couches and umbrellas is back in the news again. The elegant Mediterranean-style Acqualina Resort & Residences in Sunny Isles Beach has been named the best destination resort in the country in the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards by USA Today. It was also named one of the top three waterfront hotels in the country.
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL
Motor1.com

Holiday Rambler Eclipse RV Debuts With Theater Seats, Drop-Down Loft

The Holiday Rambler Eclipse is a new motorhome model from the builder. It’s available in three different lengths with three different layouts, packing in features like a full-size residential stainless-steel refrigerator and much more, depending on the floor plan. The Eclipse has a $199,888 starting MSRP. The Eclipse makes...
CARS
hypebeast.com

The Anthénea Pod Is a Floating Luxury Hotel Suite

Inspired by the floating pod from the 1977 film The Spy Who Loved Me, the Anthénea is a luxurious take on the concept and brought to life by Jacques-Antoine Cesbron, Jean-Michel Ducancelle, Yannick Littoux. This eco-friendly vessel features solar panels, two electric propulsion pods, a silent electric motor, and...
ABC News

92-year-old grandma and grandson are on a mission to visit every US national park together

Brad Ryan, 41, and his 92-year-old grandmother, Joy Ryan, are nearing the finish line on a goal they once thought was impossible: visiting all 63 U.S. national parks together. The duo from Duncan Falls, Ohio, kicked off their adventure in October 2015, when Brad was looking for a way to spend a three-day weekend during veterinary school. He said the idea was sparked by a conversation he had with "Grandma Joy" about his past adventures on the Appalachian Trail.
DUNCAN FALLS, OH
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: HGTV’s “Farmhouse Fixer” Gives a 1700s Farmhouse Kitchen a Neutral, Modern Makeover

After having their first child, California residents Megan and Jeff realized that they wanted to be closer to their family and began looking for property in New Hampshire. Following an intense online search, they purchased a 1798 Pelham, New Hampshire farmhouse sight unseen. The young couple called on farmhouse expert Jonathan Knight to help them bring the home into the 21st century (while maintaining some of its historic charm) in the season 2 premiere of “Farmhouse Fixer.”
PELHAM, NH

