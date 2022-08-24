Lynden, Lynden Christian, Ferndale and Mount Baker's football teams met on the field for a jamboree at Lynden High School on Friday, Aug. 26. Each team had an opportunity on offense and defense against each of their opponents. Lynden Christian and Ferndale matched up first, followed by Lynden and Mount Baker. Ferndale then went head-to-head with Mount Baker, and Lynden versus Lynden Christian wrapped things up. Junior varsity was also scrimmaging at the far side of the field. (Connor J. Benintendi/Lynden Tribune)

LYNDEN, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO