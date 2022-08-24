Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Flood survivors still recovering from damage one month later
FISTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Weeks have passed since the flood, but survivors are still working through the damage. “We had a bunch of antiques in that brown building over there with that red roof. We had a bunch of antiques in it and I’ve not been in there to look at nothing. I’ve just been so heartbroken that it’s, I’ve worked all my life for it,” Kelly Smith, owner of Smith’s Junkyard in Fisty, said.
clayconews.com
OP-ED: CLAY COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION IN SOUTHEASTERN KENTUCKY APPEARS TO TREAT HEADSTONES WITH MORE VALUE THAN HUMAN REMAINS
Temporary Marker of "Unknown" now located at Reid Cemetery off Jarve Hollow Road in Clay County, Kentucky. During recent investigations into what has become of the decedents formerly located at the Hoskins Cemetery I came across a very troubling piece of information. One of many in fact, but this one specifically caused me to question which country I was in. The headline picture above is very simple in nature as it clearly states at the top "Unknown" and at the bottom "Hoskins Cemetery".
wymt.com
‘Hopefully we will be providing a little bit more joy’: Breathitt County Schools receives hundreds of toys for kids in the flooded community
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of toys were delivered to Breathitt County High School on Friday from a toy drive hosted by Magoffin County Schools and the city of Salyersville. The toys were distributed to different schools in the Breathitt County School District. Magoffin County Schools Superintendent Chris Meadows delivered...
wymt.com
University of Kentucky program offers free eye care in Hazard
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Kentucky Global Opthalmology Program visited Hazard to offer free eye care to Eastern Kentuckians on Saturday. The visit is part of a regular stop for the program, but this time was more meaningful. Global Opthalomology Program director Ana Bastos says they knew the need for eye care might be even greater after the flood.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. family rebuilds following flood damage with help from Christian Appalachian Project
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Slone family has lived in their Knott County home since 1981. They said they have seen flooding before, but nothing like what happened on July 28. ”By that time, we just didn’t know what to do,” said Ken Slone. “You know, you kind of...
Letcher County residents needing more help 4 weeks after floods
As folks in Letcher County take it upon themselves to help their neighbors with flood relief efforts, they are still in need of assistance with about 2,500 having lost their homes.
wymt.com
Search continues for two missing women in Breathitt County
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Search and rescue crews are back in Breathitt County, combing lakes, streams, rivers and banks for signs of two women who have been missing since the night of deadly floods nearly a month ago. Vanessa Baker and Nancy Cundiff are both from the Lost Creek...
wymt.com
Families facing long road to rebuild in eastern Kentucky
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities that were impacted by the floods are hopeful and optimistic about how the relief package will help recovery. Many families are living in campers, even tents, as they work to rebuild their lives. Some neighbors are worried even with the relief package, people will leave these areas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wymt.com
Four weeks later, Letcher County man still seeking help fixing destroyed home
CROMONA, Ky. (WYMT) Richard Combs has spent the past four weeks cleaning up his property in the Cromona Community of Letcher County. The former coal miner is 69 and struggling to complete the hefty task. “I can only do so much physically with my hands, I’m trying to salvage what...
wymt.com
Ky. lawmakers honor Knott Co. man who rescued 9 people from floodwaters
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - During the special session this week, Kentucky lawmakers honored some Kentuckians who made heroic actions during the pandemic. On Friday, they honored Nathan Day at the state capitol for rescuing people stranded by floodwater. “A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,”...
wymt.com
Ashley Furniture delivers mattresses to Kemper’s Furniture in Hazard for flood victims
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Ashley Furniture delivered hundreds of mattresses from its location in Wisconsin to Kemper’s Furniture in Hazard for flood victims. The mattresses were spread out across the region for people without a comfortable place to sleep. Thomas Kemper, the owner of Kemper’s Furniture, says it is their nature to help.
Search underway for inmate who walked away from Floyd County work detail
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Authorities are searching for an inmate on the run in Floyd County, Kentucky. The Floyd County Detention Center says an inmate identified as Bill David Barnett, 44, of Langley, KY, walked away from a work detail cutting grass at a local golf course at approximately 10:20 a.m. this morning, Thursday, […]
wymt.com
Mudslide concerns spreading across EKY after flood
MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountainsides across the region are chipping away day by day after the flood. Homes that were not damaged by flood water are now in danger of being taken out by mud and rocks. “This is our hillside, and this is what’s left after the flood. There...
wymt.com
Jackson Co. students creating sheds for eastern Ky. flood victims
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than four weeks after the eastern Kentucky flood, communities are still struggling. But thanks to one generous teacher, high school students in Jackson County are helping flood victims in a unique way. Marvin Wilder and Gerald Maupin are teachers at Jackson County Area Technology...
wymt.com
EKY sheriff’s department warning businesses of ATM robberies
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department are asking local businesses with ATMs to make sure their security measures are working properly. Officials said they are monitoring a group of thieves who have damaged and stolen from ATMs around Whitley, Laurel and Knox Counties.
Authorities searching for van stolen from Kentucky church used in TN and VA burglaries
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A van that was stolen from a church in Middlesboro, Kentucky was used in several burglaries across three states, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Authorities are asking for help finding the people behind it. They said the van, a 2012 Ford E-Series Passenger...
mountain-topmedia.com
Father arrested after child found walking in road
ASHCAMP, Ky. — A Pike County father was arrested, after his child was found walking in the middle of the road. The child was discovered by members of the Sycamore Volunteer Fire Department around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, walking along Elkhorn Creek Road near Norman Cook Road, wearing only a diaper and tank top. Firefighters took the child back to their station, where they provided a meal, bath and fresh clothes.
Rescued animals from eastern Kentucky waiting to be adopted
The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods.
wymt.com
Scores from around the bluegrass after week two of high school football
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Week two of the high school football season saw the annual Pike County Bowl and more. Harlan 22, East Ridge 16 (PCB)
wymt.com
Perry County Sheriff gives update on looting following the flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Since the flooding hit Eastern Kentucky, there have been several reports of looters ravaging what is left of people’s homes across Perry County. “We realized that not everybody is decent people and that’s what we had here, people not being decent and looking out for their neighbors and just taking advantage of people when they’ve just lost everything, they’ve had you know, trying to steal what little bit they do have left,” said Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle.
Comments / 0