3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found In This Ohio DinerTravel MavenParma, OH
4 Places To Get Great Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Maple Heights Hold Special Meeting Regarding Road Re-pavement: Citizens Speak Out Legislation Pass 5:2Brown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
2022 Freedom Bowl on 8/26 and 8/27Adrian HolmanCanton, OH
Akron Volleyball Drops Two at Top Dawg Challenge
INDIANAPOLIS, IND.- The Akron Zips Volleyball team (0-3) dropped a pair of matches on Saturday to Oakland (3-2) and tournament host Butler (3-2) in the final day of the Top Dawg Challenge at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Sophomore Karleighana Jones (White Plains, N.Y.) was named to the All-Tournament Team. GM 1: AKRON...
Akron Drops Season Opener to Eastern Illinois in Opening Day of Top Dawg Challenge
BOXSCORE (PDF) AKRON, Ohio- The Akron volleyball team (0-1) dropped its season opener to Eastern Illinois, 3-0 (20-25, 25-27, 18-25) on Friday in the opening day of the Top Dawg Challenge hosted by Butler. Senior Teagan Ochaya (Mentor, Ohio) led the Zips' offense with 10 kills, while junior Faith Johnson...
The scores are in for FNTD Week 2
Friday Night Touchdown is back! Week 2 of high school football features some exciting and intriguing non-conference matchups.
After crushing 3-putt at Wyndham, Justin Lower's PGA Tour prospects are looking up, thanks to LIV defectors
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Justin Lower is hoping that his presence in next week’s Korn Ferry Tour Championship isn’t necessary, and there are two ways that can happen. The first is out of his control and the second depends on continuing his solid play in the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.
Avon Beats Medina 43-42 in Game of The Year, Medina’s Stoddard throws 620 a Northeast Ohio All-time Record, Avon’s Caffey runs for 298
The Avon Eagles ran behind junior running back Javorion Caffey’s 298 yards and 3 TD and held off the Medina Bees and junior quarterback Dan Stoddard’s school-record 620 yards and 6 TD in a wild thriller on Friday night in Avon. Avon’s Caffey dominated the 4th quarter, busting...
Akron Pride Festival and Equity March returns
AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Aug. 28, 2021. Thousands of individuals gathered in Akron Saturday for the sixth annual Akron Pride Festival and Equity March. The festival returns to Summit County after drawing over 25,000 attendees in 2021. All of Saturday's...
Shots fired at Garfield Heights football game
Garfield Heights, Ohio (WOIO) - Shots rang out at the Garfield Heights, Cleveland Heights football game Friday night. According to Garfield Heights Police, shots were fired in the parking lot at the high school around 9:30 p.m., but nobody was injured in the incident. Police said there have been no...
The 15 Best Things to Do in Cleveland, Ohio
There’s a lot to love about Cleveland, Ohio. Although the city doesn’t tend to make it to the top of most travelers’ bucket lists, spend a day in this up-and-coming city, and you’ll quickly realize why it should be! From its thriving arts community and buzzing craft beer scene to its world-class museums and fun annual festivals, this place really does have something for everyone.
The Bijou Star Files: 63 YR Old Akron Woman Attacked
Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 26, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below. Woman suffering from cancer, attacked on an Akron street. 63 year old cancer patient was trying to see her grandbabies of on there 1st day of school...
ESPN’s ‘First Take’ to film in Canton for HOF Classic
CANTON, Ohio – ESPN’s morning sports-debate show “First Take” is set to travel to Canton for a live broadcast in conjunction with the 2022 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic weekend. Hall officials said the show, featuring Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim, will...
Woman suffering from cancer, attacked on an Akron street
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Akron woman with cancer was attacked and beaten Wednesday by a stranger who broke into her home. Patricia Lee just wanted to show her three grandkids some love on their first day back to school. “Suddenly, I was attacked from behind. I began to...
Missing in Louisville: Stolen Fire Hydrant
LOUISVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Missing in Louisville: one fire hydrant. Police in the Constitution City are looking for the man and woman who made off with the fire plug along Baier Avenue this week. They posted surveillance video of the incident on social media. It had...
How a new program at Akron Canton Airport is helping those with disabilities
There is a new program at Akron-Canton Airport that may make travel easier for those with hidden disabilities.
Marking 75th Anniversary, Fluid System Provider Will Add 125 Ohio Jobs
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A fluid systems solutions provider is marking...
Foodbank Celebrates Big Birthday
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Celebrating the big 4-0. The Akron Canton Regional Foodbank. From the purchase of the first building in Akron in 1982 to a large main campus, the Stark County campus in canton, DoorDash delivery, the mobile food pantry and more, the foodbank has grown to serve a growing need.
Ex-Woodmere mayor, MLB pitcher, sentenced to nearly 3 years in prison for buying credit cards on dark web, buying $10k in gas for Amazon truck
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Former Woodmere Mayor and Florida Marlins pitcher Charles Smith will spend nearly three years in federal prison for buying hundreds of stolen credit card numbers off the dark web and using the information to pay for more than $10,000 worth of gas for his Amazon delivery truck.
‘Back in the day’ debt leads to tussle at gas station in Ohio
A man in Warren reported that he was assaulted at a gas station by another man who wanted a debt repaid.
Gun pulled in fight at Summit Mall; 1 in custody
Police in Fairlawn tell FOX 8 one person was arrested after pulling a gun during a fight at Summit Mall.
Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio. OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township. CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
Sports preview for Friday Night Football
Oct. 4, 1985- In the first game ever played vs Stow, Roy Ferguson scores on runs of 3 and 4 yards and Pat Boone scores on a 2-yard run as Magics win 20-7. Sept. 20, 1991- Tony Palmer has three of the Magics’ four interceptions and Clyde Watkins a fumble recovery in a 20-6 win over the Bulldogs. Scott Loeffler goes 9-18 for 129 yards, including three to Jimmy Six for 60 yards. Brian Brown contributes two field goals.
