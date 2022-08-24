Read full article on original website
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Artist 'devastated' after work stolen ahead of Cary art festival
Robin Rodgers has been making pottery for 30 years and was eager to show off 60 pieces of his artwork at the Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival in Cary on Saturday.
WRAL
Fans, comedians mourn demolition of Goodnights Comedy Club
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Fans, comedians mourn demolition of Goodnights Comedy Club. A popular comedy landmark in Raleigh is being torn down and replaced with a mixed-used development on...
cbs17
Durham men participate in Santa Claus class
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It might be August, but it’s never too early to think about Christmas. Several men are spending their weekend learning how to transform into Santa Claus. The organization “Santas Just Like Me” launched its first “School of Being Santa” session Saturday with people both...
WRAL
'This one seems pretty scary': Mysterious pneumonia affecting dogs
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. 'This one seems pretty scary': Mysterious pneumonia affecting dogs. There is a mysterious and severe case of pneumonia affecting dogs, and some veterinarians are already...
carolinablitz.com
FAMU & UNC’s Full Joint Halftime Performance (Video)
UNC’s marching band and the acclaimed Marching 100 from FAMU joined forces for a halftime performance during the Celebration Game that featured the Heels and Rattlers facing each other in Chapel Hill. Here’s the full show.
Foodie news: Glasshouse Kitchen is open, plus Cary is getting a cowboy bar
Raleigh, N.C. — The team behind downtown Raleigh’s Wye Hill opened Glasshouse Kitchen this week out in RTP (5 Laboratory Drive). Raleigh Magazine was the first to break the news of the new concept. The name comes from the gorgeous building boasting three sides of floor-to-ceiling windows which will feel like an extension of the outside world in the dining room — without the annoyances of being outside. The menu, which is crafted as approachable-casual, is a joint effort by WH Hospitality company chef Bobby McFarland and executive chef Savannah Miller, who, before joining the Glasshouse team, worked at M Tempura for almost four years. Pizza will be a huge draw of the menu along with a sandwich-heavy menu at lunch and a small plates-forward menu at dinner. And don’t forget brunch as well as their craft cocktail program. Congrats to co-owners Sara Abernethy and Chris Borreson. Check them out here.
msn.com
27 of the BEST Raleigh Fall Festivals and Events 2022
September’s here! September’s Here. September’s Here!!. In Australia, it was always the month that signaled we made it through winter and were moving into Spring and soon-to-be-summer. In the USA, it’s the signal that Fall is approaching – a season full of exciting festivals, events, and happenings...
cbs17
Hundreds drive in memorial ride for Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd, money to benefit his K9 partner
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of motorcycles, jeeps and even old classic cars lined up at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh on Sunday morning to honor a fallen hero. Organizers with Operation Fly Our Flag say the proceeds of Sunday’s Memorial Ride will benefit his K9,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Changing face of downtowns: Raleigh Char-Grill will be demolished and find new home in high-rise
RALEIGH, N.C. — As the population grows, so do cities across North Carolina. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, between 2010 and 2020, the Tar Heel State's population grew by more than 900,000. And as more people come here, the landscapes are rapidly changing, meaning lots of new construction.
Bringing down the house, comics react to demolition of old Goodnights location in Raleigh
Comics like Marc Maron and Patton Oswalt mourn the demise of Goodnights Comedy Club’s original location.
'Dropped to my knees and started crying.' Toddler drowns in Wilson backyard pool
Lucama, N.C. — A Wilson County family is mourning after their toddler drowned in a pool on Tuesday. Brandy Parker said her 2-year-old son, Andres Zamora, died in the care of his babysitter. Parker said police are telling her the drowning was an accident, but she said she wants answers and to know why her son was left unsupervised for 20 minutes.
Italian restaurant Colletta to open in Fenton in September
Cary, N.C. — The highly anticipated family-style Italian restaurant, Colletta, will open in Cary's Fenton development on Sept. 2, The Indigo Road Hospitality Group announced Friday. The restaurant is the the hospitality group's third Triangle eatery, joining Raleigh restaurants O-Ku and Oak Steakhouse. This is the group's second Colletta...
Want to stay in Aunt Bee’s real life NC home? It could become a bed & breakfast
The new owner of the Siler City home may turn it into a tourist attraction.
UNC Rex Hospital closing pediatric unit
UNC Rex Hospital announced Wednesday that it is closing its pediatric unit because it needs more space for adult beds.
WRAL
Dozens attend Clear the Shelters adoption event in Wake County
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox.
Thousands of graves are slowly being uncovered in Dunn, revealing lost Black history
With hand saws, machetes and even a divining rod, volunteers are bringing back Wilkins Cemetery from this NC town’s Jim Crow past.
Cary 11-year-old helps rescue drowning toddler
Maxwell Belward may be 11-years-old, but he knew to step into a situation without hesitation when it came down to saving a young child’s life.
cbs17
New Chick-fil-A coming to Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chick-fil-A sandwich and nugget enthusiasts rejoice! A banner for a new Chick-fil-A location has popped up north of downtown Raleigh, on E. Six Forks Road. This new location on Six Forks will be situated in between the intersections of Wake Forest Road and Industrial Drive.
cbs17
Chapel Hill police receive ‘numerous complaints’ about UNC student’s arrest by NC ALE agents, chief says
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill Police said they’ve received “numerous complaints” regarding an incident on Franklin Street Thursday night between a UNC-Chapel Hill student and two North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agents. An ALE spokesperson said the arrest involved the use of force. Erin...
chapelboro.com
Alcohol Law Enforcement Charges 1 UNC Student; Photo Sparks Social Media Outrage
Alcohol Law Enforcement agents with the state division charged a UNC student in Chapel Hill Thursday night for purchasing alcohol with a fake ID — before a photo of the incident sparked confusion and criticism on social media. A statement from the Alcohol Law Enforcement Division to Chapelboro on...
