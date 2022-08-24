Read full article on original website
Change in reporting procedures leads to drastic drop in active COVID cases in state
HURON — In Wednesday’s weekly COVID-19 report from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), more new positive cases were added than the final active case number reported. When asked about the change in numbers, DOH communications director Kieran Tate replied that the state’s COVID-19 website “now reflects...
Could you hold the key to a family's closure?
Well, in a word…yes, you could. That is the overriding message of “Someone Knows,” an examination of cold cases in South Dakota, written by Sioux Falls native Christine Wevik. Wevik recently gave a reading of her book and answered questions at the Huron Public Library. “It could...
Displaying South Dakota talent
There has been a beehive of activity at the Women’s Building on the S.D. State Fairgrounds as exhibits come in to be judged and then put on display for fairgoers to see when the 2022 event opens Thursday. “It’s a full array of wonderful exhibits,” said Jo Freier of...
