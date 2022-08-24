ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc16.com

Missing 16-year-old girl; believed to be in danger

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services and Child Welfare Division are asking the public to help find 16-year-old Franki Tuloula Mae Salyer-Livingston who went missing from Portland on Tuesday, August 23rd. She is believed to be in danger. ODHS says she is suspected to be around...
PORTLAND, OR
nbc16.com

Fatal Crash on Hwy 26; State police seeking public help

Oregon State Police are asking the public for assistance with a fatal crash that happened on Hwy 26 near milepost 26. OSP and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Friday, August 26th. According to OSP, a preliminary investigation revealed a westbound red Honda Accord,...
HILLSBORO, OR
nbc16.com

Law Enforcement warn of 'rainbow fentanyl' appearing in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration are warning Oregonians to be aware of "rainbow fentanyl," a brightly-colored version of the highly-toxic synthetic opioid responsible for hundreds of fatal overdoses every day in the United States. According to...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy