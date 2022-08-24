Read full article on original website
Related
fox7austin.com
Former city employee sentenced for stealing over $1.1M from Johnson City accounts
JOHNSON CITY, Texas - A former city employee was sentenced Friday for embezzling over $1.1 million from accounts for the city of Johnson City, Texas. Anthony Michael Holland, former chief administrative officer and city secretary, has been sentenced to 37 months in federal prison. He will also serve 36 months of supervised release after completing his prison time and pay $1.4 million in restitution to the city.
‘Lady in the Lake’ murder case may hinge on DNA evidence
Developments in the Holly Marie Simmons murder case await the completion of DNA testing that could be finished before the end of the year, said Llano County District Attorney Sonny McAfee on Thursday following a pretrial hearing.
San Antonio residents sign petitions against Helotes apartment development
Locals say it would disrupt wildlife and nature
jambroadcasting.com
Kerr County First Responders to conduct joint training
The Kerrville Police Department and the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, along with the City of Kerrville Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services, Kerr County Constables, members of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Game Wardens and other area law enforcement officers, will be conducting a joint two-day training exercise in crisis response at the site of the former Hal Peterson Middle School, 1607 Sidney Baker Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox7austin.com
5 plead guilty to 'factoring' scheme to defraud several Texas banks
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Five people have pled guilty to participating in a "factoring" scheme to defraud several banks in Texas. 49-year-old Ronald Wayne Schroeder of Canyon Lake, 60-year-old Jill Martin Alvarado of Irving, 57-year-old Rigo Alvarado of Barstow, 58-year-old Ryan Martinez of San Antonio and 80-year-old Phyllis Joe Martinez of San Antonio all each pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
KSAT 12
Canyon Lake man accused of defrauding banks, using money for Port A beach house and luxury items
SAN ANTONIO – A Canyon Lake man was sentenced after pleading guilty to defrauding financial institutions in San Antonio and using the money for personal expenses like a Port Aransas beach house and a $100,000 pool, according to federal authorities. Ronald Wayne Schroeder, 49, on Thursday was sentenced to...
Central Texas men face prison time in gun sale scheme
The U.S. Justice Department said two Texas men face up to five years in prison after one of them profited off gun sales despite not having a license to sell them.
Comal, New Braunfels ISDs receive 2022 accountability ratings
The Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings for 2022, which measure if the district prepares its students for success after high school in the workforce, college or the military, among other metrics. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Education Agency has released the 2022 school district accountability ratings for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
jambroadcasting.com
134th Gillespie County Fair kicks off Thursday
The oldest county fair in Texas kicks off in Gillespie County Thursday at 5 p.m. with free admission to the Gillespie County FairGrounds. There will be free Tejano concerts provided by Erik Y. Massores. The 2022 fair is expected to draw people from around the county and the Texas Hill...
Gillespie County Fair begins in the Hill Country after 2-year hiatus
County fair festivities are underway.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 12-25, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 12-25, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
conchovalleyhomepage.com
100 mph vehicle pursuit ends in collision outside Junction
JUNCTION, Texas – Two individuals were arrested after a high-speed vehicle pursuit ended in a collision in Junction on August 24th. Driver Wesley Morales and passenger Josefina Salinas were both arrested. Morales was charged with evading arrest, deadly conduct, reckless driving, and criminal trespassing. Salinas was charged with criminal trespassing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailytrib.com
Llano River flowing for first time since June
The Llano River began flowing over the Llano Dam on Wednesday, Aug. 24, for the first time since early June. Rain in western counties in the Llano River watershed contributed to the river’s renewed vigor. As of this story being written, the Llano River was flowing over the dam...
dailytrib.com
TROUBLED WATERS: ‘Get ready’ for lifetime droughts, warn experts
Around 40 people attended a town hall meeting hosted by the Central Texas Water Coalition on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Hill Country Hall in Buchanan Dam over concerns about the Lower Colorado River Authority’s water management plan. The plan, which was adopted in 2020 and up for review in...
fox7austin.com
Officials asking for help identifying theft suspects in Buda
BUDA, TEXAS - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a truck involved in a theft earlier this month. The sheriff's office said on August 7, a Chevrolet Z71 pickup truck stole a trailer from a business on FM 2001 in Buda. The truck did...
mycanyonlake.com
Gay Owner of Canyon Lake Food Truck Files Charges After Assault by ‘Homophobic’ Woman
Brooke Tomlinson, left, owner of this popular Canyon Lake food truck, says she was verbally and physically assaulted Friday by a 71-year-old Canyon Lake woman who didn't care for her masculine appearance. Brooke Tomlinson, owner of Canyon Lake’s Hungry Hippie Food Truck and self-described masculine-looking lesbian, filed charges Monday against...
Bandera County deputies ruled her death as suicide, but medical examiners don't know what killed her
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas — *Warning: Details in this story are graphic. In Bandera County, residents are on edge following multiple reports of people who've disappeared. 33-year-old Brittany McMahon was one of them. Her remains were discovered July 3 in a wooded area in North Bandera County. Evidence led investigators...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole
After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
KENS 5
Bandera County authorities identify found remains as local father missing since July
SAN ANTONIO — Bandera County authorities identified remains discovered last week as belonging to Sean Duffy, a 56-year-old man who went missing in July. Matt King, chief deputy of the Bandera County Sheriff's Office, confirmed the information to KENS 5 following an autopsy conducted in Lockhart. The body was discovered by a passerby last week, sending tremors of unease through a small-town community where residents say they've noticed an uptick in crime and missing people.
Millions of gallons of drinking water used to irrigate new Driftwood golf course
The PUA said their records show that the golf club started drawing water in July of 2020, and has used 190 million gallons of water over the past two years.
Comments / 0