capecoddaily.com

Lightning strikes house in Dennis

DENNIS – Lightning reportedly struck a house in Dennis around 9 PM Friday. The electrical panel of the house on Scargo Heights Road reportedly suffered damage but luckily firefighters found no extension of fire inside the house. No injuries were reported. The post Lightning strikes house in Dennis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
DENNIS, MA
hyannisnews.com

DEVELOPING: 38-YEAR-OLD MALE MOTORCYCLIST AIRLIFTED AFTER ANOTHER SERIOUS CRASH IN FALMOUTH!

(Top photo sent in by Thomas Smith Jr./HN edits) FALMOUTH PD MEDIA STATEMENT: Motor Vehicle vs Motorcycle Crash. On Thursday, August 25, 2022 @ 12:00 pm members of the Falmouth Police Department and Falmouth Fire Rescue Department responded to a crash involving a sedan and a motorcycle at the intersection of Sandwich Road and Pinecrest Beach Dr. Due to injuries sustained in the crash, the motorcycle operator identified as a 38 year male from Falmouth was transported by Med Flight to Rhode Island Hospital.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Person with serious injuries airlifted from Orleans Thursday morning

ORLEANS – Orleans Fire-Rescue reports that they responded Thursday morning to a medical call where a person was seriously injured. Due to the nature of those injuries, the patient needed care at a trauma center in Boston. Boston MedFlight was called to transport the patient from Orleans. Due to...
ORLEANS, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman killed in Falmouth crash

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Falmouth police are investigating a crash that killed an 80-year-old woman, Wednesday. The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of West Falmouth Highway (Rte 28A) and Chapoquoit Road, according to Falmouth Police. Officials say that the crash involves an SUV and a moped style scooter.
FALMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman sentenced to prison concerning crash on Route 140 that killed 21-year-old Nicole Dondero

A Massachusetts woman was sentenced to prison last week for her role in the death of 21-year-old Nicole Dondero. In November of 2019, a preliminary investigation indicated that Caitlin Cleverly of Plymouth was traveling on Route 140 Northbound in a 2005 GMC Envoy when her vehicle collided with a 2013 Chrysler 200, which was turning left from Route 140 Southbound, across the northbound travel lanes, to enter the ramp for Route 24 Northbound.
PLYMOUTH, MA
