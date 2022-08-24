Read full article on original website
niceville.com
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory includes U.S. 98 lane closures
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter the following...
msn.com
Santa Rosa County recommends residents not to feed, approach racoons
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County is sending a recommendation to residents Friday to stay away from raccoons as they have seen a recent uptick in calls regarding raccoons exhibiting signs of Canine Distemper Virus. The county says distemper cases tend to spike closer to fall. Dogs can...
WJHG-TV
New medical campus coming to PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Both residents and visitors of Panama City Beach will no longer have to cross the bridge for health care. Down the intersection of State Road 79 and Phillip Griffitts Senior Parkway, land is cleared for a new medical facility to be built right in the heart of PCB. Builders will start by constructing the medical offices and a hospital will come next.
travelnowsmart.com
Things to Do in Fort Walton Beach for Adults
There are many things to do in Fort Walton Beach, Florida for adults. From funky boutiques to fun entertainment, Fort Walton Beach offers something for everyone. The eclectic Downtown area is full of fun shops and restaurants, including Mass Coffee Roasters and The Fort Walton Beach Landing. If you enjoy paddleboarding, you might want to check out the BOTE store, where you can find some of the most popular boards for standup paddleboarding. You can even find knowledgeable staff to help you get the perfect board for your next paddleboarding adventure. Another area of Fort Walton Beach that you should check out is the Emerald Coast Science Center.
msn.com
Escambia County is on 90-day clock before it loses almost half of its Baker Act capacity
A planned policy shift at a Pensacola hospital means patients in mental health crisis may have to be transported as far as Okaloosa County or Bay County for assistance. Earlier this month, state officials, Escambia County legislators and the top county and city public safety officials held an emergency conference call to avoid a potential disaster in local emergency mental health care.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Panama City
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Panama City, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Panama City from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
WJHG-TV
WestRock Paper Mill property for sale
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The WestRock Paper Mill ceased operations on June 6th. It was once considered a staple in the Panama City community for almost 100 years. It employed hundreds of workers but now the mill sits empty. Now the property is for sale. “It is on the market...
WKRG
Antique safe causes evacuations, hazmat scare in Lillian
LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency Director Zach Hood confirms his office responded to a hazmat situation overnight in Lillian. Hood says he can only speculate what occurred, but the incident involved a safe dating back to the early 1900’s. “Some safe manufacturers created safes...
WALA-TV FOX10
‘All clear’ given after hazardous materials scare in Lillian
LILLIAN, Ala. (WALA) - A neighborhood in Lillian had to be evacuated briefly overnight because of a hazardous materials scare. It happened near White Osprey Drive which is near Perdido Bay. Lillian Fire Rescue says all is clear now and residents have been allowed to return. The Summerdale Fire Department,...
Victims of another Pensacola contractor step forward
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Contractors across Northwest Florida are coming under fire for taking money for projects and not completing them. Mitchem Construction, a concrete contractor out of Pensacola, is the latest in a line of contractors being called out by victims that say they have paid thousands of dollars and did not […]
msn.com
UPDATE: Man injured after accidental shooting on Okaloosa Island
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office released new information on their investigation of a shooting that took place on Okaloosa Island Friday night. The sheriff's office says the victim of the shooting told investigators that his fiancé accidently shot a gun off in his vehicle. According...
Man accidentally shot by fiancé taking gun out of cupholder according to Okaloosa County deputies
UPDATE: A spokesperson with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office sent this update to News 5. “The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital. The Fort Walton Beach area resident says he and his fiance were heading west on Santa Rosa Boulevard on Okaloosa Island around 7:30 p.m. Friday when he asked her to […]
University of Florida
The Pensacola Bay Horseshoe Crab Hunt 2022
This is an amazing animal – the horseshoe crab (Limulus polyphemus). A relic of an age before the dinosaurs, they have been plowing the sediments of our marine and estuarine waters for over 400 million years. They are thick armored tanks, shaped like horseshoes with a long spikey tail...
2 waterspouts form off Pensacola Beach Wednesday
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Viewer video submitted to WKRG shows two more waterspouts that formed near Fort Pickens and Pensacola Beach Wednesday. This is one of many dramatic waterspouts that have spun up along the Gulf Coast this month. These waterspouts coincided with heavy, persistent rains falling across the area, and that heavy rain has […]
getthecoast.com
Incumbents sweep Okaloosa election
It’s Wednesday and probably going to rain today. Let’s get to the news to get your day started 🙂. 150 new beds for children in need in Walton County. A Bed 4 Me Foundation has been awarded a grant from The St. Joe Community Foundation, Inc. that will fund 150 new beds for children in need within Walton County. The grant was approved by the Foundation’s Board of Trustees.
getthecoast.com
Waffle House, Tropical Waves demolished on Okaloosa Island for new Brooks Bridge
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, a crew began demolition of the Waffle House and Tropical Waves beach store on Highway 98 on Okaloosa Island. This demolition is part of the upcoming Brooks Bridge Replacement Project. In June, the Florida Department of Transportation awarded Superior Construction Southeast with the $171 million...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Emergency Operations Advises of Alternating Lane Closures on Hwy 77 Over Weekend
There will be north and southbound alternating lane closures on State Road (S.R.) 77 just north of Crystal Lake Drive in Washington County for approximately .25 miles from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 as crews perform paving operations. Flaggers and advanced warning signage will assist in directing...
niceville.com
DeFuniak Springs’ father and son convicted of dealing drugs
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – Two Walton County men, a father and son who lawmen say worked together distributing cocaine, have been convicted by a federal jury, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal jury in Pensacola has convicted Kenneth Ingram, 62, and...
WJHG-TV
Motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcycle crash shut down the eastbound lanes of Back Beach Road in Panama City Beach Saturday afternoon. We’re told the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of R Jackson Boulevard and Beach Beach Road. Authorities with Panama City Beach Police said the motorcyclist was heading east, and was wearing a helmet.
msn.com
Pets available for $10 during Escambia County Animal Shelter adoption event
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Animal Shelter is hosting a back-to-school pet adoption event that runs through next Saturday. 50 cats and 212 dogs are all up for adoption for just $10. The shelter is designed to hold 105 dogs and cats so the facility is currently over-crowded.
