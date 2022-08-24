Read full article on original website
gorgenewscenter.com
Merkley, Wyden Announce Another $66.2 Million in Federal Funding Headed to Oregon for Natural Disaster Recovery and COVID-19 Response
Washington, D.C. – Today, Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced a total of $66,223,786.66 in funding for Oregon from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). These funds are intended to help various agencies and departments around Oregon to financially recover from emergency response efforts relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 Labor Day fires.
gorgenewscenter.com
Federal Law Enforcement Officials Warn of “Rainbow Fentanyl” Appearing in Oregon￼
PORTLAND, Ore.—With at least two notable seizures in the last several days in the Portland Metropolitan Area, officials from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration are warning Oregonians to be on the lookout for “rainbow fentanyl,” a brightly-colored version of the highly-toxic synthetic opioid responsible for hundreds of fatal overdoses every day in the United States.
gorgenewscenter.com
Yakama Nation responds to Murray/Inslee Lower Snake River Dam removal plan
Tribe applauds Murray and Inslee for championing a comprehensive approach to Columbia Basin salmon recovery and looks for immediate action and implementation on key commitments. YAKAMA RESERVATION, TOPPENISH, WA – The Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation (“Yakama Nation”) recognize Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) and Governor Jay Inslee...
