Read full article on original website
Related
observer-me.com
This remote mountain hike has one of the best views in Maine
The previous night’s rain beaded on fern fronds along the trail. I carefully navigated over slick tree roots, breathing in the rich scents of damp earth, soggy moss and sodden leaves. After a stretch of dry weather, the forest was finally filled with water. Before long, the short access...
observer-me.com
Historical society meeting Sept. 7
DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Dover-Foxcroft Historical Society will meet at Central Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. The speaker for the evening will be David Slagger who will share with us his Native American heritage. He will talk of foods, use of skins and feathers and how they are honored, life in villages, and the meaning of place names.
observer-me.com
In a Maine high school football rarity, Brewer and Foxcroft Academy play indoors
When thunder and lightning slated for Friday night, Aug. 26 threatened an exhibition football game between Brewer High and Foxcroft Academy at Brewer’s Doyle Field, Brewer High School Athletic Director David Utterback came up with a clever solution. “He asked me if we could play in the field house,”...
observer-me.com
4-year-old girl helps mom reel in monster brook trout at Moosehead Lake
John Templin Jr. has been fishing at Moosehead Lake most of his life, but not once during those 30-plus years has the Smithfield native laid eyes on a brook trout that compares to the one the family put on the boat on June 11. In the Templin family, brook trout...
KIDS・
Comments / 0