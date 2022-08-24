Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
2007 Chevy Corvette ‘Buggy’ For Sale In Missouri
Back in 2014, the genius duo behind the Motor Trend-produced web show Roadkill pulled the body panels off of a C4 Chevy Corvette and welded in a roll cage to create the world’s first ‘Vette Kart.’ These so-called ‘Vette Kart’ builds have since become quite popular among drag racers, autocrossers and track-day enthusiasts, serving as a low-budget way to create a fast, fun and inexpensive performance car.
Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway
The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
MotorAuthority
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning strapped to dyno despite challenges
A 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning has been independently dyno-tested for the first time. The test, which proved challenging to conduct, showed that Ford's all-electric pickup truck comes close to its factory-rated output. An extended-range model was used in the test, which was conducted by the Texas Truck Show with assistance...
MotorAuthority
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red is a 1,300-hp straight-line weapon for $209,995
What might a Ford Mustang be like if its performance were dialed up to hypercar levels?. Shelby American has the answer in the form of its new Code Red upgrade for the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. The upgrade is priced from a steep $209,995, and that doesn't include the cost...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MotorAuthority
Pebble Beach Best of Show, Bugatti Mistral, Koenigsegg CC850: Today's Car News
A 1932 Duesenberg won Best of Show at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The award hasn't been given to an American car since 2013, and it went to a Mercedes-Benz in 2021. The Duesenberg is owned by Lee and Penny Anderson of Naples, Florida. Concours Chairman Sandra Button described the car as a combination of "American might and European style."
Ford Mustang: 4 New Cars Faster Than an EcoBoost
The Ford Mustang EcoBoost marries performance and styling with fuel efficiency. However, cars like the BMW 230i and Nissan Z are quicker, despite being more expensive. The post Ford Mustang: 4 New Cars Faster Than an EcoBoost appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Chevrolet Corvette Sedan Coming, New Dodge Muscle Cars Ditching V8, And Ford Maverick Tremor: Cold Start
Howdy, car enthusiasts, and welcome to another edition of Cold Start, your daily automotive news roundup. 24 hours on from yesterday's recap, we've received the big news that Jeep is pulling out of China because of the threat of meddling government officials. We've also learned when the all-electric Cadillac Escalade arrives, taken a look at a new McLaren Artura Trophy race car, and discovered that Toyota thinks the manual GR Supra will be a rare choice.
biztoc.com
Robert Downey Jr-backed company rebuilding muscle cars with a twist
Old cars and trucks are getting a new life with a little help from Iron Man. California-based Kindred Motorworks has revealed a lineup of "restomod" classic cars and trucks, which blend original bodies with modern powertrains and technology. The company recently closed a $20 million funding round that included an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CAR AND DRIVER
We Blew Up the Engine in Our Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing during Initial Testing
We took delivery of a long-term Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing in March 2022. After respecting the 1500-mile break-in period, we hit the track for initial performance testing. After about 15 standing-start launches, the LT4 V-8 started misfiring severely. Our elation after taking delivery of a 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing for a...
CAR AND DRIVER
Meyers Manx 2.0 EV Designer Talks Dune Buggies and More
When Bruce and Winnie Meyers sold Meyers Manx to Phillip Sarofim and designer Freeman Thomas in 2020, the transaction left many questioning what the new owners would do with the company known for its dune buggy kit car based on a 60-year-old Volkswagen platform. Sure, they could keep knocking out bright little fiberglass bodies based on Bruce’s brilliant original design, but Sarofim and Thomas don't seem like guys who want to run a small-scale nostalgia business.
CAR AND DRIVER
Interview with an Electric Car
From the September 2022 issue of Car and Driver. C/D: Hi there. We're ready to start, if you want to, uh, power up now. EV: I am powered up. In fact, look out—I'm in drive! . . . And now I'm in reverse. Oh, yes. We can tell by...
CAR AND DRIVER
Divers about to Rescue a Modified Ford F-150 from the Waters of Far Northern Canada
The Transglobal Car Expedition is preparing for a massive round-the-world drive in 2024 and did some test drives of its heavily modified polar vehicles this spring. During that time, a modified Ford F-150 called the Arctic Trucks AT44 fell through the ice in far northern Canada. No one was hurt and the expedition ended up completing the crossing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MotorTrend Magazine
The Ultimate 2JZ-GTE A90 Toyota Supra Engine Swap You've Been Dreaming About
We couldn't have been any more excited when news broke that Toyota was working on a fifth-generation Supra model. With decades of the MkIV chassis overshadowing its older siblings and the tuning community reaching unprecedented heights with the venerable 2JZ-GTE motor, the new version would have some huge shoes to fill. When we found out the engine would be taken from BMW's shelves and a manual transmission wouldn't be an option (at that time), the anger was apparent.
CAR AND DRIVER
As Hyundai/Kia Thefts Grow, 2 Victims of the TikTok Trend Show Us What Happened to Their Cars
A "Kia Challenge" on TikTok encourages people to break in and steal Hyundai and Kia vehicles with key-based ignition systems, and they're responding in record numbers. The challenge started in Milwaukee and is rampant there, but that city is only part of what has become a nationwide problem. Vehicles produced...
Comments / 0