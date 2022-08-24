ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 46

Kathryn Johnston’s house goes from crime scene to community resource for Atlanta youth

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The spot of a tragedy, where a 92-year-old grandmother was shot by police in a botched drug raid, is now opening as a home of hope. 16 years ago, police in plain clothes stormed inside Kathyrn Johnston’s home. She thought they were intruders and pulled out her revolver but police shot her 39 times. They allege they’d been told drugs were sold out of the Neal Avenue house.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Caffeine and Octane returns to Cobb Center Sept. 4

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Sept. 4. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August. Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta church members pack 100K meals for families in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dozens of members of one metro Atlanta church volunteered their time to pack meals for families in need. The volunteers got to work early Sunday inside Johns Creek United Methodist Church. Their goal is to pack more than 100,000 meals for the non-profit group Rise Against...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Decatur, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
Decatur, GA
Lifestyle
Decatur, GA
Pets & Animals
City
Atlanta, GA
11Alive

Person injured in I-75 south crash by Hudson Bridge Road

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Traffic was at a standstill on Interstate 75 southbound in Stockbridge Friday night. The bumper-to-bumper traffic started before exit 224 by Eagles Landing Parkway near Flippen Road just before 6:30 p.m. According to Georgia Department of Transportation cameras, authorities blocked traffic after a semi appeared...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Piccadilly fails with a 26; Cuts receives 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A metro Atlanta restaurant is in some hot water this week after receiving one of the lowest scores we’ve ever seen. Photographs taken by a DeKalb County Environmental Health inspector show filthy conditions inside the kitchen of the Piccadilly Cafeteria at South Dekalb mall, known as The Galleria at South DeKalb, in Decatur.
DECATUR, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Landlord#Dog
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

HBCU surprises Henry County students with full scholarships

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — It’s a celebration for three metro Atlanta students because they no longer have to worry about paying to attend college. Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway was at the Dutchtown High School in Henry County on Wednesday when the school announced that Antonio Mattox Jr., Channing Wyatt, and Adrian Avery were receiving scholarships to Alabama State University.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Cobb commissioners, officials to meet with trash companies

The Cobb Board of Commissioners and the leadership of the county’s solid waste department have scheduled a “summit” next week with private trash disposal companies. Cobb government said in a release on Friday that the meeting will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 2 p.m. at the Cobb Civic Center (548 S. Marietta Parkway).
COBB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
WTVM

Mother of missing woman speaks after possible connection to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “My daughter vanished, my daughter is gone,” says the mother of missing woman Allahnia Lenoir. Janette Jackson pleads to the public for help finding her daughter, 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. Jackson says she doesn’t know what happened to her daughter, only that she went into...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Luxury hotel, entertainment, retail complex coming to Clayton County

MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) - Clayton County officials helped break ground Friday on a 26-acre entertainment complex that’s expected to address the need for a mixed-use development in the county while having a projected economic impact of nearly $100 million a year. Commercial property development firm Roman United is spearheading...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Brookhaven pays fees for residents who adopt a LifeLine pet

The city of Brookhaven has entered into an agreement with LifeLine Animal Services to sponsor pet adoption fees for residents for one year. According to officials with Lifeline Animal Services, the nonprofit that operates the DeKalb County Animal Shelter, Brookhaven is the first municipality to “enter into an agreement of this magnitude.”
BROOKHAVEN, GA
WCNC

'Swatting' incident at Marjorie Taylor Greene's home, again

ROME, Ga. — Police responded to a second "swatting" incident at the home of Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene early on Thursday. Rome Police Department said the call came from an internet chat but was pretending to be from a suicide hotline. The department said the caller claimed to have shot their family after coming out as transgender. The caller told police they would shoot themselves and anyone who tried to stop them.
ROME, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy