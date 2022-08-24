Read full article on original website
Beto says, "12 weeks and no real action from the governor to prevent another mass shooting"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
L'Observateur
Coast Guard to enforce safety zone in Houston, Galveston for tow of battleship USS Texas
HOUSTON — The Coast Guard will enforce a safety zone in the Houston Ship Channel and Galveston Ship Channel for the tow of the battleship USS Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 31. During the tow of the USS Texas from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte, Texas, to a dry dock in Galveston, Texas, the Coast Guard Captain of the Port will establish a safety zone to ensure the safety of the public and security for all vessels in the channel. The tow is expected to take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Trust Index: Is Harris County defunding the police?
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Earlier this week, Governor Greg Abbott claimed in a widely circulated news release that Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and others in the county administration were engaging in what amounted to illegally defunding Harris County’s various policing agencies. “The dangerous actions taken by Judge...
Texas officials accuse Harris County of slashing constables’ budgets — but they’re actually going up
Hegar claims the county has violated state laws passed last year to stop cities and counties from cutting police spending in the wake of national protests following George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
inforney.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Texas
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Battleship Texas will depart historic San Jacinto site for repairs on Aug. 31, foundation says
There will be a free live stream available on the foundation's YouTube and Facebook page to watch the ship's route to its final destination.
Texas man charged for ramming truck into FBI gate, authorities say
A Texas man faces up to 10 years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine if convicted for allegedly ramming his truck and trailer into the FBI Houston Field Office gate.
Prepare for this storm season in Fort Bend County's drive-thru distribution event
The drive-thru distribution comes five years after Hurricane Harvey hit, a reminder that we need to have a supply kit ready during hurricane season.
msn.com
50,000 Houston Homes Might Not Have Flooded in Hurricane Harvey, If Not for Climate Change
Five years ago this month, category 4 Hurricane Harvey hovered over Louisiana and Texas, stalling for more than four days, killing at least 70 people, and causing over $125 billion in estimated damages. A study published this week in Nature Connections found that, had it not been for climate change,...
Narcotics, Draco AK-47 pistol seized in east Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) Harris County District III Crime Reduction Unit seized drugs and guns after conducting a traffic stop in east Harris County. D3 C.R.U conducted a traffic stop in East Harris County. As the deputy approached the vehicle, he observed two loaded firearms in plain view within reach of the driver and passenger. […]
Major 610 Loop closures expected to create delays all weekend
Both north and southbound lanes will close Friday night for work on the roadway.
Click2Houston.com
2 vehicles, 3 motorcycles involved in major crash in the Huffman area, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A major crash involving multiple vehicles and motorcycles is now being investigated, according to deputies. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash happened around 24463 FM 2100 near 1960 on Saturday afternoon. According to Gonzalez, two vehicles and three motorcycles were involved in the...
Lina Hidalgo fires back after Greg Abbott, officials accuse Harris County of 'defunding' police
The Texas comptroller has threatened to prevent Harris County from passing its budget if changes aren't made.
News Channel Nebraska
LNK begins booking flights for new Houston route
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After months of planning, the inaugural United flight from Lincoln to Houston has been scheduled. “We have been trying to get a Texas market for a while. It’s been something on our radars. We know a lot of Nebraskans like to travel south whether its to get to Mexico or hit a connection or go somewhere else. We haven’t had a warm destination for awhile so Houston is perfect for us,” Rachel Barth, Communications Director for the Lincoln Airport Authority said.
Texas Has #1 City for Insects in the United States
It’s hot, humid, and with the recent rain, more bugs will be showing up in and around Central Texas homes. Our least-favorite bug of all, mosquitoes, will also get worse this time of year, which means it may be time for a pest exterminator if you can't get rid of them on your own.
Third Ward residents push back against townhouse development
HOUSTON — Neighbors are upset over townhomes that are being developed in one of Houston's most historic Black neighborhoods. On Thursday, the West MacGregor Homeowners Association homeowner's association, in the Third Ward, met to discuss legal options. On the day that marked five years since Hurricane Harvey hit the...
Click2Houston.com
TRAFFIC: SH-288 NB at Highway 6 in Brazoria Co. reopens after accident
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – A two-vehicle accident caused a complete roadway closure on SH-288 northbound at Highway 6 Friday afternoon, according to Houston Transtar. The accident, which was verified at 12:38 p.m., shut down the left shoulder, left lane and right lane. According to Stephen Woodard with the Department...
PLANetizen
Houston Inches Toward Reduced Car Dependency
“Although highway expansion continues in the region and driving remains the primary mode of transportation for most Houston-area residents, the city continues to inch away from its reliance on personal cars and trucks while expanding its infrastructure for cyclists, pedestrians and mass transit users,” writes Adam Zuvanich for Houston Public Media.
Click2Houston.com
Meeting the massive demand for welders in the US, Houston area
HOUSTON – Welding is at the heart of our infrastructure and according to industry experts, there is a massive demand for welders worldwide. It touches every aspect of our lives: work, home and travel. Houston is home to more welders than any other U.S. city. Kristin Bamberger is a...
fox26houston.com
Houston residents urging city council to withhold money to group seeking millions to build new complex
HOUSTON - Some Houston residents are asking city council members not to do business with an apartment complex owner that has a history of what many call poorly managing the buildings they have. Residents of Fifth Ward gave the Mayor and Houston City Council an earful Tuesday afternoon, saying if...
Click2Houston.com
‘I don’t see any real improvement’: Travelers still expressing frustration over Terminal E construction at IAH
HOUSTON – At Terminal E at Bush Intercontinental Airport, the confusion caused by the airport’s $1.3 billion construction project is still causing some frustration. “Carrying a baby and a stroller... it’s kind of hard,” David Salazar said. Salazar and his family are in and out of...
