Association of Multiple Sclerosis Prevalence With Sociodemographic, Health Systems, and Lifestyle Factors on a National and Regional Level

 4 days ago
neurology.org

Spatial Navigation and Its Association With Biomarkers and Future Dementia in Memory Clinic Patients Without Dementia

Background and Objectives: Impaired spatial navigation is considered an early sign in many neurodegenerative diseases. We aimed to determine if spatial navigation was associated with future dementia in patients with subjective cognitive decline (SCD) or mild cognitive impairment (MCI), and to explore associations between spatial navigation and biomarkers of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and neurodegeneration.
HEALTH
neurology.org

Association Between Quantitative Diffusion Weighted Magnetic Resonance Neuroimaging and Outcome After Pediatric Cardiac Arrest

Background and Objectives: Diffusion magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) can quantify extent of hypoxic-ischemic brain injury after cardiac arrest. Our objective was to determine the association between adult-derived threshold of apparent diffusion coefficient (ADC) <650x10−6mm2/s in >10% of brain tissue and unfavorable outcome after pediatric cardiac arrest. Since ADC decreases exponentially as a function of increasing age, we determined association 1) having >10% of brain tissue below a novel age-dependent ADC threshold, and 2) age-normalized whole brain mean ADC and unfavorable outcome.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurology.org

Stroke Symptoms As a Surrogate in Stroke Primary Prevention Trials: The CREST Experience

Background and Purpose: The use of surrogate endpoints can decrease sample size while maintaining statistical power. This report considers incident stroke symptoms as a surrogate endpoint in a post-hoc analysis of asymptomatic patients from the multicenter, randomized Carotid Revascularization Endarterectomy vs. Stenting Trial (CREST). Methods: CREST assessed stroke symptoms using...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiple Sclerosis#Health System#Gross Domestic Product#Prevalence#Gross National Income#Lifestyle Factors#Gni#Uhc
neurology.org

Clinical Reasoning: A 32-Year-Old Woman With Tunnel Vision and Back Pain

The incidence of new onset visual disturbances in emergency departments across the country are frequent. A detailed history of events and thoughtful physical examination may produce a diagnosis; however, atypical cases may require further diagnostic testing to explain symptoms. We present a case of presumed increased intracranial pressure with atypical findings on diagnostic testing, which allowed our team to explore a broader differential diagnosis. This clinical reasoning manuscript will benefit students, residents, and attendings alike to continue to uncover etiologies for symptoms of increased intracranial pressure and review differential diagnoses in similar presentations.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

