We need your help. Someone in the community knows what happened to Heidi Childs and David Metzler the night they were murdered at Caldwell Fields on August 26, 2009. Tips that lead to an arrest could earn you $100,000 reward. Do us a favor. Please share this to your Facebook and ask your friends to share. Roanoke, Giles, Roanoke County, Montgomery County. Flood the newsfeeds with the flyer. These families need closure and they need justice. #TheAWAREFoundation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO