Galveston, TX

L'Observateur

Coast Guard to enforce safety zone in Houston, Galveston for tow of battleship USS Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard will enforce a safety zone in the Houston Ship Channel and Galveston Ship Channel for the tow of the battleship USS Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 31. During the tow of the USS Texas from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte, Texas, to a dry dock in Galveston, Texas, the Coast Guard Captain of the Port will establish a safety zone to ensure the safety of the public and security for all vessels in the channel. The tow is expected to take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Trust Index: Is Harris County defunding the police?

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Earlier this week, Governor Greg Abbott claimed in a widely circulated news release that Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and others in the county administration were engaging in what amounted to illegally defunding Harris County’s various policing agencies. “The dangerous actions taken by Judge...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Texas

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Narcotics, Draco AK-47 pistol seized in east Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) Harris County District III Crime Reduction Unit seized drugs and guns after conducting a traffic stop in east Harris County. D3 C.R.U conducted a traffic stop in East Harris County. As the deputy approached the vehicle, he observed two loaded firearms in plain view within reach of the driver and passenger. […]
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
News Channel Nebraska

LNK begins booking flights for new Houston route

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After months of planning, the inaugural United flight from Lincoln to Houston has been scheduled. “We have been trying to get a Texas market for a while. It’s been something on our radars. We know a lot of Nebraskans like to travel south whether its to get to Mexico or hit a connection or go somewhere else. We haven’t had a warm destination for awhile so Houston is perfect for us,” Rachel Barth, Communications Director for the Lincoln Airport Authority said.
LINCOLN, NE
KTEM NewsRadio

Texas Has #1 City for Insects in the United States

It’s hot, humid, and with the recent rain, more bugs will be showing up in and around Central Texas homes. Our least-favorite bug of all, mosquitoes, will also get worse this time of year, which means it may be time for a pest exterminator if you can't get rid of them on your own.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Third Ward residents push back against townhouse development

HOUSTON — Neighbors are upset over townhomes that are being developed in one of Houston's most historic Black neighborhoods. On Thursday, the West MacGregor Homeowners Association homeowner's association, in the Third Ward, met to discuss legal options. On the day that marked five years since Hurricane Harvey hit the...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

TRAFFIC: SH-288 NB at Highway 6 in Brazoria Co. reopens after accident

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – A two-vehicle accident caused a complete roadway closure on SH-288 northbound at Highway 6 Friday afternoon, according to Houston Transtar. The accident, which was verified at 12:38 p.m., shut down the left shoulder, left lane and right lane. According to Stephen Woodard with the Department...
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
PLANetizen

Houston Inches Toward Reduced Car Dependency

“Although highway expansion continues in the region and driving remains the primary mode of transportation for most Houston-area residents, the city continues to inch away from its reliance on personal cars and trucks while expanding its infrastructure for cyclists, pedestrians and mass transit users,” writes Adam Zuvanich for Houston Public Media.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Meeting the massive demand for welders in the US, Houston area

HOUSTON – Welding is at the heart of our infrastructure and according to industry experts, there is a massive demand for welders worldwide. It touches every aspect of our lives: work, home and travel. Houston is home to more welders than any other U.S. city. Kristin Bamberger is a...
HOUSTON, TX

