Related
edsource.org
Teacher shortage? Depends where you look
The teacher shortage has struck most districts in California, but an EdSource survey shows that the impacts are nuanced, uneven — and sometimes inequitable. Even within the same district, some schools — particularly those in wealthier neighborhoods — experienced less teacher turnover and were more likely to start the school year with a full staff.
edsource.org
Kindergarten may soon be mandatory in California
Kindergarten could soon be mandatory for all California children if a bill approved by the state Senate Monday gets signed into law by the governor. Currently, California, like most states, does not mandate kindergarten. Children who are 5 years old are eligible for kindergarten but are not required to attend school until they are 6 years old. If the bill becomes law, California would join 19 other states where kindergarten is not optional, a milestone in early education policy for a state with almost 3 million children under age 5.
edsource.org
LAUSD's hefty school board salaries spared by Senate bill
A Senate bill awaiting the governor’s signature would change California’s education code to align with how Los Angeles Unified pays its school board members, allowing for compensation more than five times the code’s initial cap. LAUSD currently pays $125,000 to school board members who do not have outside employment, in contrast to the $24,000 currently allowed for a district of its size under the education code.
edsource.org
New law will bring opioid overdose reversal medication to college campuses
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation this week that will require campuses in the California Community Colleges and California State University systems to distribute federally approved opioid overdose reversal medication and educational materials about it on campuses. Senator Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, authored the bill to reduce opioid-related overdose deaths at public...
