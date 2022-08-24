ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

The Post and Courier

West of the Ashley: A tale of two sections

Prices are up, inventory is spare, houses for sale spend historically little time on the market and sell for more than asking price. And while the market has cooled a bit the past couple of months as interest rates leaped, prices remain high and houses for sale remain endangered species.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Five Charleston breakfast restaurants the whole family will love

Choosing a place to eat that the entire family will enjoy can be daunting. I must avoid gluten, my son is a picky eater, and my daughter could eat tacos for every meal. But we have learned that breakfast restaurants always have something to satisfy everyone in my family. Living...
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

FOOD: Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25 years with free cake

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating 25 years by giving presents to its customers. The company is also holding an online contest where one person will win a $25,000 birthday party. Twenty-five runners-up will get a $100 Nothing Bundt Cake gift card. Rules and how to enter can be found here.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Charleston City Paper

Waterfront Park to expand in front of new hotel

It won’t be long before people have a new way to walk along the water in Charleston. Waterfront Park along the Cooper River soon will gain ground — 400 feet to be exact — thanks to a partnership between the city and Lowe, a private real estate company.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Stono Rebellion isn't a happy part of SC history, but it's worth remembering

Next month, a group of scholars will convene in Charleston to share their understanding of colonial America's most deadly revolt of enslaved African Americans. The event underscores how the Stono Rebellion, which began on Sept. 9, 1739, in what today is southern Charleston County, remains an important and tragic piece of our history from which we all can learn.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
holycitysinner.com

SEWE Announces “Flyways,” A New Fall Kick Off Event

The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE) will present “Flyways,” a new fall event that will be held ahead of its 41st annual show in February of 2023. Held in partnership with Ducks Unlimited, this celebration will honor the journey of waterfowl across North America. The event will be held on Saturday, October 15th from 7 pm to 11 pm at the Charleston Visitor Center.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

‘She’s in our hearts’: Friends celebrate, toast to Megan Rich

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday will mark one week since the body of 41-year-old Megan Rich was discovered on James Island. Friends gathered at one of her favorite restaurants, Krazy Owls, on Johns Island to celebrate her life hours after her funeral. The friends describe this as a crazy situation...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

High bacteria levels found at 8 popular swimming spots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The rainy weather pattern that has been holding steady over the Lowcountry for the past almost two weeks is wreaking havoc on local waterways, according to Charleston Waterkeeper’s latest water quality report. Out of 20 tested sites, Charleston Waterkeeper reported high levels of Enterococcus bacteria at 8 sites– Hendricks Park, Northbridge Park, Brittlebank […]
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Dr. Thaddeus J. Bell to Receive The Order of the Palmetto Award

The Lowcountry Jazz Festival and the Charleston Gaillard Center on Wednesday announced that festival founder Dr. Thaddeus J. Bell will receive The Order of the Palmetto, the highest civilian honor awarded by the Governor of South Carolina at the kick-off White Party event on Friday, September 2nd, 2022. The award will be presented by state representative Joe Jefferson in a short ceremony as part of the festive evening.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

2022 Hurricane Special: Ready 4 The Storm | FULL EPISODE

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Hurricane season is here, and the ABC News 4 Storm Tracker team is working 4 you to help get you Ready 4 The Storm. The Battery can be one of the most vulnerable spots in the Lowcountry. It's a reminder that we should always be...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

This is the kind of house $133K will buy you in North Charleston

Looking for your dream home, but only having 133K to spend, we may have found the perfect listing. It may be a fixer-upper, but there is character and potential. Location: 1905 Boxwood Ave North Charleston, SC 29405. Size: 816 SQ Feet. This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family residence, sits on a 7,840...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

