montgomeryherald.com
Trucking company holds grand opening
Tj-PaZaJa Trucking is a small family owned trucking company headquartered in Biscoe. The company has a fleet of six with four privately owned semi-trucks and two leased trucks that haul general freight including lumber and contracting materials. The company was established in 2019 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since that...
New 472 area code being implemented in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA — The days are numbered for phone numbers beginning with 910 -- a new area code is being implemented in southeast North Carolina soon. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the new area code, 472, will be used for the 910 calling area, which serves cities like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Wilmington, and Fort Bragg.
southernpines.net
Scheduled Road Closures Aug 29 - Sep 2, 2022
The TOSP Public Works Utilities division will have road closures in the following areas:. We apologize for the inconvenience, but closures are necessary for utility systems maintenance. Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or emergency operations. For further information, please call TOSP Utilities at (910) 692‑1983, weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
NC city sees a nearly 75% increase in rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment
Rent.com’s August report shows many NC cities’ rent prices have seen major increases. Here’s by how much:
Want to stay in Aunt Bee’s real life NC home? It could become a bed & breakfast
The new owner of the Siler City home may turn it into a tourist attraction.
Stop it with “I paid my student loans.” Here’s what NC schools cost back then.
At UNC, NC State and Appalachian State, school was so inexpensive in 1972 that you could pay off a year’s tuition with a summer or less of minimum wage work. | Analysis
Johnston County school board turns to DA after censured member refuses to resign
The school board wants the Johnston County district attorney to determine if Ronald Johnson’s conduct violated state law and warrants his removal.
tvnewscheck.com
Capitol Broadcasting Launches 24/7 Local News Network: WRAL News+
WRAL News+ can be watched and heard by listening locally on the radio in Raleigh, Durham and across North Carolina’s Research Triangle, watching online at WRAL.com, streaming within the WRAL app on a smart TV, and with the WRAL mobile app. Among the new effort’s staff (l-r): Taiyana Hill, Rosalia Fodera, contributor; Jeremy Spearman, executive producer; Meghan Glova, contributor; and Khadejah Durant.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Name of Suspect in Surf City homicide released
UPDATE: SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) – The suspect arrested in the armed robbery on Wednesday August 24, 2022 in Surf City has been identified as 22-year-old Charles Michael Haywood of Holly Springs, NC and has been charged with 1st degree murder and armed robbery. According to police, despite the...
Admissions requirements at UNC, Duke, NC State, NCCU: Key differences, what we found
How do the Triangle’s top schools stack up when it comes to admissions? What are the key dates to hit for applying?
22-year-old Holly Springs man charged in Surf City's first homicide
Surf City, N.C. — Surf City police have arrested a man in connection to a death investigation. Residents said they believe it's the first homicide reported in the coastal town. Charles Michael Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, is charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery, WECT reports. The Surf...
Ruffin McNeill on return to ECU, relationship with Doeren, expectations and more
When NC State travels to ECU to open its 2022 season next weekend, there will be a familiar face to Pirate fans on the sideline for the Wolfpack. Ruffin McNeill is the special assistant to the head coach for Dave Doeren and NC State, but some of the most notable stops in his career came in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium with the Pirates. McNeill played for ECU back in the 1970s and later returned as the head coach in the early 2010s, and next Saturday he will make his return to Greenville on the other sideline.
packinsider.com
NC State is a 10-Point Favorite Over East Carolina in Season Opener
The 13th ranked NC State will head down to Greenville on September 3rd as 10-point favorites over the East Carolina Pirates. The Total is currently sitting at 55. Here’s a breakdown of NC State and ECU against the spread and over/under heading into Week 1:. The total has gone...
