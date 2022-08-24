Read full article on original website
Prepaid Gas Cards of $150 or Transit Cards of $50 Are AvailableCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
This unique Chicago license plate is the first of its kind and is being auctioned offKath LeeChicago, IL
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in Chicagoland
Fun For Less in Chicago: Museum of Science and Industry Free DaysLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Does this Geneva Hamburger restaurant live up to the hype
#1 Indoor Entertainment Center In The World Officially Opened In Illinois
If you didn't hear before in a recent story, the place where you can play endless arcade games and enjoy an entire day of fun with your fam just opened in Romeoville, Illinois. With over 135,000 square feet of entertainment, there's bound to be something you and everyone in your...
ValueWalk
$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks from Illinois: Just Seven Days Left to Apply for This Money
Several states and local governments are sending monetary help to residents in one form or another. Thus, it is important for residents to keep a tab on these programs and adhere to the deadlines. One such program in which the deadline is nearing is for certain residents of Illinois. Residents only have a week left to apply for the monthly stimulus checks from Illinois. Specifically, this program is for residents of Evanston, Illinois, and will offer $500 monthly payments to eligible residents.
fox32chicago.com
New 'Cloud' data center to bring hundreds of jobs to northwest suburbs
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - A groundbreaking ceremony has marked the start of construction on a new data center in Mount Prospect. The $2.5 billion "Cloud HQ Data Center" campus is set to re-purpose the former United Airlines Headquarters property. The new headquarters is expected to be one of the largest...
Growth of Illinois at center stage in Pritzker, Bailey address to farmers
Bailey once again tried to tie Governor Pritzker to Chicago violence.
Ever Wondered What Parts of Illinois Has An 815 Area Code?
Every year in August, Rockford, Illinois celebrates 8-1-5- Day. It is no coincidence that the local holiday falls on August 15 (8/15). This is on purpose, of course, and the residents are encouraged to shop local and enjoy all things Rockford. Whether you're a native of Illinois or have lived...
northernpublicradio.org
'Teacher shortage' stories are everywhere. Is school staffing in Illinois actually more difficult this year?
With the new school year starting, reports of a “national teacher shortage” are at an all-time high. But is staffing a school actually way harder this year than previous years?. Is there a teacher shortage? A superintendent at a small school district in rural Illinois might tell you...
starvedrock.media
Illinois-based Portillo's restaurant chooses to expand out of state
(The Center Square) – A Chicago-based restaurant chain is expanding, but not in Illinois. With headquarters in Oak Brook, Portillo’s has over 40 locations around Chicago and four downstate – one each in Normal, Springfield, Peoria and Champaign. In what appears to be an indirect swipe at...
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
lineups.com
Temporary Illinois Hard Rock Casino Sees Record July
The Illinois casino industry has also thrived, putting up some big numbers and planning for a major future. Here’s how one Illinois casino is putting up some record numbers as the state develops its casino gaming future. Hard Rock IL Casino Sees Record-Breaking 45,000 Guests. When the temporary Hard...
Great Lakes Now
Coal ash contaminating groundwater near Joliet to stay, despite residents’ and activists’ concerns
Joliet, Illinois, a city of about 150,000 people southwest of Chicago, has long depended on a deep sandstone aquifer for drinking water – an increasingly strained resource that city officials hope to supplement with a billion-dollar pipeline from Lake Michigan. But while this highly publicized search for a new...
kanecountyconnects.com
Collection of Household Hazardous Waste Suspended at Naperville Drop-off
In Kane County, we are relatively close to a permanent IEPA-sponsored household hazardous waste (HHW) drop-off. One is located at the Department of Public Works facility in Naperville. While Naperville might be far to drive for some Kane County residents, consider that there are only four permanent HHW drop-offs in the whole state, so it could be a lot worse!
wlds.com
Three Downstate Counties to Consider Non-Binding Secession Referendum in November
Brown County, Hardin County, and a northeast portion of Madison County will be voting this November on a non-binding referendum to split the state in two. According to the website Red State Secession, if the majority of voters in these counties vote for the split they will join 24 other counties in southern and central Illinois that have voted in favor of this idea within the last 5 years.
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in Chicagoland
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is expanding once again throughout the greater Chicago area. (CHICAGO) It will soon be even easier to find a Freddy's near you in the Chicago area. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced in a press release the fast-casual restaurant known for their double steakburgers, shoestring french fries, and frozen custard will be opening six new locations in northern Illinois.
DuPage County nursing home will get $31M in renovations
The DuPage Care Center in Wheaton has not undergone a major renovation in some three decades, and Administrator Janelle Chadwick says now is the time.
wjol.com
IDOT Announces Infrastructure Repairs for I-80 in Will County
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, that will require lane and ramp closures over multiple extended weekends beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Sept. 8th. Starting at 10:00 pm Thursday, Sept. 8th, lane closures will take...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Lettuce Entertain You to join forces with Tao Group Hospitality to create a private members club in Chicago
Chicago-based Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants said Friday it is partnering with New York-based Tao Group Hospitality to create a one-of-a-kind private members club. With the goal of opening in late 2023, the as-yet-unnamed project will be located in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. The space will be designed by Joyce...
4 charged in statewide burglary ring targeting video gaming machines, netting $400K, IL AG says
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said police have broken up a statewide burglary ring targeting video gaming machines.
kanecountyconnects.com
Scheduled Power Outages During Geneva Underground Electric Project
The City will be enhancing electric service reliability by replacing underground utility cable in four areas of Geneva starting in late August. The 2022-23 underground electric replacement program areas include:. South Street (Gary and Sheila lanes);. Hill Road and Whitfield Drive;. Burgess Road area (Sherman Avenue, West Street, Millbrook Court,...
Does this Geneva Hamburger restaurant live up to the hype
While visiting Geneva I wanted to try a restaurant that was on Chicago's Best. The name of that restaurant is The Burger Local in Geneva. This restaurant is known for their hamburgers obviously from their name.
