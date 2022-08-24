ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

E. coli cases likely linked to Wendy’s rise to 150 – Marler Clark represents victims in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania

By Bruce Clark
 4 days ago
WKMI

Is It Against the Law to Drive Barefoot in the State of Michigan?

There's always been a debate on whether or not it was illegal to drive barefoot in Michigan. You've probably heard the myth that it's illegal to drive barefoot in the state. Well, that's precisely what it is...a myth. If you want to get in your car, kick off your shoes, and start driving down the road, go right ahead.
MICHIGAN STATE
CNBC

Michigan governor's race could cost $100 million as billionaire DeVos family spends millions to oust Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

State records show DeVos family members contributed more than $4 million toward outside groups that have either supported Tudor Dixon or blasted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The general election for governor could cost between $75 million and $100 million, according to a Michigan Republican strategist. The infusion of cash backing Dixon's...
MICHIGAN STATE
UPI News

Deer wanders into Dollar General store in Michigan

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A surprised shopper at a Dollar General store in Michigan captured video of an unusual fellow customer browsing the aisles -- a deer. Connie MacGuinness said she was at the Dollar General in Jackson when she heard a ruckus behind her. "I was shopping and I...
JACKSON, MI
thecentersquare.com

Michigan quick hits: Ford to lay off 3,000 workers

(The Center Square) – Two thousand salaried and 1,000 contract employees will be cut from Ford Motor Co.'s payroll this week. Jobs in the United States, Canada and India will be eliminated. "Building this future requires changing and reshaping virtually all aspects of the way we have operated for...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Mackinac Island’s Kingston Kitchen is a ‘story of fulfillment and freedom’

In 2000, Shawn Fearon traveled 1,961 miles from his home in Jamaica to Mackinac Island to work in the tourism industry.  Twenty-two years later, he owns a popular restaurant, Kingston Kitchen at the Village, on the island and has a bigger goal. “My dream and vision is to have as many Kingston Kitchens as there […] The post Mackinac Island’s Kingston Kitchen is a ‘story of fulfillment and freedom’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Always wanted to 'hit the gas': Blind Michigan judge drives

A blind Michigan judge went for a drive and a sheriff rode shotgun.As 100 people watched, Richard Bernstein of the Michigan Supreme Court drove a car on a dirt track Tuesday at the Genesee County fairgrounds, northwest of Flint.“I’ve always wanted that feeling of what it’s like to hit the gas or what it’s like to turn on the ignition and what it’s like to operate a steering wheel," Bernstein, 47, told WNEM-TV.Sheriff Chris Swanson was in the passenger seat giving directions and encouragement. They wore helmets.“Straighten it out. Soft left, soft left," Swanson said. “He's doin' it!”Bernstein, who...
MICHIGAN STATE

