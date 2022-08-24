ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Pines, NC

montgomeryherald.com

Trucking company holds grand opening

Tj-PaZaJa Trucking is a small family owned trucking company headquartered in Biscoe. The company has a fleet of six with four privately owned semi-trucks and two leased trucks that haul general freight including lumber and contracting materials. The company was established in 2019 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since that...
BISCOE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

New 472 area code being implemented in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA — The days are numbered for phone numbers beginning with 910 -- a new area code is being implemented in southeast North Carolina soon. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the new area code, 472, will be used for the 910 calling area, which serves cities like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Wilmington, and Fort Bragg.
WILMINGTON, NC
southernpines.net

Scheduled Road Closures Aug 29 - Sep 2, 2022

The TOSP Public Works Utilities division will have road closures in the following areas:. We apologize for the inconvenience, but closures are necessary for utility systems maintenance. Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or emergency operations. For further information, please call TOSP Utilities at (910) 692‑1983, weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
Southern Pines, NC
Southern Pines, NC
tvnewscheck.com

Capitol Broadcasting Launches 24/7 Local News Network: WRAL News+

WRAL News+ can be watched and heard by listening locally on the radio in Raleigh, Durham and across North Carolina’s Research Triangle, watching online at WRAL.com, streaming within the WRAL app on a smart TV, and with the WRAL mobile app. Among the new effort’s staff (l-r): Taiyana Hill, Rosalia Fodera, contributor; Jeremy Spearman, executive producer; Meghan Glova, contributor; and Khadejah Durant.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Name of Suspect in Surf City homicide released

UPDATE: SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) – The suspect arrested in the armed robbery on Wednesday August 24, 2022 in Surf City has been identified as 22-year-old Charles Michael Haywood of Holly Springs, NC and has been charged with 1st degree murder and armed robbery. According to police, despite the...
SURF CITY, NC
247Sports

Ruffin McNeill on return to ECU, relationship with Doeren, expectations and more

When NC State travels to ECU to open its 2022 season next weekend, there will be a familiar face to Pirate fans on the sideline for the Wolfpack. Ruffin McNeill is the special assistant to the head coach for Dave Doeren and NC State, but some of the most notable stops in his career came in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium with the Pirates. McNeill played for ECU back in the 1970s and later returned as the head coach in the early 2010s, and next Saturday he will make his return to Greenville on the other sideline.
GREENVILLE, NC
