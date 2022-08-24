Read full article on original website
Hydrogen peroxide initiates oxidative stress and proteomic alterations in meningothelial cells
Meningothelial cells (MECs) are fundamental cells of the sheaths covering the brain and optic nerve, where they build a brain/optic nerve-cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) barrier that prevents the free flow of CSF from the subarachnoid space, but their exact roles and underlying mechanisms remain unclear. Our attempt here was to investigate the influence elicited by hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) on functional changes of MECs. Our study showed that cell viability of MECs was inhibited after cells were exposed to oxidative agents. Cells subjected to H2O2 at the concentration of 150Â ÂµM for 24Â h and 48Â h exhibited an elevation of reactive oxygen species (ROS) activity, decrease of total antioxidant capacity (T-AOC) level and reduced mitochondrial membrane potential (Î”Î¨m) compared with control cells. 95 protein spots with more than twofold difference were detected in two dimensional electrophoresis (2DE) gels through proteomics assay following H2O2 exposure for 48Â h, 10 proteins were identified through TOF/MS analysis. Among the proteomic changes explored, 8 proteins related to energy metabolism, mitochondrialÂ function, structural regulation, and cell cycle control were downregulated. Our study provides key insights that enhance our understanding of the role of MECs in the pathology of brain and optic nerve disorders.
Relationship between serum 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) levels and mental health in shift female nurses
The nurses work long hours and in various shifts, and often accompanied by depression, fatigue, and sleep disorders. Many studies have found that 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) is related to mental health. We aimed to investigate the relationship between depression, sleep problems, fatigue, and serum 25(OH)D levels in shift nurses. We recruited 34Â day-shift, 30 evening-shift and 31 night-shift nurses. The Beck Depression Inventory II (BDI-II), Numerical Rating Scale and General Sleep Disturbance Scale to evaluate the levels of depression, sleep problems, fatigue. Blood samples (20Â ml) were collected under a fasting state to determine basic biochemistry and inflammatory parameters. In central of Taiwan, approximately 96.1% of shift nurses had deficient (<"‰20Â ng/ml) (45 females and 1 male) and inadequate (20"“29Â ng/ml) (39 females and 2 male) 25(OH)D levels. Approximately 84.2% of shift nurses experienced fatigue. In sleep disturbance, night-shift nurses experienced significantly more severe sleep disturbance than day-shift and evening-shift nurses. However, no significant correlation was observed between 25(OH)D levels and mental health when the 25(OH)D level was categorized. 25(OH)D deficiency, sleep disturbance, depression, and fatigue were common in shift female nurses, but it was not possible to demonstrate the impact of 25(OH)D deficiency on the mental health of shift nurses in Taiwan.
COVID vaccines slash risk of spreading Omicron — and so does prior infection
But the benefit of vaccines in reducing Omicron transmission doesn’t last for long. You have full access to this article via your institution. People who become infected with the Omicron variant are less likely to spread the virus to others if they have been vaccinated or have had a prior SARS-CoV-2 infection, according to a study in US prisons1. And people who have had a prior infection and been vaccinated are even less likely to pass on the virus, although the benefit of vaccines in reducing infectiousness seems to wane over time.
Influence of temperature gradient of slab track on the dynamic responses of the train-CRTS III slab track on subgrade nonlinear coupled system
Temperature is an important load for ballastless track. However, there is little research on the system dynamic responses when a train travels on a ballastless track under the temperature gradient of ballastless track. Considering the moving train, temperature gradient of slab track, gravity of slab track, and the contact nonlinearity between interfaces of slab track, a dynamic model for a high-speed train runs along the CRTS III slab track on subgrade is developed by a nonlinear coupled way in ANSYS. The system dynamic responses under the temperature gradient of slab track with different amplitudes are theoretically investigated with the model. The results show that: (1) The proportions of the initial force and stress caused by the temperature gradient of slab track are different for different calculation items. The initial fastener tension force and positive slab bending stress have large proportions exceeding 50%. (2) The maximum dynamic responses for slab track are not uniform along the track. The maximum slab bending stress, slab acceleration, concrete base acceleration appear in the slab middle, at the slab end, and at the concrete base end, respectively. (3) The maximum accelerations of track components appear when the fifth or sixth wheel passes the measuring point, and at least two cars should be used. (4) The temperature gradient of slab track has a small influence on the car body acceleration. However, the influences on the slab acceleration, concrete base acceleration, fastener tension force are large, and the influence on the slab bending stress is huge.
A dopamine-methacrylated hyaluronic acid hydrogel as an effective carrier for stem cells in skin regeneration therapy
Adipose-derived stem cells (ADSCs) show potential in skin regeneration research. A previous study reported the failure of full-thickness skin self-repair in an injury area exceeding 4"‰cm in diameter. Stem cell therapies have shown promise in accelerating skin regeneration; however, the low survival rate of transplanted cells due to the lack of protection during and after transplantation leads to low efficacy. Hence, effective biomaterials for the delivery and retention of ADSCs are urgently needed for skin regeneration purposes. Here, we covalently crosslinked hyaluronic acid with methacrylic anhydride and then covalently crosslinked the product with dopamine to engineer dopamine-methacrylated hyaluronic acid (DA-MeHA). Our experiments suggested that the DA-MeHA hydrogel firmly adhered to the skin wound defect and promoted cell proliferation in vitro and skin defect regeneration in vivo. Mechanistic analyses revealed that the beneficial effect of the DA-MeHA hydrogel combined with ADSCs on skin defect repair may be closely related to the Notch signaling pathway. The ADSCs from the DA-MeHA hydrogel secrete high levels of growth factors and are thus highly efficacious for promoting skin wound healing. This DA-MeHA hydrogel may be used as an effective potential carrier for stem cells as it enhances the efficacy of ADSCs in skin regeneration.
Oldest case of a rare genetic condition discovered
A group of international researchers has uncovered evidence of a super rare genetic condition that gives men an extra X chromosome, reporting the oldest clinical case of Klinefelter syndrome to date. The evidence comes from a 1,000-year-old skeleton from Portugal. Klinefelter syndrome is a rare genetic condition where individuals are...
A cross-sectional survey on awareness of cancer risk factors, information sources and health behaviors for cancer prevention in Japan
Due to recent increases in cancer burden worldwide, we investigated current awareness of cancer risk factors and the association between information sources and health behaviors for cancer prevention in Japan. A nationwide representative sample aged 20Â years or older (563 men and 653 women) responded to a questionnaire as part of a population-based survey in December 2018. Tobacco smoking (55.7% of the mean attributable fraction of cancer risk overall) and cancer-causing infection (52.0%) were regarded more highly than other lifestyle factors as causes of cancer (obesity [36.6%], physical inactivity [31.9%], unbalanced diet [30.9%], and alcohol consumption [26.2%]). The association between information sources and health behaviors for cancer prevention was evaluated using a logistic regression model. The websites of public institutions, and health professionals were associated with a broad range of health behaviors including improving diet, exercise, cancer screening/health check-up, and abstinence from smoking/drinking. Among sources of print media, positive associations were observed between books and improving diet/exercise, brochures and cancer screening/health check-up, and advertisements and abstinence from smoking/drinking. A strategic health communication approach that utilizes various information sources and delivery channels is needed to inform the public about cancer prevention and to motivate risk-reducing behaviors in the population.
Maize grain yield enhancement in modern hybrids associated with greater stalk lodging resistance at a high planting density: a case study in northeast China
Lodging resistance is a critical trait in modern maize breeding. This study aimed to examine maize stalk lodging and its related characteristics in response to increasing planting densities in modern hybrids. A two-year field trial was conducted from 2018 to 2019 with two widely grown commercial hybrids ('Xy335' and 'Fm985') and three planting density treatments of 4.5"‰Ã—"‰104 (low density, LD), 6.5"‰Ã—"‰104 (medium density, MD), and 8.5"‰Ã—"‰104 plants/ha (high density, HD). New hybrid Fm985 had a significantly higher grain yield and lower lodging rate at HD, while there was no significance at LD and MD. Compared to Fm985, old hybrid Xy335 had a significantly high plant height, ear and gravity height, and culm length (CL) across the three planting densities, while opposite stalk bending strength (SBS), dry weight per unit length (DWPU), cross-sectional area, and the cellulose and lignin content in the basal internode were low. Correlation and path analysis revealed that kernel number per ear and lodging rate directly contributed to maize grain yield, while lodging-related traits of SBS, stem lignin, and DWPU had an indirect effect on maize grain yield, suggesting that modern hybrid maize yield enhancement is associated with greater stalk lodging resistance at a high planting density in northeast China.
The health digital twin to tackle cardiovascular disease-a review of an emerging interdisciplinary field
Potential benefits of precision medicine in cardiovascular disease (CVD) include more accurate phenotyping of individual patients with the same condition or presentation, using multiple clinical, imaging, molecular and other variables to guide diagnosis and treatment. An approach to realising this potential is the digital twin concept, whereby a virtual representation of a patient is constructed and receives real-time updates of a range of data variables in order to predict disease and optimise treatment selection for the real-life patient. We explored the term digital twin, its defining concepts, the challenges as an emerging field, and potentially important applications in CVD. A mapping review was undertaken using a systematic search of peer-reviewed literature. Industry-based participants and patent applications were identified through web-based sources. Searches of Compendex, EMBASE, Medline, ProQuest and Scopus databases yielded 88 papers related to cardiovascular conditions (28%, n"‰="‰25), non-cardiovascular conditions (41%, n"‰="‰36), and general aspects of the health digital twin (31%, n"‰="‰27). Fifteen companies with a commercial interest in health digital twin or simulation modelling had products focused on CVD. The patent search identified 18 applications from 11 applicants, of which 73% were companies and 27% were universities. Three applicants had cardiac-related inventions. For CVD, digital twin research within industry and academia is recent, interdisciplinary, and established globally. Overall, the applications were numerical simulation models, although precursor models exist for the real-time cyber-physical system characteristic of a true digital twin. Implementation challenges include ethical constraints and clinical barriers to the adoption of decision tools derived from artificial intelligence systems.
Mass spectrometry data on specialized metabolome of medicinal plants used in East Asian traditional medicine
Traditional East Asian medicine not only serves as a potential source of drug discovery, but also plays an important role in the healthcare systems of Korea, China, and Japan. Tandem mass spectrometry (MS/MS)-based untargeted metabolomics is a key methodology for high-throughput analysis of the complex chemical compositions of medicinal plants used in traditional East Asian medicine. This Data Descriptor documents the deposition to a public repository of a re-analyzable raw LC-MS/MS dataset of 337 medicinal plants listed in the Korean Pharmacopeia, in addition to a reference spectral library of 223 phytochemicals isolated from medicinal plants. Enhanced by recently developed repository-level data analysis pipelines, this information can serve as a reference dataset for MS/MS-based untargeted metabolomic analysis of plant specialized metabolites.
A Simple Rule for Planning Your Fall Booster Shot
In less than two weeks, you could walk out of a pharmacy with a next-generation COVID booster in your arm. Just a few days ago, the Biden administration indicated that the first updated COVID-19 vaccines would be available shortly after Labor Day to Americans 12 and older who have already had their primary series. Unlike the shots the U.S. has now, the new doses from Pfizer and Moderna will be bivalent, which means they’ll contain genetic material based both on the ancestral strain of the coronavirus and on two newer Omicron subvariants that are circulating in the U.S.
Ammonia promotes the proliferation of bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells by regulating the Akt/mTOR/S6k pathway
Ammonia plays an important role in cellular metabolism. However, ammonia is considered a toxic product. In bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells, multipotent stem cells with high expression of glutamine synthetase (GS) in bone marrow, ammonia and glutamate can be converted to glutamine via glutamine synthetase activity to support the proliferation of MSCs. As a major nutritional amino acid for biosynthesis, glutamine can activate the Akt/mTOR/S6k pathway to stimulate cell proliferation. The activation of mTOR can promote cell entry into S phase, thereby enhancing DNA synthesis and cell proliferation. Our studies demonstrated that mesenchymal stem cells can convert the toxic waste product ammonia into nutritional glutamine via GS activity. Then, the Akt/mTOR/S6k pathway is activated to promote bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cell proliferation. These results suggest a new therapeutic strategy and potential target for the treatment of diseases involving hyperammonemia.
T-cell immunity: a barrier to Omicron immune evasion
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 297 (2022) Cite this article. A recent study published in Cell by Naranbhai et al. disclosed that although the extent may vary, T-cell responses induced by infection by or vaccination against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) are cross-reactive toward the Omicron variant in most individuals, highlighting the role T-cell immunity plays in preventing immune evasion by the Omicron and even future variants.1.
Spatiotemporal changes of bacterial communities during a cyanobacterial bloom in a subtropical water source reservoir ecosystem in China
Cyanobacterial blooms, which not only threaten the health and stability of aquatic ecosystems but also influence the microbial community within, emerges as one of the most concerning problems in China. However, how cyanobacterial blooms affect the spatiotemporal variation of aquatic microbial communities remains relatively unclear. In this study, we used high-throughput sequencing to investigate how the cyanobacterial and bacterial community spatiotemporally vary along with main cyanobacterial bloom phases in upstream rivers of a eutrophicated water source reservoir. Both cyanobacterial and bacterial diversities in each river were significantly lower (P"‰<"‰0.05) during the bloom outbreak phase, showing the apparent influence of cyanobacterial bloom. Dominant cyanobacterial taxa included Cyanobacteriales and Synechococcales, and dominant bacterial taxa comprised Acinetobacter, CL500-29, hgcI clade, Limnohabitans, Flavobacterium, Rhodoluna, Porphyrobacter, Rhodobacter, Pseudomonas, and Rhizobiales, whose changes of relative abundance along with the bloom indicated distinct community composition. Non-metric multidimensional scaling analysis proved that community composition had significant difference amongst bloom phases. Linear discriminant analysis (LDA) with LDA effect size analysis (LEfSe) identified unique dominant cyanobacterial and bacterial OTUs at different phases in each river, indicating spatiotemporal variations of communities. Canonical correlation analysis or redundancy analysis revealed that at different bloom phases communities of each river had distinct correlation patterns with the environmental parameters (temperature, ammonium, nitrate, and total phosphorus etc.), implying the spatial variations of microbial communities. Overall, these results expand current understanding on the spatiotemporal variations of microbial communities due to cyanobacterial blooms. Microbial interactions during the bloom may shed light on controlling cyanobacterial blooms in the similar aquatic ecosystems.
Hole doping in a negative charge transfer insulator
RENiO3 is a negative charge transfer energy system and exhibits a temperature-driven metal-insulator transition (MIT), which is also accompanied by a bond disproportionation (BD) transition. In order to explore how hole doping affects the BD transition, we have investigated the electronic structure of single-crystalline thin films of Nd1âˆ’xCaxNiO3 by synchrotron based experiments and ab-initio calculations. Here we show that for a small value of x, the doped holes are localized on one or more Ni sites around the dopant Ca2+ ions, while the BD state for the rest of the lattice remains intact. The effective charge transfer energy (Î”) increases with Ca concentration and the formation of BD phase is not favored above a critical x, suppressing the insulating phase. Our present study firmly demonstrates that the appearance of BD mode is essential for the MIT of the RENiO3 series.
Neutrophil extracellular traps-triggered impaired autophagic flux via METTL3 underlies sepsis-associated acute lung injury
Neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) assist pathogen clearance, while excessive NETs formation is associated with exacerbated inflammatory responses and tissue injury in acute lung injury (ALI)/acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Autophagy is generally considered to be a protective process, but autophagy dysfunction is harmful. Whether and how NETs affect autophagic flux during sepsis-induced ALI are currently unknown. Here, we confirmed that the level of NETs was increased in ARDS patients and mice models, which led to impairment of autophagic flux and deterioration of the disease. Mechanistically, NETs activated METTL3 mediated m6A methylation of Sirt1 mRNA in alveolar epithelial cells, resulting in abnormal autophagy. These findings provide new insights into how NETs contribute to the development of sepsis-associated ALI/ARDS.
Should variants of unknown significance (VUS) be disclosed to patients in cardiogenetics or not; only in case of high suspicion of pathogenicity?
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. In an adult/pediatric patient with a suspected inherited cardiac disease, genetic testing to clarify the clinical condition is nowadays part of standard routine clinical care. Apart from identifying a likely pathogenic (LP, class 4) or pathogenic (P, class 5) variant, test results can also be confusing when a variant of unknown significance (VUS, class 3) is identified. In cardiogenetics this happens in ~35"“40% of patients [1]. In our experiences in Sweden and the Netherlands, it can be hard for both healthcare professionals and patients to distinguish the difference between a VUS and a (L)P variant, sometimes leading to communication difficulties regarding the possibility of genetic testing in the family. During a recent ERN exchange between our centers it became obvious that we handle the dissemination of VUS-es to the patient differently, where UmeÃ¥, Sweden,Â has a more restrictive policy.
Sex-specific genetic association between psychiatric disorders and cognition, behavior and brain imaging in children and adults
Although there are pronounced sex differences for psychiatric disorders, relatively little has been published on the heterogeneity of sex-specific genetic effects for these traits until very recently for adults. Much less is known about children because most psychiatric disorders will not manifest until later in life and existing studies for children on psychiatric traits such as cognitive functions are underpowered. We used results from publicly available genome-wide association studies for six psychiatric disorders and individual-level data from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study and the UK Biobank (UKB) study to evaluate the associations between the predicted polygenic risk scores (PRS) of these six disorders and observed cognitive functions, behavioral and brain imaging traits. We further investigated the mediation effects of the brain structure and function, which showed heterogeneity between males and females on the correlation between genetic risk of schizophrenia and fluid intelligence. There was significant heterogeneity in genetic associations between the cognitive traits and psychiatric disorders between sexes. Specifically, the PRSs of schizophrenia of boys showed stronger correlation with eight of the ten cognitive functions in the ABCD data set; whereas the PRSs of autism of females showed a stronger correlation with fluid intelligence in the UKB data set. Besides cognitive traits, we also found significant sexual heterogeneity in genetic associations between psychiatric disorders and behavior and brain imaging. These results demonstrate the underlying early etiology of psychiatric disease and reveal a shared and unique genetic basis between the disorders and cognition traits involved in brain functions between the sexes.
Repeated intravenous administration of hiPSC-MSCs enhance the efficacy of cell-based therapy in tissue regeneration
We seek to demonstrate whether therapeutic efficacy can be improved by combination of repeated intravenous administration and local transplantation of human induced pluripotential stem cell derived MSCs (hiPSC-MSCs). In this study, mice model of hind-limb ischemia is established by ligation of left femoral artery. hiPSC-MSCs (5 Ã— 105) is intravenously administrated immediately after induction of hind limb ischemia with or without following intravenous administration of hiPSC-MSCs every week or every 3 days. Intramuscular transplantation of hiPSC-MSCs (3 Ã— 106) is performed one week after induction of hind-limb ischemia. We compare the therapeutic efficacy and cell survival of intramuscular transplantation of hiPSC-MSCs with or without a single or repeated intravenous administration of hiPSC-MSCs. Repeated intravenous administration of hiPSC-MSCs can increase splenic regulatory T cells (Tregs) activation, decrease splenic natural killer (NK) cells expression, promote the polarization of M2 macrophages in the ischemic area and improved blood perfusion in the ischemic limbs. The improved therapeutic efficacy of MSC-based therapy is due to both increased engraftment of intramuscular transplanted hiPSC-MSCs and intravenous infused hiPSC-MSCs. In conclusion, our study support a combination of repeated systemic infusion and local transplantation of hiPSC-MSCs for cardiovascular disease.
In the developing cerebral cortex: axonogenesis, synapse formation, and synaptic plasticity are regulated by SATB2 target genes
Special AT-rich sequence-binding protein 2 is essential for the development of cerebral cortex and key molecular node for the establishment of proper neural circuitry and function. Mutations inÂ the SATB2 gene lead to SATB2-associated syndrome, which is characterized by abnormal development of skeleton and central nervous systems. Methods. We...
