House of the Week: $6.9 million Cape Cod house includes path to private beach, rare blue granite
New owners could soon be enjoying their own salt water pool before spending the afternoon on a private beach. A $6.9 million home located at 39 Oliver Drive in Dennis is offering all this and more. Listed by Peter Lomenzo of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, the home includes 5-bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bath and is more than 7,000 square feet.
In midst of drought, Kingston residents say road has leaked water for weeks
KINGSTON, Mass. — There is the constant sound of running water down a long stretch of Ocean Hill Dr. in Kingston. Neighbors say a busted pipe has been flowing into the street for weeks. “No one has done anything about it,” said resident Janet Carmichael said. While towns...
Lightning strikes house in Dennis
DENNIS – Lightning reportedly struck a house in Dennis around 9 PM Friday. The electrical panel of the house on Scargo Heights Road reportedly suffered damage but luckily firefighters found no extension of fire inside the house. No injuries were reported. The post Lightning strikes house in Dennis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Plymouth concession stand with special memory destroyed in fire
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A fire destroyed a concession stand at the fields for the Plymouth Youth Baseball and Softball League. But the community is especially upset because the building was built in memory of a local woman who was killed in the 9/11 attacks in New York. Michael Butts,...
DEVELOPING: 38-YEAR-OLD MALE MOTORCYCLIST AIRLIFTED AFTER ANOTHER SERIOUS CRASH IN FALMOUTH!
(Top photo sent in by Thomas Smith Jr./HN edits) FALMOUTH PD MEDIA STATEMENT: Motor Vehicle vs Motorcycle Crash. On Thursday, August 25, 2022 @ 12:00 pm members of the Falmouth Police Department and Falmouth Fire Rescue Department responded to a crash involving a sedan and a motorcycle at the intersection of Sandwich Road and Pinecrest Beach Dr. Due to injuries sustained in the crash, the motorcycle operator identified as a 38 year male from Falmouth was transported by Med Flight to Rhode Island Hospital.
Massachusetts store receives bonus after customer hits it big on $4 million lottery scratch ticket
A big winner has been announced after a southern Massachusetts business issued a scratch ticket that won millions last week. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Kit Kat Nominee Trust of Mattapoisett has claimed the first $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “4,000,000 Jumbo Cash” instant ticket game.
Person with serious injuries airlifted from Orleans Thursday morning
ORLEANS – Orleans Fire-Rescue reports that they responded Thursday morning to a medical call where a person was seriously injured. Due to the nature of those injuries, the patient needed care at a trauma center in Boston. Boston MedFlight was called to transport the patient from Orleans. Due to...
HN PHOTOS: Officers catch up to Hyannis male wanted for firearm related charges…
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police patrol officers responded to a domestic-type disturbance in the area of Quaker Road early this morning, shortly after 1:00 a.m. The male half of the disturbance had fled the area on foot. Upon further investigation, officers had probable cause for his arrest on some type of domestic related assault charge.
Woman killed in Falmouth crash
FALMOUTH, Mass. — Falmouth police are investigating a crash that killed an 80-year-old woman, Wednesday. The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of West Falmouth Highway (Rte 28A) and Chapoquoit Road, according to Falmouth Police. Officials say that the crash involves an SUV and a moped style scooter.
Massachusetts woman sentenced to prison concerning crash on Route 140 that killed 21-year-old Nicole Dondero
A Massachusetts woman was sentenced to prison last week for her role in the death of 21-year-old Nicole Dondero. In November of 2019, a preliminary investigation indicated that Caitlin Cleverly of Plymouth was traveling on Route 140 Northbound in a 2005 GMC Envoy when her vehicle collided with a 2013 Chrysler 200, which was turning left from Route 140 Southbound, across the northbound travel lanes, to enter the ramp for Route 24 Northbound.
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly Falmouth crash
FALMOUTH, Mass. — Falmouth police released the ID of the woman killed in Wednesday’s deadly crash on West Falmouth Highway. Christina Laurie, 80, of Falmouth, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Police say that the crash happened shortly after 4 p.m., Wednesday, at the...
State police investigating 5 deadly crashes in Massachusetts on Wednesday
AMESBURY, Mass. — State police are investigating five deadly crashes that occurred on highways and roads in Massachusetts on Wednesday. There were fatal motorcycle crashes in Amesbury and Newburyport, according to Massachusetts State Police. In Amesbury, a 34-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 495 after he...
Massachusetts police K9 that was previously handled by Officer Sean Gannon has passed away
A police K9 that was previously handled by a fallen Massachusetts officer has died. The Yarmouth Police Department expressed their sadness in reporting the passing of retired Yarmouth PD K9 Thor. K9 Thor was the first YPD dedicated narcotics K9 and Sgt. Sean Gannon’s first K9. Gannon was shot...
