FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sunflowers for Ukraine raised 11 million dollarsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
Hunters for the Hungry Night and Lynchburg Hillcats will benefit those in needCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hill City Donut Sop has replaced Mama Crocket's Donut's in LynchburgCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
This Popular Virginia Lake May Contain an Underwater Ghost TownTravel MavenMonroe, VA
pcpatriot.com
Pulaski County pummels Northside, 43-0
After a couple weeks of scrimmages, the regular season at long last got underway Friday night in Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium. The Northside Vikings came to Dublin to renew an old RVD rivalry, but the result was unlike the majority of the matchups between the two. In fact, it was more lobsided than perhaps it ever has been.
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 1: Riverheads vs. Waynesboro
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads and Waynesboro square off in week one of the 2022 season.
WSLS
Rivalry is alive and well with Parry McCluer and Rockbridge
LEXINGTON, Va. – This is always a big rivalry game, and Friday’s wasn’t short of a nail-biter. After a tough fought four quarters, the Wildcats took the W. Rockbridge County declares victory over Parry McCluer, 32-29.
WSLS
Game of the Week: Franklin County Eagles prevail, beating Bassett
BASSETT, Va. – The game didn’t disappoint for Game of the Week. After an intense four quarters, the Eagles came out on top. Coach Jr Edwards said this week that this matchup often makes you feel like you have the game ... then they punch you in the mouth.
msn.com
Students fail to receive P-EBT benefits on time due to VDSS delay: LCS
According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, the release date for Summer P-EBT Benefits was set for Thursday, Aug. 25. All school-age children who attended a school approved to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision or were eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals during the 2021 - 2022 school year were expected to receive a one-time summer benefit of $391. According to VDSS, this funding was supposed to be deposited onto their previously issued P-EBT or SNAP EBT card.
wfirnews.com
One district deemed more equitable than rest of Roanoke Valley schools
A study of the most equitable school districts shows Roanoke County Public Schools 4th in Virginia. WFIR’s Ian Price has details on how some other local school districts are placed.
WSLS
Roanoke teen to be featured in Inspiring Teens Magazine
ROANOKE, Va. – Most days you’ll find Ida Sheldon tap dancing in the studio but her mom took on a new beat to showcase her daughter. Sheldon first put on a pair of tap dancing shoes when she was five, and now nine years later, the teen took home a 16th place victory at Nationals with her performance “Club Nine.”
visitfarmville.com
Celebrate the Heart of Virginia: A September Giveaway
Picture a bustling downtown, face painting, live music, kettle corn, handmade crafts and art booths dotting a small-town street. As autumn approaches, we’re all ready to enjoy that last burst of summer. What better way than a small-town festival?. In Farmville, Va., we’re gearing up for one of our...
WSLS
New Christ-based addiction outreach center set to open in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A new program is making its way into Roanoke to help people struggling with addiction and other challenges. Eastern Appalachian Adult & Teen Challenge will host a grand opening Saturday at their new office in Roanoke. The non-profit is a Christ-centered addiction treatment program for men,...
WDBJ7.com
Smith Mountain Lake community honors Alison Parker and Adam Ward
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy played its first game on its new field Friday night. But it was a night that was about much more than football. “Seven years ago today, our beautiful community was struck by tragedy at Bridgewater Plaza. Two innocent lives were...
NRVNews
Childs & Metzler Anniversary
We need your help. Someone in the community knows what happened to Heidi Childs and David Metzler the night they were murdered at Caldwell Fields on August 26, 2009. Tips that lead to an arrest could earn you $100,000 reward. Do us a favor. Please share this to your Facebook and ask your friends to share. Roanoke, Giles, Roanoke County, Montgomery County. Flood the newsfeeds with the flyer. These families need closure and they need justice. #TheAWAREFoundation.
Palmyra man wins $500,000 from Virginia Lottery scratcher after going to store for cigars
A Palmyra man who went into a gas station store in Fluvanna County looking for cigars came out with a $500,000 winning lottery scratch-off.
WDBJ7.com
Demolition of former Ramada Inn underway in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s easy to see why the demolition crew calls the machine ‘the muncher.’. The heavy equipment is taking down the former Ramada Inn on Franklin Road one bite at a time. The city of Roanoke bought the property in April, and crews spent about...
WSLS
Roanoke Wing Fest returns to Dr Pepper Park for it’s 13th year
ROANOKE, Va. – Bring your appetite to Dr Pepper Park on Saturday! The Roanoke Wing Fest returns for its 13th year. There will be more than 10 different wing vendors serving up different varieties of chicken wings, contests, live music, vendors and more. You can vote for your favorite...
smithmountainlake.com
Rocky Mount jewelry store closes after 36 years
Yet another longtime Rocky Mount small business is closing its doors. After 36 years, Carter’s Fine Jewelers and Gifts is going out of business. The news comes less than a month after Franklin Street-based Arrington Flowers closed after 57 years. Both closures were caused by the desire of the...
cardinalnews.org
Does Southside now have more solar farms than tobacco farms?
I recently went to a meeting in South Boston and took Virginia 40 east out of Rocky Mount, which skirts south of the Smith Mountain Lake dam and then heads east through Penhook, Gretna and lots of lots of countryside. Along the way, I saw:. a) a murky waterway with...
WSLS
Act of kindess: Roanoke first responders stay after call, finish mowing yard
ROANOKE, Va. – An act of kindness by Roanoke Fire & EMS caught on camera was shared on social media, touching the hearts of those in the Roanoke community and beyond. First responders were called to help a woman having a medical emergency while she was mowing her yard, but their work didn’t stop when the call was over.
whee.net
Martinsville man killed in Franklin County
Martinsville man fatally shot following encounter at Boones Mill home. A Martinsville man is dead following an encounter at a Boones Mill home Wednesday. night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The office’s communications. center received a call at approximately 9:28 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting at...
WSLS
10 News Investigates: Panhandling in Roanoke and how city leaders are addressing it
ROANOKE, Va. – Homelessness in the Roanoke Valley continues to trend down according to the most recent Point-in-Time Report. According to the 2022 Point-in-Time Report, there are 216 people experiencing homelessness in the Roanoke region, which is a 13% decrease from last year. However, the number of people who...
msn.com
He came for cigars but left a Virginia convenience store with a lottery jackpot prize
A man who went to a convenience store for cigars on a Friday evening kicked off his weekend with more than tobacco, according to an Aug. 26 Virginia Lottery news release. Sherod Hawkins stopped at Fas Mart in Palmyra, Virginia — about 65 miles northwest of Richmond — and decided to buy a Payday Bonus lottery ticket on a whim.
