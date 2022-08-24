Read full article on original website
Ocean City Today
Counties with the oldest homes in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
foxbaltimore.com
Workers at Hampden grocery store MOMS vote to form union
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Workers at MOM's Organic Market in Baltimore's Hampden neighborhood overwhelmingly voted to form a union Friday. The workers at the store in the Rotunda shopping center will be represented by the Teamsters Local 570. City Councilwoman Odette Ramos, who represents the area, was a staunch supporter...
WTOP
Anne Arundel bill to limit flags on county property receives pushback
In Anne Arundel County, Maryland, a proposed bill would limit what kind of flags can be displayed on county property — but the proposal is receiving pushback from a number of local groups. Council member Nathan Volke, a Republican, is behind the move, and told the Capital Gazette that,...
foxbaltimore.com
The world is their oyster! Md. middle schoolers make rare freshwater find
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A couple of Maryland middle schoolers made a rare find recently when they found a pearl inside a freshwater clam. Sixth and seventh graders were enjoying the outdoors at Winters Run in Harford County when they made the discovery, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) tweeted on Sunday.
Governor Hogan Announces Maryland’s State Small Business Credit Initiative Programs Now Open
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced Maryland programs funded by the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) are open. Up to $198 million in federal small business relief is being administered by three state agencies: the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), the Maryland Department of Commerce, and the Maryland Technology Development Corporation […]
American Governors’ Border Strike Force Initiative Results In 27 Arrests With More Expected
(Pikesville, MD) – A cooperative cross-jurisdictional initiative between state and federal law enforcement partners has led to 27 arrests with more expected as police continue to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations responsible for drug trafficking throughout the state, including Baltimore City. Maryland is one of 26 states across the nation, participating in the American […]
foxbaltimore.com
Concerns for city schools as classes begin this week
WBFF — FOX 45 is your back to school headquarters and while there is a lot of excitement for the new school year. The teacher and staff shortage is cause for some major concern as Baltimore city schools is facing a more than 200 teacher shortage just hours before the first bell rings.
mocoshow.com
Crisfield Seafood Voted in Top Ten of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ List
Crisfield Seafood, located at 8012 Georgia Avenue, has been a Montgomery County staple for nearly 80 years, operating in Silver Spring since 1945. In 2022 the seafood restaurant has earned recognition by being voted as one of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ restaurants, coming in at #8. Crisfield has been owned by the Landis family since 1945. Today it’s owned by the third generation, with the seven owner/cousins being the grandchildren of Crisfield’s original owner, Lillian Landis.
foxbaltimore.com
Heat wave continues for back to school this week in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. August 28 — Hot temperatures stick around through the end of August. Sunday is hot and steamy with highs in the low 90s and heat indices nearing the triple digits. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds and possibly stray storms during the afternoon.
msn.com
Sailing is like religion in Annapolis. Black kids had been locked out.
Barefoot and in borrowed life jackets, Jayden Hill and Rondell Franklin leaned back in their 12-foot dinghy, skimming alongside the sleek yachts and sightseeing boats of the Chesapeake Bay. Neither had sailed before this summer, nor been so close to the Naval Academy’s rocky sea wall, the fenced-in luxury homes...
foxbaltimore.com
Dangerously hot for first day of school on Monday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The heat wave continues on Monday as many kids head back to school. Tomorrow marks the start of the school year for Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County, and the first day will be hot with temperatures reaching the low 90s. Around...
foxbaltimore.com
Can the "Al Capone Method" work in Baltimore?
WBFF — As crime rises in the city Former FBI agent Dr. Tyronne Powers joined to help break down the different approach to keeping repeat violent offenders behind bars. He discussed what the Al Capone method was and what Baltimore doesn't utilize it to diminish crime in the city. He also talked about whether this approach has always been used this and if not why? Powers also talked about how long it takes before we see if it is working.
Baltimore News: SHAN Wallace’s Lexington Market, Matmos, ‘We Need Answers’ Podcast
This week’s news includes: Lexington Market photo essay by SHAN Wallace, Katie Pumphrey’s English Channel swim, Biden’s student debt announcement, and more reporting from Baltimore Magazine, The New York Times, Baltimore Beat, and other local and independent news sources. Header Image: SHAN Wallace in Baltimore Magazine. by...
foxbaltimore.com
Addressing the teacher shortage in Baltimore City Schools
WBFF — FOX 45 is your back to school headquarters and with the first day for 13 districts across the state tomorrow a major concern, many schools will be missing teachers, staff, and for some no air conditioning again. Former Baltimore city teacher Cowan Amaye-Obu joined us this morning to talk about the school system being understaffed by a few hundred teachers.
kiiky.com
10 Best Colleges in Baltimore | 2022
Baltimore is the most populous city in the U.S. state of Maryland, as well as the 30th most populous city in the United States, with a population of 585,708 in 2020. The colleges in Baltimore have been ranked so high, such that the University of Baltimore has been ranked #3 public master’s university in Maryland (2021), #3 public master’s university in Maryland for advancing students’ social mobility (2021), #1 public university in Maryland (#31 nationally) on the list of Best 4-Year Colleges for Adult Learners (2019).
wypr.org
Why Maryland’s first debate for governor would be live
There are 74 more days until Election Day in Maryland, and both the Democratic and Republican nominees for governor say they are eager for the chance to debate. Republican Dan Cox accused Democrat Wes Moore of avoiding debates with him in a statement released Thursday. Moore said Friday at an event in Baltimore that that’s simply not true.
Nottingham MD
Middle River trucker hauls in winning $100,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Sometimes you have to go home to win big. Trucker Scott Green of Middle River drives all over the country, playing scratch-offs in multiple states with varying levels of success. “I won $4,000 in Missouri and another $5,000 in Kentucky. I have gambled all over the country,”...
foxbaltimore.com
Light rail unavailable for fans leaving preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium Saturday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Light Rail is now out of service due to technical issues leaving crowds of fans traveling back from the M&T Bank preseason game to be redirected to other forms of transport. A shuttle bus will be provided at Camden yards for those who typically ride...
multihousingnews.com
SCG Breaks Ground on Baltimore Project
South Street Centre will offer both affordable and senior housing once completed. SCG Development Partners has begun is development of South Street Centre Apartments, a five-building, mixed residence, 152-unit affordable housing community located at 110-130 W South St. in Frederick, Md. SCG is building the community in a partnership with New Harbor Development and the Maryland and U.S. Departments of Housing and Urban Development. Morgan-Keller Construction will lead the fabrication of the new buildings. The project was funded in part through Low Income Housing Tax Credits and a Multifamily Bond Program.
State's Attorney Mosby hosts final Bmore Popup for youth on Inner Harbor cruise
State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby hosted her final Bmore PopUp event. Mosby launched the summer series in 2017.
