Southeast Polk football team opens season with a victory
The Southeast Polk football team kicked off its season Friday night, starting the season with a 38-24 victory over Dowling Catholic. Southeast Polk had the lead from the beginning, going up 21-17 at halftime and extending it to 35-24 by the third quarter. ...
North Carolina Wins Season Opener Against Florida AM
In the season opener, North Carolina Strikes out Florida A&M and wins HBCU Celebration. The post North Carolina Wins Season Opener Against Florida A&M appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Alabama State 'Restores Order' in Eddie Robinson's Victorious Debut Over Howard at 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff
The Alabama State Hornets restores order with a victory over the Howard Bison in the 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff.
NFLPA Bowl On Location: Penn State Training Camp
NFL Draft Bible founder Ric Serritella is on location across the nation for the 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The next pit-stop on his scouting journey takes us to Happy Valley!
