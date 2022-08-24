Association of Multiple Sclerosis Prevalence With Sociodemographic, Health Systems, and Lifestyle Factors on a National and Regional Level

Read full article on original website
Related
neurology.org
Spatial Navigation and Its Association With Biomarkers and Future Dementia in Memory Clinic Patients Without Dementia
Background and Objectives: Impaired spatial navigation is considered an early sign in many neurodegenerative diseases. We aimed to determine if spatial navigation was associated with future dementia in patients with subjective cognitive decline (SCD) or mild cognitive impairment (MCI), and to explore associations between spatial navigation and biomarkers of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and neurodegeneration.
neurology.org
Association Between Quantitative Diffusion Weighted Magnetic Resonance Neuroimaging and Outcome After Pediatric Cardiac Arrest
Background and Objectives: Diffusion magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) can quantify extent of hypoxic-ischemic brain injury after cardiac arrest. Our objective was to determine the association between adult-derived threshold of apparent diffusion coefficient (ADC) <650x10−6mm2/s in >10% of brain tissue and unfavorable outcome after pediatric cardiac arrest. Since ADC decreases exponentially as a function of increasing age, we determined association 1) having >10% of brain tissue below a novel age-dependent ADC threshold, and 2) age-normalized whole brain mean ADC and unfavorable outcome.
neurology.org
Stroke Symptoms As a Surrogate in Stroke Primary Prevention Trials: The CREST Experience
Background and Purpose: The use of surrogate endpoints can decrease sample size while maintaining statistical power. This report considers incident stroke symptoms as a surrogate endpoint in a post-hoc analysis of asymptomatic patients from the multicenter, randomized Carotid Revascularization Endarterectomy vs. Stenting Trial (CREST). Methods: CREST assessed stroke symptoms using...
nypressnews.com
Stroke: A noisy symptom may ‘precede’ the deadly condition – ‘strong association’
Symptoms of stroke vary widely depending on what part of the brain is affected and may be more severe for some patients than others. The most common symptoms of a stroke are arm weakness, difficulty speaking and facial drooping, which should prompt rapid reaction. According to Cardiac Screen: “Some people...
IN THIS ARTICLE
neurology.org
Clinical Reasoning: A 32-Year-Old Woman With Tunnel Vision and Back Pain
The incidence of new onset visual disturbances in emergency departments across the country are frequent. A detailed history of events and thoughtful physical examination may produce a diagnosis; however, atypical cases may require further diagnostic testing to explain symptoms. We present a case of presumed increased intracranial pressure with atypical findings on diagnostic testing, which allowed our team to explore a broader differential diagnosis. This clinical reasoning manuscript will benefit students, residents, and attendings alike to continue to uncover etiologies for symptoms of increased intracranial pressure and review differential diagnoses in similar presentations.
Comments / 0