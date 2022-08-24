OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Storm chances are here by the weekend! The first half of Saturday is dry and you’ll want to take advantage of that. After 3PM scattered storms approach the Metro with heavy rain and thunderstorms likely in the evening. Chances increase as the day goes on and we may see one or two isolated severe storms with 1′ hail and gusty winds.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO