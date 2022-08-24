Identification of the Differentiation Stages of Living Cells from the Six Most Immature Murine Hematopoietic Cell Populations by Multivariate Analysis of Single-Cell Raman Spectra

Immunotherapeutic efficacy of tumors based on immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) therapy is frequently limited by an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and cross-reactivity with normal tissues. Herein, we develop reactive oxygen species (ROS)-responsive nanocomplexes with the function of ROS production for delivery and triggered release of anti-mouse programmed death ligand 1 antibody (αPDL1) and glucose oxidase (GOx). GOx and αPDL1 were complexed with oligomerized (−)-epigallocatechin-3-O-gallate (OEGCG), which was followed by chelation with Fe3+ and coverage of the ROS-responsive block copolymer, POEGMA-b-PTKDOPA, consisting of poly(oligo(ethylene glycol)methacrylate) (POEGMA) and the block with thioketal bond-linked dopamine moieties (PTKDOPA) as the side chains. After intravenous injection, the nanocomplexes show prolonged circulation in the bloodstream with a half-life of 8.72 h and efficient tumor accumulation. At the tumor sites, GOx inside the nanocomplexes can produce H2O2 via oxidation of glucose for Fenton reaction to generate hydroxyl radicals (•OH) which further trigger the release of the protein cargos through ROS-responsive cleavage of thioketal bonds. The released GOx improves the production efficiency of •OH to kill cancer cells for release of tumor-associated antigens via chemodynamic therapy (CDT). The enhanced immunogenic cell death (ICD) can activate the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and improve the immunotherapy effect of the released αPDL1, which significantly suppresses primary and metastatic tumors. Thus, the nanocomplexes with Fenton reaction-triggered protein release show great potentials to improve the immunotherapeutic efficacy of ICB via combination with CDT.

