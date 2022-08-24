Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney was accused of attending a MAGA-themed 60th birthday bash for her mom after she posted pictures of the event, which took place on Saturday, to her Instagram account. The 24-year-old actress shared several photos and clips of the “hoedown”-themed celebration, where she can be seen sporting a cowgirl-inspired outfit, riding a mechanical bull and square dancing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) While the actress herself did not appear to make any political statements, one partygoer was spotted wearing a Blue Lives Matter shirt and others were seen wearing MAGA-style hats, similar...

CELEBRITIES ・ 27 MINUTES AGO