Pittsburgh, PA

pittsburghmagazine.com

Where to Eat Now (and soon) at The Terminal in Pittsburgh’s Strip District

From its humble beginnings as a produce distribution hub to its current role as a dining and entertainment complex, The Terminal in the Strip District is an historical foodie destination. Since 2014, real estate development firm McCaffery has been transforming the former Pennsylvania Railroad Fruit Auction & Sales Building into...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

The 8-ball champions of the world hail from Monongahela

The team members of “Triple Threat” play pool out of their home base at Main Street Tavern in Monongahela. They are back from Las Vegas where they won the 2022 APA World 8-Ball Championship. Triple Threat took home $30,000 and ultimate bragging rights upon returning home to their...
MONONGAHELA, PA
Washington Examiner

A chance meeting at the gas station

EXPORT, Pennsylvania — After logging several thousand miles driving along the back roads of the United States — most of them numbered U.S. highways and state roads, but also some dirt roads that I wasn’t quite sure were even supposed to be actual roads — I pulled up to a Sheetz gas station. Once again, I was to fill up a tank that had been depleted many times over in those two weeks. Both parenthood and the nature of my job taught me to always go home with a full tank of gas.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Entertainment
restaurantclicks.com

The Ultimate Guide to Korean BBQ in Pittsburgh

Barbecue isn’t just an American tradition. It’s an ancient meat-centric tradition that’s as ancient as civilization itself. Korean barbecue revolutionizes the typical outdoor grill we’re used to in the States by moving it indoors as the centerpiece of restaurant dining tables. Customers grill their own high-quality...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

New breakfast restaurant opens in the Strip

PITTSBURGH — More than a year after making public a plan to establish a new restaurant in a largely sold-out condo building, Hullett Properties announced on social media that it has opened the new James Cafe. Breanna Tyson, an owner of Hullett Properties, announced on LinkedIn that James Cafe...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Wexford’s Bella Frutteto Is Closing But Its Menu (And Legacy) Will Live On

For Jeff and Sandy Rook, owning a restaurant isn’t just about feeding people; it’s about connecting with them. The McCandless couple met three decades ago while working at the Squirrel Hill Eat ‘n Park – he was a cook, she was a waitress — and spent the last 15 years running Bella Frutteto in Wexford. Here at the popular Italian eatery, which means “beautiful orchard,” patrons and employees are like family members.
WEXFORD, PA
restaurantclicks.com

10 Greek Restaurants to Try in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh has a rich history and ranks highly on many domestic and international lists as one of the most livable cities. The city features more than 400 bridges due to its location at the combination of the Allegheny and Monongahela Rivers where they form the Ohio River. Visitors won’t lack...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 26-28

It will be a festive weekend in Pittsburgh, with events celebrating everything from fine art to tiny houses to vegan food. The Reuse Box Truck Roadshow makes a stop from 9 a.m. t0 5 p.m. Saturday at Construction Junction, 214 N. Lexington St., Point Breeze. The event to promote the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
fatherpitt.com

The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse

Aluminum, vinyl, Insulbrick, and Perma-Stone: old Pa Pitt calls them the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. They are the four most common artificial sidings applied to Pittsburgh houses, especially frame houses. (But not exclusively frame houses: siding salesmen were aggressive enough to go for brick houses if they sensed weakness in the buyer.) They are responsible for more uglification in the city than any other single force. That is not to say that it is impossible to use them well, only that they are almost never used well. We can find perfect illustrations within a block of each other on the South Side.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling

PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Multiple businesses broken into in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating after multiple businesses in Shadyside were broken damaged or burglarized. Watch the report from Shadyside in the video player above. A Pittsburgh's Action News 4 photojournalist saw broken glass at five businesses along Aiken, Copeland and Walnut streets. We obtained surveillance footage from early...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Ask Kelly: How does Kennywood's Racer switch sides?

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — In this week’s “Ask Kelly,” we dive into one of the great mysteries of Kennywood. Skyler from Hempfield asks, "I was at Kennywood and I rode the Racer twice. And I finished on the opposite side of how I started. How is that possible?"
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man robs bank in Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood

A man robbed a bank on Friday in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood. At around 11:45 a.m., the man presented a note at the bank that demanded money, according to Pittsburgh Public Information Officer Amanda Mueller. He also threatened to use a gun, but no firearm was seen. The man left...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is medium

The community level of COVID in Allegheny County is medium, as of Aug. 26. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made substantive changes to its coronavirus guidance on Aug. 11, citing protections that most Americans have from the virus through vaccinations and boosters or previous infection. The changes include dropping the 6-foot standard in […] The post Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is medium appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

