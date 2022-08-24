CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) work to provide the best outcomes for children in the court system. Advocates are appointed by the juvenile court to recommend the best interest of a child/teen who has been abused and neglected. Whether this means helping make a connection with adoptive parents or safely reuniting the child with parents or relatives, the ultimate goal of CASA volunteers is to help ensure that each of the children served can live in a safe, permanent home. CASA volunteers review records, research information and talk to everyone involved in each case, including social workers,...

