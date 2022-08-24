Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack Love
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals His Top 3 Guitarists of All Time
Is it just me, or is it strange to imagine Ozzy Osbourne with something as pedestrian as a cell phone? He’s the Prince of Darkness. Surely he has a vampire bat that delivers handwritten messages scrawled across weathered pieces of parchment taken from an ancient tomb… Or, um, you know, something like that.
George Harrison and Pattie Boyd Laughed at How ‘Weird’ Eric Clapton Was Acting at a Party
George Harrison and Pattie Boyd got along well after their divorce. They once laughed about how Boyd's ex-husband Eric Clapton was acting toward her.
Disturbing Photos From Motley Crue Concert Show Fan After Horrific Fall From Upper Level
In 2021, rapper Travis Scott performed at the Astroworld festival with over 50,000 people in attendance. While on stage, the crowd erupted into chaos as people trampled over each other and others rushed the stage to get closer to the rapper. Dealing with the aftermath, around 300 people sustained injuries at the festival with 10 people dying. Since then, bands and artists have paid more attention to the crowd, even stopping shows to help get fans medical attention. On Tuesday night, the hard rock band Mötley Crüe entertained fans at the Lucas Oil Stadium when a fan accidentally fell from an upper level, landing on the seats underneath.
Some dude on the internet has erased Eddie Van Halen's keyboard parts from Jump and it's winning him no friends
For some unfathomable reason, someone has wiped the keyboard parts from Van Halen mega-hit Jump, and it sounds f**king weird, frankly
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eric Clapton wasn't happy with Ozzy Osbourne rejecting Jesus Christ on Patient Number 9 collaboration
Ozzy Osbourne predicts that the lyrics of One Of Those Days, his collaboration with Eric Clapton, will "cause shit"
Footage of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Recording Terrifying ‘Iowa’ Screams Emerges
Slipknot lead vocalist Corey Taylor is such an accomplished singer that it's often easy to forget he can also shred his throat with terrifying metal screams. And we mean shred. That's what's so entertaining about newly shared vintage footage that shows Taylor laying down scream tracks for Slipknot's Iowa, the...
The Beatles’ ‘Hey Jude’: John Lennon Convinced Paul McCartney to ‘Fix’ a Line From the Song
John Lennon used reverse psychology to get Paul McCartney to change a lyric from The Beatles' "Hey Jude." The song became an international hit.
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Throwback Horse Pic After Sharing His Acid Story
During the 1970s, a heavy metal band called Black Sabbath quickly rose to international stardom due to their style, song lyrics, and performances. At the front of the band was singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne. His persona on stage led to the singer receiving the nickname Prince of Darkness. Surprisingly, given the lifestyle of rockers during the 70s, Osbourne found himself without a band as Black Sabbath fired him due to his alcohol and drug use while on the road. That didn’t appear to slow him down as he went on to release 12 solo albums. With his accolades and exploits well known to all, Osbourne recently explained a time he conversed with a horse for over an hour.
PETS・
RELATED PEOPLE
Daughter Of ‘Good Times’ Co-Creator Secures Rights To Show, Talks Importance Of The Black Family On Screen
Mike Evans’ eldest daughter Carlena Evans is fighting tooth and nail to protect the show’s wholesome legacy. The post Daughter Of ‘Good Times’ Co-Creator Secures Rights To Show, Talks Importance Of The Black Family On Screen appeared first on NewsOne.
AOL Corp
'The end of an era': Stevie Nicks, David Geffen, Paul Simon remember music exec Mo Ostin
When interviewing record executives during my three decades as pop critic for The Times, I noticed that they were as eager for publicity as any of their artists. And, I must confess, I appreciated it when they invariably said, “Call me anytime.” So, it was frustrating when the most important and respected record company president in town didn’t fall into that pattern.
George Harrison Didn’t Enjoy Listening to The Beatles’ Music on CD
George Harrison didn't enjoy listening to The Beatles' music on CD. Here's why.
Why John Lennon Was ‘a Little Resentful’ of The Beatles’ Album ‘Magical Mystery Tour’
John Lennon liked three songs from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' even though he was a little resentful toward the album.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'I don't know if I'm comfortable with that': John Lennon's son Julian is shocked by his father being brought 'back to life' to duet in hi-tech stage performances with ex-Beatles bandmate Sir Paul McCartney
The son of slain Beatles legend John Lennon has told how difficult it was to watch his father's posthumous Glastonbury performance with former bandmate Sir Paul McCartney. Lennon was brought back to life via the magic of video and artificial intelligence to perform a duet of the 1969 track 'I've Got A Feeling' alongside Sir Paul, who delivered a stunning three-hour set at the summer festival in June.
NME
Watch Slipknot’s cinematic new video for ‘Yen’
Slipknot have shared a cinematic new video for their recently released new single, ‘Yen’ – check it out below. The video is a six-and-a-half-minute short film which sees frontman Corey Taylor in a number of dramatic situations and gives a closer look at Sid Wilson’s mask.
Beatles’ ‘Revolver’ Remixed Box Set on the Way
The Beatles' classic album Revolver will be the next of the band’s albums to be remixed and released as a boxed set. According to Variety, “Apple Corps and Universal Music have confirmed that a deluxe celebration of the 1966 release — which, like the Beatle boxes that have preceded it, will include a Giles Martin remix — is in the pipeline for this fall.”
Mick Jagger Pays Moving Tribute to Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts
On the anniversary of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts’ death, Mick Jagger posted a video combining photos of the two over the years, with a brief spoken passage and the group’s 1974 song “Till the Next Goodbye.” “I miss Charlie… because he had a great sense of humor,” Jagger says. “Outside of the band, we used to hang out quite a lot and have interesting times. We loved sports, we’d go to football, we’d go to cricket games, and we had other interests apart from just music. But, of course… I really miss Charlie so much.” Watts was wry and rock-steady in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mick Jagger Manages to Sing Along to ‘Fix You’ at Coldplay Show Without Weeping
Mick Jagger treated himself to a spot of Coldplay last night, sharing a video of him bellowing along to the iconic tearjerker “Fix You” at the band’s concert at London’s Wembley Stadium Sunday, Aug. 21. By the looks of the video, Jagger had quite the view...
Robert Fripp’s Tip for Breaking Up a Band
King Crimson stalwart Robert Fripp looked back on the challenges of songwriting with other musicians, and picked out an easy way to break up a lineup. “With Crimson [songwriting] was an open form of engagement, which has always been complex, always problematic and always very demanding,” Fripp explained in a new interview with Guitar World. “If you would like a band to break up, have writing rehearsals. What you do when you hit that problem is you get on the road. Then you introduce an audience into the situation, music comes to life and you’ll keep going.”
The Pretty Reckless to release acoustic tracks, covers, alternate takes collection Other Worlds
Taylor Momsen and co. are to share a new project, Other Worlds, which is to feature acoustic recordings, covers, and more
Comments / 0