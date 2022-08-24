ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillespie County, TX

fox7austin.com

Former city employee sentenced for stealing over $1.1M from Johnson City accounts

JOHNSON CITY, Texas - A former city employee was sentenced Friday for embezzling over $1.1 million from accounts for the city of Johnson City, Texas. Anthony Michael Holland, former chief administrative officer and city secretary, has been sentenced to 37 months in federal prison. He will also serve 36 months of supervised release after completing his prison time and pay $1.4 million in restitution to the city.
JOHNSON CITY, TX
jambroadcasting.com

Kerr County First Responders to conduct joint training

The Kerrville Police Department and the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, along with the City of Kerrville Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services, Kerr County Constables, members of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Game Wardens and other area law enforcement officers, will be conducting a joint two-day training exercise in crisis response at the site of the former Hal Peterson Middle School, 1607 Sidney Baker Street.
KERR COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

5 plead guilty to 'factoring' scheme to defraud several Texas banks

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Five people have pled guilty to participating in a "factoring" scheme to defraud several banks in Texas. 49-year-old Ronald Wayne Schroeder of Canyon Lake, 60-year-old Jill Martin Alvarado of Irving, 57-year-old Rigo Alvarado of Barstow, 58-year-old Ryan Martinez of San Antonio and 80-year-old Phyllis Joe Martinez of San Antonio all each pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
jambroadcasting.com

134th Gillespie County Fair kicks off Thursday

The oldest county fair in Texas kicks off in Gillespie County Thursday at 5 p.m. with free admission to the Gillespie County FairGrounds. There will be free Tejano concerts provided by Erik Y. Massores. The 2022 fair is expected to draw people from around the county and the Texas Hill...
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 12-25, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 12-25, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

100 mph vehicle pursuit ends in collision outside Junction

JUNCTION, Texas – Two individuals were arrested after a high-speed vehicle pursuit ended in a collision in Junction on August 24th. Driver Wesley Morales and passenger Josefina Salinas were both arrested. Morales was charged with evading arrest, deadly conduct, reckless driving, and criminal trespassing. Salinas was charged with criminal trespassing.
JUNCTION, TX
dailytrib.com

Llano River flowing for first time since June

The Llano River began flowing over the Llano Dam on Wednesday, Aug. 24, for the first time since early June. Rain in western counties in the Llano River watershed contributed to the river’s renewed vigor. As of this story being written, the Llano River was flowing over the dam...
LLANO COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Officials asking for help identifying theft suspects in Buda

BUDA, TEXAS - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a truck involved in a theft earlier this month. The sheriff's office said on August 7, a Chevrolet Z71 pickup truck stole a trailer from a business on FM 2001 in Buda. The truck did...
BUDA, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Gay Owner of Canyon Lake Food Truck Files Charges After Assault by ‘Homophobic’ Woman

Brooke Tomlinson, left, owner of this popular Canyon Lake food truck, says she was verbally and physically assaulted Friday by a 71-year-old Canyon Lake woman who didn't care for her masculine appearance. Brooke Tomlinson, owner of Canyon Lake’s Hungry Hippie Food Truck and self-described masculine-looking lesbian, filed charges Monday against...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole

After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KENS 5

Bandera County authorities identify found remains as local father missing since July

SAN ANTONIO — Bandera County authorities identified remains discovered last week as belonging to Sean Duffy, a 56-year-old man who went missing in July. Matt King, chief deputy of the Bandera County Sheriff's Office, confirmed the information to KENS 5 following an autopsy conducted in Lockhart. The body was discovered by a passerby last week, sending tremors of unease through a small-town community where residents say they've noticed an uptick in crime and missing people.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX

