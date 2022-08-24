What happens when you join Ensenada and Taqueria Ramirez? One unforgettable “mezcal-fuelled and taco-charged” event! Williamsburg’s new mariscos and mezcal restaurant, Ensenada, and Greenpoint’s Taqueria Ramirez are putting on a delicious taco street party on Borinquen Place this Sunday, August 28th from 3pm-9pm. Ensenada opened up in South Williamsburg earlier this year and continues to bring a taste of Mexico to Brooklyn. Ran by Executive Chef Luis Herrera and co-owner Bryce David, the restaurant “[pays] homage to Mexico City’s casual-but quality seafood eateries and the iconic taco carts in Baja California by serving supremely fresh and local seafood from some of the best purveyors in the city, accompanied by an extensive range of rotating mezcals.” Spend the day feasting on Taqueria Ramirez tacos, Ensenada ceviche cups, handmade paletas from La Newyorkina, while sipping Madre mezcal cocktails or $5 Modelo’s. Music will be pumping thanks to Andrew Devlin, Kids Are Not Sleeping and Ensenada’s own Bryce David.

