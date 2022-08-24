ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Grove, IL

ValueWalk

$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks from Illinois: Just Seven Days Left to Apply for This Money

Several states and local governments are sending monetary help to residents in one form or another. Thus, it is important for residents to keep a tab on these programs and adhere to the deadlines. One such program in which the deadline is nearing is for certain residents of Illinois. Residents only have a week left to apply for the monthly stimulus checks from Illinois. Specifically, this program is for residents of Evanston, Illinois, and will offer $500 monthly payments to eligible residents.
EVANSTON, IL
Illinois Business
starvedrock.media

Illinois-based Portillo's restaurant chooses to expand out of state

(The Center Square) – A Chicago-based restaurant chain is expanding, but not in Illinois. With headquarters in Oak Brook, Portillo’s has over 40 locations around Chicago and four downstate – one each in Normal, Springfield, Peoria and Champaign. In what appears to be an indirect swipe at...
ILLINOIS STATE
lineups.com

Temporary Illinois Hard Rock Casino Sees Record July

The Illinois casino industry has also thrived, putting up some big numbers and planning for a major future. Here’s how one Illinois casino is putting up some record numbers as the state develops its casino gaming future. Hard Rock IL Casino Sees Record-Breaking 45,000 Guests. When the temporary Hard...
ILLINOIS STATE
kanecountyconnects.com

Collection of Household Hazardous Waste Suspended at Naperville Drop-off

​In Kane County, we are relatively close to a permanent IEPA-sponsored household hazardous waste (HHW) drop-off. One is located at the Department of Public Works facility in Naperville. While Naperville might be far to drive for some Kane County residents, consider that there are only four permanent HHW drop-offs in the whole state, so it could be a lot worse!
NAPERVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Three Downstate Counties to Consider Non-Binding Secession Referendum in November

Brown County, Hardin County, and a northeast portion of Madison County will be voting this November on a non-binding referendum to split the state in two. According to the website Red State Secession, if the majority of voters in these counties vote for the split they will join 24 other counties in southern and central Illinois that have voted in favor of this idea within the last 5 years.
BROWN COUNTY, IL
Jennifer Geer

This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in Chicagoland

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is expanding once again throughout the greater Chicago area. (CHICAGO) It will soon be even easier to find a Freddy's near you in the Chicago area. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced in a press release the fast-casual restaurant known for their double steakburgers, shoestring french fries, and frozen custard will be opening six new locations in northern Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

IDOT Announces Infrastructure Repairs for I-80 in Will County

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, that will require lane and ramp closures over multiple extended weekends beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Sept. 8th. Starting at 10:00 pm Thursday, Sept. 8th, lane closures will take...
WILL COUNTY, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Scheduled Power Outages During Geneva Underground Electric Project

The City will be enhancing electric service reliability by replacing underground utility cable in four areas of Geneva starting in late August. The 2022-23 underground electric replacement program areas include:. South Street (Gary and Sheila lanes);. Hill Road and Whitfield Drive;. Burgess Road area (Sherman Avenue, West Street, Millbrook Court,...
GENEVA, IL

