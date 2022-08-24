ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

gozips.com

Akron Volleyball Drops Two at Top Dawg Challenge

INDIANAPOLIS, IND.- The Akron Zips Volleyball team (0-3) dropped a pair of matches on Saturday to Oakland (3-2) and tournament host Butler (3-2) in the final day of the Top Dawg Challenge at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Sophomore Karleighana Jones (White Plains, N.Y.) was named to the All-Tournament Team. GM 1: AKRON...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Akron Pride Festival and Equity March returns

AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Aug. 28, 2021. Thousands of individuals gathered in Akron Saturday for the sixth annual Akron Pride Festival and Equity March. The festival returns to Summit County after drawing over 25,000 attendees in 2021. All of Saturday's...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Shots fired at Garfield Heights football game

Garfield Heights, Ohio (WOIO) - Shots rang out at the Garfield Heights, Cleveland Heights football game Friday night. According to Garfield Heights Police, shots were fired in the parking lot at the high school around 9:30 p.m., but nobody was injured in the incident. Police said there have been no...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Cleveland, Ohio

There’s a lot to love about Cleveland, Ohio. Although the city doesn’t tend to make it to the top of most travelers’ bucket lists, spend a day in this up-and-coming city, and you’ll quickly realize why it should be! From its thriving arts community and buzzing craft beer scene to its world-class museums and fun annual festivals, this place really does have something for everyone.
CLEVELAND, OH
93.1 WZAK

The Bijou Star Files: 63 YR Old Akron Woman Attacked

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 26, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below. Woman suffering from cancer, attacked on an Akron street. 63 year old cancer patient was trying to see her grandbabies of on there 1st day of school...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman suffering from cancer, attacked on an Akron street

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Akron woman with cancer was attacked and beaten Wednesday by a stranger who broke into her home. Patricia Lee just wanted to show her three grandkids some love on their first day back to school. “Suddenly, I was attacked from behind. I began to...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Missing in Louisville: Stolen Fire Hydrant

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Missing in Louisville: one fire hydrant. Police in the Constitution City are looking for the man and woman who made off with the fire plug along Baier Avenue this week. They posted surveillance video of the incident on social media. It had...
LOUISVILLE, OH
whbc.com

Foodbank Celebrates Big Birthday

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Celebrating the big 4-0. The Akron Canton Regional Foodbank. From the purchase of the first building in Akron in 1982 to a large main campus, the Stark County campus in canton, DoorDash delivery, the mobile food pantry and more, the foodbank has grown to serve a growing need.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio. OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township. CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
OHIO STATE
barbertonherald.com

Sports preview for Friday Night Football

Oct. 4, 1985- In the first game ever played vs Stow, Roy Ferguson scores on runs of 3 and 4 yards and Pat Boone scores on a 2-yard run as Magics win 20-7. Sept. 20, 1991- Tony Palmer has three of the Magics’ four interceptions and Clyde Watkins a fumble recovery in a 20-6 win over the Bulldogs. Scott Loeffler goes 9-18 for 129 yards, including three to Jimmy Six for 60 yards. Brian Brown contributes two field goals.
AKRON, OH

