Villanova men’s soccer opened its season on the West Coast Thursday evening, falling to the Stanford Cardinal 1-0. The game’s lone goal came in the 10th minute as Stanford sophomore forward Jackson Kiil tucked away a rebound that was loose just outside the six-yard box. The Wildcats were without 2021’s top goalscorer senior forward Lyam MacKinnon, who did not warm up for or participate in the evening’s contest.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO