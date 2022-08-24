Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem CreekRene CizioCharleston, SC
5 Enjoyable Things to Do in Charleston, SCBecca CCharleston, SC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Exploring Charleston Architecture: 8 Reasons You'll Love itRene CizioCharleston, SC
Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West CoastReportWireLos Angeles, CA
Related
The Post and Courier
West of the Ashley: A tale of two sections
Prices are up, inventory is spare, houses for sale spend historically little time on the market and sell for more than asking price. And while the market has cooled a bit the past couple of months as interest rates leaped, prices remain high and houses for sale remain endangered species.
The Post and Courier
Five Charleston breakfast restaurants the whole family will love
Choosing a place to eat that the entire family will enjoy can be daunting. I must avoid gluten, my son is a picky eater, and my daughter could eat tacos for every meal. But we have learned that breakfast restaurants always have something to satisfy everyone in my family. Living...
iheart.com
FOOD: Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25 years with free cake
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating 25 years by giving presents to its customers. The company is also holding an online contest where one person will win a $25,000 birthday party. Twenty-five runners-up will get a $100 Nothing Bundt Cake gift card. Rules and how to enter can be found here.
Best theme parks located closest to Charleston, South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools are back in session, Labor Day weekend is within reach and pumpkin spice everything is making a comeback – all signs that point to the end of summer. But if you are looking for some last-minute fun, here are a few amusement and theme parks located close to Charleston, South […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston City Paper
Waterfront Park to expand in front of new hotel
It won’t be long before people have a new way to walk along the water in Charleston. Waterfront Park along the Cooper River soon will gain ground — 400 feet to be exact — thanks to a partnership between the city and Lowe, a private real estate company.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Stono Rebellion isn't a happy part of SC history, but it's worth remembering
Next month, a group of scholars will convene in Charleston to share their understanding of colonial America's most deadly revolt of enslaved African Americans. The event underscores how the Stono Rebellion, which began on Sept. 9, 1739, in what today is southern Charleston County, remains an important and tragic piece of our history from which we all can learn.
live5news.com
I-526 project forces 100 homeowners to relocate: ‘I was born in that house’
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation hosted an event Saturday to review the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor WEST project. Officials from SCDOT answered questions and concerns from community members that the project may be affecting. The segment of I-526 between I-26 and Virginia Avenue is the...
holycitysinner.com
New Performing Arts & Film Collective in West Ashley Requesting Community’s Assistance
Charleston resident and actor Sarah Dionna recently launched a business called Arc Take 2, which aims to be a creative place for actors, voice over artists, filmmakers, pole dancers, aerialists, and more. Dionna says the organization’s mission is to foster the growth of media and entertainment artists. Why “Take...
RELATED PEOPLE
Try these high-rated brunch restaurants in Charleston, according to Trip Advisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina from Tripadvisor.
holycitysinner.com
SEWE Announces “Flyways,” A New Fall Kick Off Event
The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE) will present “Flyways,” a new fall event that will be held ahead of its 41st annual show in February of 2023. Held in partnership with Ducks Unlimited, this celebration will honor the journey of waterfowl across North America. The event will be held on Saturday, October 15th from 7 pm to 11 pm at the Charleston Visitor Center.
live5news.com
‘She’s in our hearts’: Friends celebrate, toast to Megan Rich
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday will mark one week since the body of 41-year-old Megan Rich was discovered on James Island. Friends gathered at one of her favorite restaurants, Krazy Owls, on Johns Island to celebrate her life hours after her funeral. The friends describe this as a crazy situation...
High bacteria levels found at 8 popular swimming spots
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The rainy weather pattern that has been holding steady over the Lowcountry for the past almost two weeks is wreaking havoc on local waterways, according to Charleston Waterkeeper’s latest water quality report. Out of 20 tested sites, Charleston Waterkeeper reported high levels of Enterococcus bacteria at 8 sites– Hendricks Park, Northbridge Park, Brittlebank […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
holycitysinner.com
Dr. Thaddeus J. Bell to Receive The Order of the Palmetto Award
The Lowcountry Jazz Festival and the Charleston Gaillard Center on Wednesday announced that festival founder Dr. Thaddeus J. Bell will receive The Order of the Palmetto, the highest civilian honor awarded by the Governor of South Carolina at the kick-off White Party event on Friday, September 2nd, 2022. The award will be presented by state representative Joe Jefferson in a short ceremony as part of the festive evening.
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Style Exchange Hosting an Upscale Consignment Sale for Women and Teens
The event is free to attend and parking is free too. There will be dressing rooms on-site and they’ll accept cash, Venmo, and major credit cards for payment. For more information, visit charlestonstyleexchange.com.
abcnews4.com
2022 Hurricane Special: Ready 4 The Storm | FULL EPISODE
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Hurricane season is here, and the ABC News 4 Storm Tracker team is working 4 you to help get you Ready 4 The Storm. The Battery can be one of the most vulnerable spots in the Lowcountry. It's a reminder that we should always be...
abcnews4.com
Furniture Fraud: How one store in North Charleston left many without furniture or refunds
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — How long would you wait for that the right new sofa or kitchen table? Some customers of a North Charleston furniture store say they’ve been waiting for two years now and claim they’re getting the runaround. ABC News 4 received multiple reports...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
charlestondaily.net
This is the kind of house $133K will buy you in North Charleston
Looking for your dream home, but only having 133K to spend, we may have found the perfect listing. It may be a fixer-upper, but there is character and potential. Location: 1905 Boxwood Ave North Charleston, SC 29405. Size: 816 SQ Feet. This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family residence, sits on a 7,840...
AOL Corp
Best burgers in South Carolina? The ones at this tourist town restaurant rank No. 1
A South Carolina restaurant was just named a top date night spot — and now its cheeseburgers are getting praise. Husk, located in the tourist destination of Charleston, ranks as the state’s No. 1 best place to get a burger, according to results published Tuesday, Aug. 23. The...
Comments / 0