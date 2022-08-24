ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knott County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Flood survivors still recovering from damage one month later

FISTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Weeks have passed since the flood, but survivors are still working through the damage. “We had a bunch of antiques in that brown building over there with that red roof. We had a bunch of antiques in it and I’ve not been in there to look at nothing. I’ve just been so heartbroken that it’s, I’ve worked all my life for it,” Kelly Smith, owner of Smith’s Junkyard in Fisty, said.
ENVIRONMENT
clayconews.com

OP-ED: CLAY COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION IN SOUTHEASTERN KENTUCKY APPEARS TO TREAT HEADSTONES WITH MORE VALUE THAN HUMAN REMAINS

Temporary Marker of "Unknown" now located at Reid Cemetery off Jarve Hollow Road in Clay County, Kentucky. During recent investigations into what has become of the decedents formerly located at the Hoskins Cemetery I came across a very troubling piece of information. One of many in fact, but this one specifically caused me to question which country I was in. The headline picture above is very simple in nature as it clearly states at the top "Unknown" and at the bottom "Hoskins Cemetery".
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

‘Hopefully we will be providing a little bit more joy’: Breathitt County Schools receives hundreds of toys for kids in the flooded community

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of toys were delivered to Breathitt County High School on Friday from a toy drive hosted by Magoffin County Schools and the city of Salyersville. The toys were distributed to different schools in the Breathitt County School District. Magoffin County Schools Superintendent Chris Meadows delivered...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

University of Kentucky program offers free eye care in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Kentucky Global Opthalmology Program visited Hazard to offer free eye care to Eastern Kentuckians on Saturday. The visit is part of a regular stop for the program, but this time was more meaningful. Global Opthalomology Program director Ana Bastos says they knew the need for eye care might be even greater after the flood.
HAZARD, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knott County, KY
Government
County
Knott County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wymt.com

Search continues for two missing women in Breathitt County

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Search and rescue crews are back in Breathitt County, combing lakes, streams, rivers and banks for signs of two women who have been missing since the night of deadly floods nearly a month ago. Vanessa Baker and Nancy Cundiff are both from the Lost Creek...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Families facing long road to rebuild in eastern Kentucky

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities that were impacted by the floods are hopeful and optimistic about how the relief package will help recovery. Many families are living in campers, even tents, as they work to rebuild their lives. Some neighbors are worried even with the relief package, people will leave these areas.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
wymt.com

Ky. lawmakers honor Knott Co. man who rescued 9 people from floodwaters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - During the special session this week, Kentucky lawmakers honored some Kentuckians who made heroic actions during the pandemic. On Friday, they honored Nathan Day at the state capitol for rescuing people stranded by floodwater. “A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,”...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Mudslide concerns spreading across EKY after flood

MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountainsides across the region are chipping away day by day after the flood. Homes that were not damaged by flood water are now in danger of being taken out by mud and rocks. “This is our hillside, and this is what’s left after the flood. There...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Jackson Co. students creating sheds for eastern Ky. flood victims

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than four weeks after the eastern Kentucky flood, communities are still struggling. But thanks to one generous teacher, high school students in Jackson County are helping flood victims in a unique way. Marvin Wilder and Gerald Maupin are teachers at Jackson County Area Technology...
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

EKY sheriff’s department warning businesses of ATM robberies

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department are asking local businesses with ATMs to make sure their security measures are working properly. Officials said they are monitoring a group of thieves who have damaged and stolen from ATMs around Whitley, Laurel and Knox Counties.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Father arrested after child found walking in road

ASHCAMP, Ky. — A Pike County father was arrested, after his child was found walking in the middle of the road. The child was discovered by members of the Sycamore Volunteer Fire Department around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, walking along Elkhorn Creek Road near Norman Cook Road, wearing only a diaper and tank top. Firefighters took the child back to their station, where they provided a meal, bath and fresh clothes.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Perry County Sheriff gives update on looting following the flood

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Since the flooding hit Eastern Kentucky, there have been several reports of looters ravaging what is left of people’s homes across Perry County. “We realized that not everybody is decent people and that’s what we had here, people not being decent and looking out for their neighbors and just taking advantage of people when they’ve just lost everything, they’ve had you know, trying to steal what little bit they do have left,” said Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle.
PERRY COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy