PORTLAND, Ore.—With at least two notable seizures in the last several days in the Portland Metropolitan Area, officials from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration are warning Oregonians to be on the lookout for “rainbow fentanyl,” a brightly-colored version of the highly-toxic synthetic opioid responsible for hundreds of fatal overdoses every day in the United States.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO