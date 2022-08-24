Identification of the Differentiation Stages of Living Cells from the Six Most Immature Murine Hematopoietic Cell Populations by Multivariate Analysis of Single-Cell Raman Spectra

Read full article on original website
Protein-Delivering Nanocomplexes with Fenton Reaction-Triggered Cargo Release to Boost Cancer Immunotherapy
Immunotherapeutic efficacy of tumors based on immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) therapy is frequently limited by an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and cross-reactivity with normal tissues. Herein, we develop reactive oxygen species (ROS)-responsive nanocomplexes with the function of ROS production for delivery and triggered release of anti-mouse programmed death ligand 1 antibody (αPDL1) and glucose oxidase (GOx). GOx and αPDL1 were complexed with oligomerized (−)-epigallocatechin-3-O-gallate (OEGCG), which was followed by chelation with Fe3+ and coverage of the ROS-responsive block copolymer, POEGMA-b-PTKDOPA, consisting of poly(oligo(ethylene glycol)methacrylate) (POEGMA) and the block with thioketal bond-linked dopamine moieties (PTKDOPA) as the side chains. After intravenous injection, the nanocomplexes show prolonged circulation in the bloodstream with a half-life of 8.72 h and efficient tumor accumulation. At the tumor sites, GOx inside the nanocomplexes can produce H2O2 via oxidation of glucose for Fenton reaction to generate hydroxyl radicals (•OH) which further trigger the release of the protein cargos through ROS-responsive cleavage of thioketal bonds. The released GOx improves the production efficiency of •OH to kill cancer cells for release of tumor-associated antigens via chemodynamic therapy (CDT). The enhanced immunogenic cell death (ICD) can activate the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and improve the immunotherapy effect of the released αPDL1, which significantly suppresses primary and metastatic tumors. Thus, the nanocomplexes with Fenton reaction-triggered protein release show great potentials to improve the immunotherapeutic efficacy of ICB via combination with CDT.
Stroke warning: The drink shown to more than double the risk of a stroke within 1 hour
A stroke is a serious life-threatening medical condition that happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. Poor lifestyle decisions can trigger a stroke and a study published in the Stroke: Journal of the American Heart Association shows just how quickly these negative effects can kick in.
Stroke: A noisy symptom may ‘precede’ the deadly condition – ‘strong association’
Symptoms of stroke vary widely depending on what part of the brain is affected and may be more severe for some patients than others. The most common symptoms of a stroke are arm weakness, difficulty speaking and facial drooping, which should prompt rapid reaction. According to Cardiac Screen: “Some people...
Dynamic Observation of Retinal Response to Pressure Elevation in a Microfluidic Chamber
Dynamic observation of cell and tissue responses to elevated pressure could help our understanding of important physiological and pathological processes related to pressure-induced injury. Here, we report on a microfluidic platform capable of maintaining a wide range of stable operating pressures (30 to 200 mmHg) while using a low flowrate (2–14 μL/h) to limit shear stress. This is achieved by forcing flow through a porous resistance matrix composed of agarose gel downstream of a microfluidic chamber. The flow characteristics were investigated and the permeabilities of the agarose with four different concentrations were extracted, agreeing well with results found in the literature. To demonstrate the capability of the device, we measured the change in intracellular Ca2+ levels of retinal ganglion cells in whole mouse retina in response to pressure. The onset of enhanced pressure results in, on average, an immediate 119.16% increase in the intracellular Ca2+ levels of retinal ganglion cells. The demonstrated microfluidic platform could be widely used to probe cell and tissue responses to elevated pressure.
