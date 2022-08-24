Association of Multiple Sclerosis Prevalence With Sociodemographic, Health Systems, and Lifestyle Factors on a National and Regional Level

The incidence of new onset visual disturbances in emergency departments across the country are frequent. A detailed history of events and thoughtful physical examination may produce a diagnosis; however, atypical cases may require further diagnostic testing to explain symptoms. We present a case of presumed increased intracranial pressure with atypical findings on diagnostic testing, which allowed our team to explore a broader differential diagnosis. This clinical reasoning manuscript will benefit students, residents, and attendings alike to continue to uncover etiologies for symptoms of increased intracranial pressure and review differential diagnoses in similar presentations.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO