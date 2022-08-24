ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Decider.com

Hillary Clinton Admits Her Choice to Stay in Her Marriage Isn’t “Right for Everybody” in Apple TV+’s ‘Gutsy’ Trailer

Hillary Clinton‘s new TV series Gutsy celebrates bravery in women, and Clinton herself is sharing one of her most daring choices in a newly released trailer for the Apple TV+ show. Clinton, who created the show with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, travels across the country in Gutsy to meet and learn from other influential women. During a conversation with Rev. Whittney Ijanaten featured in today’s first look at Gutsy, Hillary reveals her “gutsiest” moment. “You have a marriage that has been on public display since the beginning. You said the gutsiest thing you ever did was stay in your marriage,” Ijanaten, who officiates weddings,...
Entertainment Weekly

A Gutsy move: Hillary and Chelsea Clinton get real on their new TV series

It's almost impossible to go into an interview with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton without some preconceptions. They have, after all, been on the global stage for the better part of four decades, with scenes from their public lives as familiar (if not as mundane) as our own: a preteen Chelsea on her father Bill's campaign trail; the presidential family walking hand in hand on the White House lawn, post-Lewinsky scandal; Hillary's emotional concession speech after the 2016 election.
TheDailyBeast

Hillary Clinton Opens Up About Her Marriage in ‘Gutsy’ Trailer

The Broad City episode devoted to Hillary Clinton was just the warm-up. The politician is now starring in her very own TV saga alongside daughter Chelsea Clinton. While she plugs her “But Her Emails” merch as a side gig, Clinton will be traveling across the country to meet a bevy of famous women to discuss what makes them gutsy in a new docuseries titled—you guessed it—Gutsy.(Apparently selling $30 pink hats and $12 enamel meme-y pins laden with “But Her Emails,” a phrase no one has cared about since the politician’s 2016 election loss, is what now passes for “gutsy.”)While most...
RadarOnline

Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion

Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
TheWrap

Meghan McCain Reveals the Joy Behar Comment That Made Her Leave ‘The View': ‘I Didn’t Feel Supported’

Meghan McCain says a comment made by Joy Behar was the final straw that prompted her to leave “The View.”. McCain exited her co-hosting duties in July 2021. While there were “a lot of factors” that contributed to her exit, she said on “The Commentary Magazine Podcast” that it was something Behar told her on-air right after she returned from maternity leave in January of that year that made her realize she needed to leave the ABC talk show for good.
Popculture

Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth

Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
