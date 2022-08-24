DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Dover-Foxcroft Historical Society will meet at Central Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. The speaker for the evening will be David Slagger who will share with us his Native American heritage. He will talk of foods, use of skins and feathers and how they are honored, life in villages, and the meaning of place names.

