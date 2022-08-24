ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

Men’s Soccer Falls in Season Opener

Villanova men’s soccer opened its season on the West Coast Thursday evening, falling to the Stanford Cardinal 1-0. The game’s lone goal came in the 10th minute as Stanford sophomore forward Jackson Kiil tucked away a rebound that was loose just outside the six-yard box. The Wildcats were without 2021’s top goalscorer senior forward Lyam MacKinnon, who did not warm up for or participate in the evening’s contest.
