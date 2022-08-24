ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBY

Missing 16-year-old girl; believed to be in danger

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services and Child Welfare Division are asking the public to help find 16-year-old Franki Tuloula Mae Salyer-Livingston who went missing from Portland on Tuesday, August 23rd. She is believed to be in danger. ODHS says she is suspected to be around...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy