ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
Plainsman

Could you hold the key to a family's closure?

Well, in a word…yes, you could. That is the overriding message of “Someone Knows,” an examination of cold cases in South Dakota, written by Sioux Falls native Christine Wevik. Wevik recently gave a reading of her book and answered questions at the Huron Public Library. “It could...
HURON, SD
Plainsman

Displaying South Dakota talent

There has been a beehive of activity at the Women’s Building on the S.D. State Fairgrounds as exhibits come in to be judged and then put on display for fairgoers to see when the 2022 event opens Thursday. “It’s a full array of wonderful exhibits,” said Jo Freier of...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy