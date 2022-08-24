Read full article on original website
Sidney Raiders football takes on Holdrege
SIDNEY, Neb. — The Sidney Raiders kicked off their football season at home against the Holdrege Dusters Friday night. Sidney Junior Luke Holly started the game off strong for the Raiders with a 92 yard kick return touchdown. Holy scored two touchdowns in the first half. The Duster’s held...
Meteorologists label Panhandle 'abnormally dry'
SIDNEY, Neb. -- A large portion of the Panhandle is experiencing the lowest level of drought with abnormally dry conditions. Severe Weather Meteorologist Ray Miller said through the upcoming weekend and into early next week there will only be a couple isolated storms. "Chances for measurable precipitation in the Panhandle...
Panhandle tree fire threatens structure
SIDNEY Neb. -- A tree fire outside of Sidney could be seen from Highway 30. The Sidney Volunteer Fire Department was paged at 12:33 on Tuesday afternoon regarding a transformer that fell into a row of trees. The fire was on County Road 115 and the smoke and some high...
Minatare man sentenced for armed home invasion
GERING, Neb. -- A Nebraska Panhandle man will spend up to 20 years behind bars for an armed home invasion last year. 55-year-old Lance Gibbons, of Minatare, was sentenced to 16-20 years in prison on Tuesday in Scotts Bluff County District Court. He will serve a mandatory minimum of six years, with the sentences being served consecutively. Gibbons received credit for 55 days served.
Vehicle fire causes traffic delays near Big Springs
BIG SPRINGS, Neb. -- A vehicle fire in the Panhandle caused traffic disruptions on Interstate 80 Wednesday afternoon. The fire happened at mile marker 101 near Big Springs at approximately 2:30 p.m. MT. Approximately an hour later, the right lane of eastbound traffic remained closed. No details have been provided...
New SRMC long-term care facility set to break ground this Spring
SIDNEY, Neb. — Sidney Regional Medical Center was approved financing for a new long-term care facility and is now taking the next steps toward breaking ground. SRMC CEO Jason Petik said $12 million of the $19.5 million-facility will be financed long-term with the USDA. “The long-term financing has been...
