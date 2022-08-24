Read full article on original website
China's imports of US oil have hit an 18-month high as it pivots away from Russian crude
China ramped up its purchases of US oil to an 18-month high in July, according to Vortexa. The analytics company said China pivoted away from Russia last month as it restocked its refineries. US oil is trading at a marked discount to Brent crude, causing American exports to surge. China's...
Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up
Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up. The writing is on the wall for Europe in terms of this coming winter – It's going to get ugly. With natural gas imports from Russia cut by 80% through Nord Stream 1 along with the majority of oil shipments, the EU is going to be scrambling for whatever fuel sources they can find to supply electricity and heating through the coming winter. Two sources that were originally suggested as alternatives were Iran and Venezuela.
US oil exports to China and India jump as American crude heads overseas at a record pace
US crude flows have seen an uptick in deliveries to Asia, Bloomberg data shows. Buyers in China, India and South Korea have scooped up more than 20 million barrels this month, per the report. The increase in American crude heading to Asia has dragged down spot premiums for Persian Gulf...
Iran — a Putin ally — is gearing up to replace Russia's oil market share in Europe amid renewed nuclear deal talks
Iran plans to fill some of Russia's share of Europe's oil market if the nuclear deal is renewed. The European Union is set to ban Russian oil imports by the end of 2022. Iran is competing against Russia to sell discounted crude to non-sanctioning buyers. Iran is looking to fill...
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
China has dumped US Treasuries for a 7th straight month as it defends the yuan against the dollar
China has cut its holdings of US government bonds for the 7th month running, official data Monday showed. Analysts have said China could be trying to prop up its currency, the yuan, as the dollar surges. China may also be looking to diversify away from dollar assets amid geopolitical tensions.
Hezbollah threatens to 'sever' the hand of Israel if it attempts to tap disputed offshore gas
The leader of Hezbollah in Lebanon issued a warning to Israel about attempting to tap offshore gas reserves in disputed waters between the two countries, further complicating U.S. attempts to mediate the dispute. "The hand that reaches for any of this wealth will be severed," Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of...
Saudi Arabia Threatens Oil Supply Cuts as Iran Deal Nears
Riyadh’s current stance “confirms that Saudi Arabia remains more aligned with Russia than the United States on the global stage.”. The Biden administration’s emerging nuclear deal with Iran is not sitting well with Saudi Arabia. According to Dan Eberhart, CEO of Canary, a Denver-based drilling-services company, it...
Oil prices rise on potential OPEC+ supply cuts; BP shuts U.S. refinery units
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Thursday on mounting supply tightness concerns amid disruptions to Russian exports, the potential for major producers to cut output, and the partial shutdown of a U.S. refinery. Brent crude rose 45 cents, or 0.4%, to $101.67 a barrel by 0630 GMT, while U.S. West...
Saudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ Action
Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region. Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said “extreme” volatility and lack of liquidity mean the futures market is increasingly disconnected from fundamentals and OPEC+ may be forced to cut production.
Russian Military Chief Denies 'Isolation,' Lists Uganda, Chad Among Allies
"I'll tell you that friends remained friends. They were not affected by this powerful pressure from all sides," Sergei Shoigu said.
Israel: Nuclear deal would give Iran $100 billion to destabilise region
JERUSALEM, Aug 24 (Reuters) - A new nuclear deal between world powers and Iran would allow other nations to avoid sanctions and give Teheran $100 billion a year to destabilise the Middle East, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia is telling oil markets that OPEC+ is still in charge - and don't you forget that, says top energy analyst
Saudi Arabia want markets to remember that OPEC+ is in control, energy analyst Amrita Sen told CNBC. "We've had mostly algos trading this market, and you've seen huge volatility," she said. The Saudi government has signaled in recent days the OPEC+ could cut production. Saudi Arabia is signaling to oil...
India, Now Facing Western Flak Over Ukraine Stance, Secretly Held Talks With NATO In 2019: Report
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, facing flak from western countries for its neutral stand on the Russia-Ukraine war, secretly held its first political dialogue with the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) in Brussels in 2019. The dialogue between NATO and India was attended by senior Indian officials from the...
Syria demands US troops leave immediately
Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad’s regime demanded on Wednesday that U.S. troops leave the country immediately. The Assad government has long-opposed the U.S. presence in Syria, but this new demand comes two days after a U.S. base in the country came under a rocket attack. The Syrian Foreign Ministry issued...
Iranian general "martyred" in Syria while "on a mission"
Tehran, Iran — A general of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has been killed while "on a mission" in Syria, Iranian state media reported on Tuesday. "General Abolfazl Alijani, a member of the IRGC's ground forces who was on a mission in Syria as a military adviser, was martyred on Sunday," the state broadcaster said on its website.
China renews threats, condemnations after U.S. announces formal trade talks with Taiwan
The U.S. will hold formal trade talks with the Taiwanese government this fall, President Biden's administration announced Thursday. The announcement triggered another round of threats and condemnations from the Chinese government, which warned that it will "safeguard its sovereignty." China has long claimed Taiwan as its own territory, despite the island having its own government.
Russia is offering to discount its oil by as much as 30% for Asian buyers as the G7 pushes its price cap
Russia has approached Asian buyers to pitch long-term, discounted crude contracts, Bloomberg reports. Russia has offered to sell oil to Indonesia that is 30% lower than international market prices. Meanwhile, US officials continue to push for a price cap on Russian crude, and Rystad Energy predicts Russian output will fall.
Why Lithium Stocks Are Jumping This Week and Could Go Higher
Lithium stocks are firing up this week as demand for the red-hot commodity continues to surpass supply. While big numbers from lithium miners and mega supply deals in the industry set the tone for the rally in lithium stocks in the previous weeks, the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act and rising lithium prices fueled this week's momentum.
Oil ends higher on U.S. response to Iran nuclear deal comments
Oil prices ended Wednesday higher after a volatile trading session on concerns that the United States will not consider additional concessions to Iran in its response to a draft agreement that would restore Tehran's nuclear deal - and potentially the OPEC member's crude exports. Iran said it had received a...
