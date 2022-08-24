Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com
Where to Eat Now (and soon) at The Terminal in Pittsburgh’s Strip District
From its humble beginnings as a produce distribution hub to its current role as a dining and entertainment complex, The Terminal in the Strip District is an historical foodie destination. Since 2014, real estate development firm McCaffery has been transforming the former Pennsylvania Railroad Fruit Auction & Sales Building into...
wtae.com
The 8-ball champions of the world hail from Monongahela
The team members of “Triple Threat” play pool out of their home base at Main Street Tavern in Monongahela. They are back from Las Vegas where they won the 2022 APA World 8-Ball Championship. Triple Threat took home $30,000 and ultimate bragging rights upon returning home to their...
Former Channel 11 sports reporter Jonas Chaney wins Pittsburgh Black Media Federation Legacy Award
PITTSBURGH — Jonas Chaney is this year’s Pittsburgh Black Media Federation Legacy Award winner. “It makes me feel old. I look at the term legacy and I wonder wow, have I been around that long,” Chaney said. Chaney is one of several journalists honored for his work.
Washington Examiner
A chance meeting at the gas station
EXPORT, Pennsylvania — After logging several thousand miles driving along the back roads of the United States — most of them numbered U.S. highways and state roads, but also some dirt roads that I wasn’t quite sure were even supposed to be actual roads — I pulled up to a Sheetz gas station. Once again, I was to fill up a tank that had been depleted many times over in those two weeks. Both parenthood and the nature of my job taught me to always go home with a full tank of gas.
restaurantclicks.com
The Ultimate Guide to Korean BBQ in Pittsburgh
Barbecue isn’t just an American tradition. It’s an ancient meat-centric tradition that’s as ancient as civilization itself. Korean barbecue revolutionizes the typical outdoor grill we’re used to in the States by moving it indoors as the centerpiece of restaurant dining tables. Customers grill their own high-quality...
New breakfast restaurant opens in the Strip
PITTSBURGH — More than a year after making public a plan to establish a new restaurant in a largely sold-out condo building, Hullett Properties announced on social media that it has opened the new James Cafe. Breanna Tyson, an owner of Hullett Properties, announced on LinkedIn that James Cafe...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Wexford’s Bella Frutteto Is Closing But Its Menu (And Legacy) Will Live On
For Jeff and Sandy Rook, owning a restaurant isn’t just about feeding people; it’s about connecting with them. The McCandless couple met three decades ago while working at the Squirrel Hill Eat ‘n Park – he was a cook, she was a waitress — and spent the last 15 years running Bella Frutteto in Wexford. Here at the popular Italian eatery, which means “beautiful orchard,” patrons and employees are like family members.
restaurantclicks.com
10 Greek Restaurants to Try in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh has a rich history and ranks highly on many domestic and international lists as one of the most livable cities. The city features more than 400 bridges due to its location at the combination of the Allegheny and Monongahela Rivers where they form the Ohio River. Visitors won’t lack...
Elevate-Bio expected to bring more jobs to Pittsburgh in expansion
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Governor Tom Wolf announced on Thursday that a tech company, expanding in Pittsburgh, is expected to create nearly 200 jobs. Elevate-Bio is focused on transformative cell and gene therapies. It's building a new facility at Pitt's biomanufacturing center in Hazelwood Green. Construction is expected to begin next year.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 26-28
It will be a festive weekend in Pittsburgh, with events celebrating everything from fine art to tiny houses to vegan food. The Reuse Box Truck Roadshow makes a stop from 9 a.m. t0 5 p.m. Saturday at Construction Junction, 214 N. Lexington St., Point Breeze. The event to promote the...
fatherpitt.com
The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse
Aluminum, vinyl, Insulbrick, and Perma-Stone: old Pa Pitt calls them the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. They are the four most common artificial sidings applied to Pittsburgh houses, especially frame houses. (But not exclusively frame houses: siding salesmen were aggressive enough to go for brick houses if they sensed weakness in the buyer.) They are responsible for more uglification in the city than any other single force. That is not to say that it is impossible to use them well, only that they are almost never used well. We can find perfect illustrations within a block of each other on the South Side.
Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling
PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
Eat’n Park owners chosen to receive Pa. Society’s 2022 Gold Medal award
The owners of the Pittsburgh-headquartered Eat’n Park Hospitality Group have been chosen to receive The Pennsylvania Society’s Gold Medal for Distinguished Achievement at this year’s annual Society dinner in New York City. The Broadhurst family will be recognized not only for their contributions to the economy through...
wtae.com
Multiple businesses broken into in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating after multiple businesses in Shadyside were broken damaged or burglarized. Watch the report from Shadyside in the video player above. A Pittsburgh's Action News 4 photojournalist saw broken glass at five businesses along Aiken, Copeland and Walnut streets. We obtained surveillance footage from early...
wtae.com
Ask Kelly: How does Kennywood's Racer switch sides?
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — In this week’s “Ask Kelly,” we dive into one of the great mysteries of Kennywood. Skyler from Hempfield asks, "I was at Kennywood and I rode the Racer twice. And I finished on the opposite side of how I started. How is that possible?"
WYFF4.com
Python on the loose in Pennsylvania after getting away from owner while on a walk
Police in a city outside of Pittsburgh are searching for a pet python that was reported missing Thursday. Previous video above: 15-foot python escapes in Morgantown, West Virginia (2019) The Duquesne police chief told sister station WTAE that the snake's owner took it for a walk Wednesday afternoon when the...
Multiple business windows in Shadyside shattered, owners hope surveillance video leads to arrest
PITTSBURGH — A handful of business owners in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood woke up and found out that the windows of their front doors had been shattered. They’re hoping surveillance video and awareness leads to an arrest. “It was just glass everywhere,” said Picket Fence owner Maureen Staley....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man robs bank in Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood
A man robbed a bank on Friday in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood. At around 11:45 a.m., the man presented a note at the bank that demanded money, according to Pittsburgh Public Information Officer Amanda Mueller. He also threatened to use a gun, but no firearm was seen. The man left...
Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is medium
The community level of COVID in Allegheny County is medium, as of Aug. 26. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made substantive changes to its coronavirus guidance on Aug. 11, citing protections that most Americans have from the virus through vaccinations and boosters or previous infection. The changes include dropping the 6-foot standard in […] The post Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is medium appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
