This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: If the Yankees retire another number, let it be Gil McDougald’sIBWAANew York City, NY
Opinion: It's Time to Start a Yankees Hall of FameIBWAANew York City, NY
AOL Corp
The Notorious B.I.G.’s Mural Defaced In Brooklyn
A mural of The Notorious B.I.G. was defaced on Thursday night (Aug. 25) in the late rap icon’s hometown of Brooklyn, N.Y. The black-and-white mural, which is located at the intersection of Saint James Place and Fulton Street, was splattered with red paint, reports News 12 Brooklyn. The culprit also spray-painted the words “East Coast” on the mural.
relix
Burning Spear Performs in New York City After 12 Years (A Gallery)
Last night, Jamaican roots reggae singer-songwriter, vocalist, musician and icon Burning Spear made his return to New York City for the first time since 2010 with a performance at SummerStage in New York’s beautiful Central Park. He was joined for the performance by Jamaican-born American reggae recording artist and actress Sister Carol.
Watch Method Man And Redman Hit The Stage Live In WNY Today
Today, Saturday, August 27, 2022, is the day hip-hop legends Method Man and Redman will be performing live. They'll be hitting the stage at the Tuscarora Fairgrounds, located at 5446 Walmore Rd. (Behind Jays's Place). The Tuscarora Fairground is an outdoor performance and cultural event center. This Fairground is located...
This New Brooklyn Chophouse Is Serving Old School Classics With a Relaxed Vibe
New York has a lot of great white-tablecloth steakhouses. Gus’s Chop House—a new restaurant opening in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Carroll Gardens—doesn’t necessarily want to be one of them. Rather, the co-owners Chris McDade and James O’Brien (the pair behind the Southern and Italian joint Popina), want Gus’s to be a more low-key spot for locals, with food ranging from your standard steakhouse fare to lighter fish and vegetables. Taking inspiration from casual bistros and old-school European chophouses, Gus’s is aiming to be the place where you can stop in for steak frites at the bar or celebrate a festive occasion...
brooklynvegan.com
Michael K Williams tribute at Kings Theatre to feature Wire creator David Simon, Felicia ‘Snoop’ Pearson, more
Actor and The Wire star Michael K Williams died last September, and in celebration of his life, work and spirit, there will be a special event, "Michael K Williams: A Night of Celebration" happening at Kings Theatre on September 27. On hand will be The Wire creator David Simon; Wire co-star Felicia "Snoop" Pearson; director, writer, and producer Greg Cally; New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams; NPR TV critic Eric Deggans, and more to be announced.
21 NYC concerts, festivals, and music events you don’t want to miss this fall
Mary J. Blige, seen here performing at the BET Awards in June, caps a banner year with a Barclays Center show in October. From huge events by Roxy Music, Mary J. Blige, and Pavement to important showcases for rising stars like Rema, Kali Malone, Remi Wolf, and Seth Parker Woods, here are the fall music events you don't want to miss. [ more › ]
lonelyplanet.com
The top 5 ramen experiences in NYC
An epicenter of international cuisine, New York City lets you travel the globe through its remarkable diversity of culinary offerings – and Japanese culture and gastronomy are stunningly represented across the city. The ramen circuit in particular is nothing short of iconic, well-traversed by locals and tourists alike. Read...
behindthescenesnyc.com
Celebrity-Owned Restaurants in NYC
Check out some of the coolest celebrity-owned restaurants in NYC! There are so many amazing places to eat, so let us help you with some top recommendations!. Today we will share with you 5 amazing celebrity-owned restaurants in NYC for you to check out!. We all know that New York...
NBC New York
Popular Secret Pop-Up Soiree, ‘Le Dîner en Blanc,' Returns to NYC After 2 Year Hiatus
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the posh picnic known as Le Dîner en Blanc is returning to New York City next month. Le Dîner en Blanc -- in which diners have to don their best white attire -- will take place at a secret location on Sept. 19.
travelnoire.com
Enjoy A Taste of Jamaica In The Five Boroughs Of New York
There’s nothing like eating Jamaican food in Jamaica. There really isn’t. The experience goes beyond the food. It’s the sun, the sea, and sweet breezes rustling through the palm leaves. But if you can’t get to the island, there are some great Jamaican restaurants in New York you can patronize. This isn’t an exhaustive list, but here are five to check out; one in each borough.
thesource.com
Cormega Brings Adidas To Queensbridge For Back To School Book Bag GiveAway
T’s been a quite week for hip-hop emcee and author Cormega, who dropped a new single, “Essential,” produced by Havoc. In addition to formally announcing the release of his long-anticipated next album, The Realness II, he unveiled a billboard in Times Square! New music isn’t the only thing he’s preparing for. The proud parent of two is also getting Queensbridge kids and their families ready to return to school!
londonjazznews.com
RIP Jaimie Branch (1983 – 2022)
Very sad news. The death of trumpeter/composer Jaimie Branch was announced last night at the age of just 39. The statement was made in series of tweets from Chicago label International Anthem:. STATEMENT: “At 9:21 pm on Monday, August 22, composer and trumpeter jaimie branch passed away in her home...
House music gets its own Chilltown style on ‘Morehouse’ | Testa
The groundbreaking television series “Pose” and Beyonce’s new mega-hit album “Renaissance” both celebrated the underground culture of house music. Now it’s time for Chilltown to hit the dance floor. The Jersey City hip-hop collective that includes singers Junestar Mr. Blackman and Daniel “Wyme” Santos,...
Free Fun For the Whole Family in NYC
Aside from being the city that never sleeps, New York City is also a great place to go on vacation. If you're thinking about taking a trip to New York but are worried about not being able to find or do fun things with your family, let me put your mind at ease.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Arrests Made In Fatal Beating Of NYC Cab Driver
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police are still seeking one more teenage girl suspected in the fatal beating of Queens cab driver Kutin Gyimah. WNBC’s Jessica …
bkmag.com
Bushwick brunches and back-to-school bashes: 14 things to do this weekend
This summer is slowly drawing to a close, but this is also a time of returning: Children are readying themselves for another academic year. Wildflowers are rejuvenating Shirley Chisholm State Park. And Women of Color in Cannabis are reviving their “Spliffnic” for a third straight year, giving you an event better excuse than usual to light up in Prospect Park.
Eater
This Bar’s Buy-Two-Sandwiches-Get-One-Free Deal Is One of NYC’s Best Happy Hours
In a town that’s towering with great sandwiches — Sunny & Annie’s, Defonte’s, Court Street Grocers, et. al — when it comes to going-out spots, few bars seem to have them. Yeah, plenty of bars in New York City have the regular ole sandwich you can get smushed together on a precariously rigged-up panini press (shout out to the pimento grilled cheese at Doris). But a dive bar with sandwiches prepared with what I will lovingly call a sandwich program is more or less unheard of.
An Epic Taco Street Party Is Taking Over Williamsburg This Weekend
What happens when you join Ensenada and Taqueria Ramirez? One unforgettable “mezcal-fuelled and taco-charged” event! Williamsburg’s new mariscos and mezcal restaurant, Ensenada, and Greenpoint’s Taqueria Ramirez are putting on a delicious taco street party on Borinquen Place this Sunday, August 28th from 3pm-9pm. Ensenada opened up in South Williamsburg earlier this year and continues to bring a taste of Mexico to Brooklyn. Ran by Executive Chef Luis Herrera and co-owner Bryce David, the restaurant “[pays] homage to Mexico City’s casual-but quality seafood eateries and the iconic taco carts in Baja California by serving supremely fresh and local seafood from some of the best purveyors in the city, accompanied by an extensive range of rotating mezcals.” Spend the day feasting on Taqueria Ramirez tacos, Ensenada ceviche cups, handmade paletas from La Newyorkina, while sipping Madre mezcal cocktails or $5 Modelo’s. Music will be pumping thanks to Andrew Devlin, Kids Are Not Sleeping and Ensenada’s own Bryce David.
Shocking Video: Rabid Fox Attacks New York Woman Outside Home
In a terrifying video that you have to see to believe, a rabid fox is seen attacking and biting a New York woman outside of her home. On Wednesday, CBS 21 News meteorologist Steve Knight shared a shocking video of a rabid fox attacking a woman in the backyard of her Ithaca, New York home.
bkreader.com
Ex-con arrested for murder of estranged girlfriend shot six times in her Brooklyn building lobby
A three-time ex-con has been arrested for the murder of his estranged girlfriend — who he shot six times in her Brooklyn building lobby after she threatened to report he violated her order of protection and should be sent back to prison, police said Wednesday. Israel Elves was arrested...
