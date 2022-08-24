Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested in two counties for multiple alleged stalking incidents
FULLERTON, Neb. -- A Platte County man was arrested on two separate warrants in less than a week, with both cases related to alleged stalking incidents. According to the Nance County Sheriff's Office, deputies applied for the first arrest warrant on August 18th for Leslie E. Saner Jr., of Humphrey. That warrant included charges for stalking and five counts of second-degree criminal trespassing.
iheart.com
Nebraska man arrested for making threats against ex-girlfriend
(Hamilton County, NE) -- A St. Paul, Nebraska man is behind bars, accused of making threats against his ex-girlfriend. The Nebraska State Patrol says around 4:00 Tuesday afternoon, they received information that 43 year old Robert Jaeger posed an imminent threat to a former girlfriend. NSP says troopers were able to make contact with the former girlfriend and move her to a safe location. The state patrol says around 7:00 that night, troopers and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies located Jaeger in a field south of the Interstate 80 interchange at Aurora. Investigators say Jaeger had multiple firearms in his possession.
WOWT
Nebraska inmate convicted for murder dies in custody
TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at a state correction facility has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Corrections, 41-year-old Kevin Miller died Thursday at Johnson County Hospital. Miller was serving a life sentence at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on charges in Lancaster County for first-degree murder and...
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested after Hastings shooting
HASTINGS, Neb. -- A Hastings man is in custody after an early morning shooting. Hastings Police Captain Mike Doremus told our news partners KSNB Local 4 that officers were called out to the 1800 block of west 2nd St. just before 3:00 a.m. for a report of gunshots. Once on...
KEYC
Nebraska troopers arrested Minnesota man accused of terroristic threats towards ex-girlfriend
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Minnesota accused of making threats. Robert Jaeger, 43, of St. Paul, was arrested for terroristic threats, violating a protection order, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm during a drug violation according to the release.
Kearney Hub
Man suffers brain bleed after Wednesday incident outside Kearney bar
KEARNEY — A Kearney man suffered a brain bleed after being assaulted outside of a Kearney bar Wednesday morning. The alleged assailant, Tommy Parks, 53, of Kearney is charged with felony first-degree assault in the incident. Court records outline the case against him:. Around 12:24 a.m. Wednesday Kearney Police...
1011now.com
Wood River man killed in two-vehicle crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A 91-year-old Wood River man died following a crash Wednesday at the intersection of Claude Road and Highway 30 in Grand Island. Grand Island Police Captain Jim Duering said the two-vehicle accident happened around 11:45 a.m. According to witness accounts. a Toyota Tacoma, driven by Richard Ogden, pulled away from a stop sign on Claude Road and into Hwy 30 traffic. The vehicle then was hit by a black Chrysler 300.
News Channel Nebraska
Semi vs Suburban accident leaves one dead, one injured near Osceola
OSCEOLA, Neb. -- Authorities in Polk County said they were called to an injury accident Thursday before noon. Polk County Sheriff's Office and Osceola Fire/Ambulance Department had been dispatched to the area of mile marker 395 on State Hwy 92, just west of Osceola. The Sheriff's Office said that the...
WOWT
Surprise vehicle inspections in Platte County reveal more than 200 violations
COLUMBUS, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol held surprise truck inspections in Platte County. On Aug. 24, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division did surprise inspections on commercial vehicles in Columbus and the surrounding area. The Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective Team did 41 inspections. A...
1011now.com
Person killed in head-on collision with semi near Osceola
OSCEOLA, Neb. (KOLN) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly head-on crash involving a semi. According to Sheriff Dwaine Ladwig, it happened on Thursday at 11:20 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office and Osceola Fire/Ambulance Department were dispatched to an area of Highway 92 near mile marker 395,...
York News-Times
York man killed in train accident
YORK – The York County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that Chad Rutten, 44, of York, was killed shortly before 5 p.m., Thursday, after his vehicle was hit by an eastbound Northern Burlington Santa Fe train at the crossing at York County Road K. Sheriff Paul Vrkba said Rutten...
KHP: 3 Kansans dead after 2-vehicle crash
KINGMAN COUNTY — Three people died in an accident just after 10a.m. Friday in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Classic driven by Justin Robert Martin, 21, Cheney, was northbound on NE 100 Avenue and NE 10th Street ten miles east of Kingman. The driver...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police to hold “Citizens Academy”
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For yet another year, the Grand Island Police department is holding a “Citizens Academy”, giving members of the community the chance to see what goes into being a police officer. The Academy is 8 weeks long, with sessions occurring every Thursday night. At...
News Channel Nebraska
NSP troopers conduct surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Platte County
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- For the second day in a row, Nebraska State Patrol troopers conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections in northeast Nebraska. The inspections were held in Columbus and the surrounding area in Platte County. During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 41...
Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery
Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why.
New girls rehab center in Hastings scores 100% compliance grade
LINCOLN — The state’s new Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center for girls in Hastings recently earned a 100% compliance grade from a national corrections group, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The Hastings center, which opened last year to replace the girls’ YRTC in...
Fake DEA Agent Steals $149,294.84 from a Nebraska Senior Citizen
In July 2022, an unfortunate senior citizen, a Nebraska woman, falls for a scam that wipes out over $149K of her life savings. Read to find out the details. Senior citizenPhoto by Benjamin Balazs from Pixabay.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the oldest homes in Nebraska
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KSNB Local4
Several agencies work together to keep the Nebraska State Fair safe
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With more than 50,000 people expected to visit the Nebraska State Fair on any given day, officials took some time on Wednesday to ensure that all their community partners were prepared. Several area law enforcement agencies, including representatives from the Grand Island Police and the...
Harmful algal blooms issued for seven lakes in Nebraska
On Friday, a health alert was issued by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for harmful algal blooms across seven lakes in the state.
