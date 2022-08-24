Effective: 2022-08-28 04:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-28 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Waterspouts are possible with this activity. If a waterspout occurs, move your boat away from it. Waterspouts can develop rapidly and produce winds and seas that are dangerous for vessels and everyone onboard. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns; Inland St. Johns Waterspouts possible over the waters this morning At 529 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms, capable of producing waterspouts. These thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fernandina Beach to 44 nm east of Guana River State Park. Movement was north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Waterspouts possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous waters. Locations impacted include St. Marys, Brunswick, Saint Augustine, St. Simons Island, Fernandina Beach, Unf, Kings Bay Base, Ponte Vedra Beach, Yulee and Neptune Beach. WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

DUVAL COUNTY, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO