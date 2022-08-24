ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

pcpatriot.com

Pulaski County pummels Northside, 43-0

After a couple weeks of scrimmages, the regular season at long last got underway Friday night in Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium. The Northside Vikings came to Dublin to renew an old RVD rivalry, but the result was unlike the majority of the matchups between the two. In fact, it was more lobsided than perhaps it ever has been.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
msn.com

Students fail to receive P-EBT benefits on time due to VDSS delay: LCS

According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, the release date for Summer P-EBT Benefits was set for Thursday, Aug. 25. All school-age children who attended a school approved to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision or were eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals during the 2021 - 2022 school year were expected to receive a one-time summer benefit of $391. According to VDSS, this funding was supposed to be deposited onto their previously issued P-EBT or SNAP EBT card.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Roanoke teen to be featured in Inspiring Teens Magazine

ROANOKE, Va. – Most days you’ll find Ida Sheldon tap dancing in the studio but her mom took on a new beat to showcase her daughter. Sheldon first put on a pair of tap dancing shoes when she was five, and now nine years later, the teen took home a 16th place victory at Nationals with her performance “Club Nine.”
ROANOKE, VA
visitfarmville.com

Celebrate the Heart of Virginia: A September Giveaway

Picture a bustling downtown, face painting, live music, kettle corn, handmade crafts and art booths dotting a small-town street. As autumn approaches, we’re all ready to enjoy that last burst of summer. What better way than a small-town festival?. In Farmville, Va., we’re gearing up for one of our...
FARMVILLE, VA
WSLS

New Christ-based addiction outreach center set to open in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A new program is making its way into Roanoke to help people struggling with addiction and other challenges. Eastern Appalachian Adult & Teen Challenge will host a grand opening Saturday at their new office in Roanoke. The non-profit is a Christ-centered addiction treatment program for men,...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Smith Mountain Lake community honors Alison Parker and Adam Ward

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy played its first game on its new field Friday night. But it was a night that was about much more than football. “Seven years ago today, our beautiful community was struck by tragedy at Bridgewater Plaza. Two innocent lives were...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
NRVNews

Childs & Metzler Anniversary

We need your help. Someone in the community knows what happened to Heidi Childs and David Metzler the night they were murdered at Caldwell Fields on August 26, 2009. Tips that lead to an arrest could earn you $100,000 reward. Do us a favor. Please share this to your Facebook and ask your friends to share. Roanoke, Giles, Roanoke County, Montgomery County. Flood the newsfeeds with the flyer. These families need closure and they need justice. #TheAWAREFoundation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Demolition of former Ramada Inn underway in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s easy to see why the demolition crew calls the machine ‘the muncher.’. The heavy equipment is taking down the former Ramada Inn on Franklin Road one bite at a time. The city of Roanoke bought the property in April, and crews spent about...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Wing Fest returns to Dr Pepper Park for it’s 13th year

ROANOKE, Va. – Bring your appetite to Dr Pepper Park on Saturday! The Roanoke Wing Fest returns for its 13th year. There will be more than 10 different wing vendors serving up different varieties of chicken wings, contests, live music, vendors and more. You can vote for your favorite...
ROANOKE, VA
smithmountainlake.com

Rocky Mount jewelry store closes after 36 years

Yet another longtime Rocky Mount small business is closing its doors. After 36 years, Carter’s Fine Jewelers and Gifts is going out of business. The news comes less than a month after Franklin Street-based Arrington Flowers closed after 57 years. Both closures were caused by the desire of the...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
cardinalnews.org

Does Southside now have more solar farms than tobacco farms?

I recently went to a meeting in South Boston and took Virginia 40 east out of Rocky Mount, which skirts south of the Smith Mountain Lake dam and then heads east through Penhook, Gretna and lots of lots of countryside. Along the way, I saw:. a) a murky waterway with...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Act of kindess: Roanoke first responders stay after call, finish mowing yard

ROANOKE, Va. – An act of kindness by Roanoke Fire & EMS caught on camera was shared on social media, touching the hearts of those in the Roanoke community and beyond. First responders were called to help a woman having a medical emergency while she was mowing her yard, but their work didn’t stop when the call was over.
ROANOKE, VA
whee.net

Martinsville man killed in Franklin County

Martinsville man fatally shot following encounter at Boones Mill home. A Martinsville man is dead following an encounter at a Boones Mill home Wednesday. night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The office’s communications. center received a call at approximately 9:28 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting at...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

