Related
BBC
Watch: Mountain Bike World Championships
Great Britain have named nine male and eight female riders across the two respective events, with a total of 12 British riders competing in the downhill events. Among those competing in the women’s cross country is Evie Richards, who will defend her world title, fresh off a Commonwealth Games gold medal in Birmingham and is hopeful of delivering another strong challenge.
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
Top Speed
Here’s Why The Yamaha Tenere 700 Is The Adventure Bike You Really Need
Just as adventure bikes are getting ever more sophisticated and complicated, Yamaha brings us the Tenere 700, an adventure bike that values ability over complication and is all the better for it. Even though it might be electronically simple, it is a brilliant middleweight adventure bike that takes the fight to all the other contenders in this crowded category of motorcycles.
Humingbird’s New ‘Plant-Based’ E-Bike Might Be the Lightest Model in the World
Hummingbird doesn’t see any reason why e-bikes have to be so heavy. The UK-based manufacturer has just launched a new battery-powered, folding model called the Flax, which features a unique frame made from plant fiber. The two-wheeler weighs just 22.7 pounds, which the brand claims makes it the world’s lightest e-bike. Thanks to the advent of the carbon-fiber frame, lightweight bikes are nothing new. Lightweight e-bikes are another story, though. Battery packs and electric motors are both heavy, so it wasn’t until recently that you could even find many models that tipped the scales at less than 30 pounds. In fact, the...
Time Out Global
This dreamy new night train will go from Amsterdam all the way to the Austrian Alps
Among the many, many benefits of night trains, one of their key attractions is the fact that they are so darn easy. You doze off in one place, cover vast distances while you sleep and wake up in an entirely new place, hopefully supremely well-rested, chilled-out and ready for a day of exploring.
BBC
Manx Grand Prix: Lee Johnston storms to victory in Classic Senior race
Northern Ireland's Lee Johnston stormed to victory in the Classic Senior Manx Grand Prix on the Isle of Man. The 33-year-old took the win 8.2 seconds ahead of Italy's Stefan Bonetti on his 500cc Yamaha. The County Fermanagh man finished the shortened three-lap race in a time of one hour,...
