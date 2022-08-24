ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

msn.com

Manure signs in Omaha help keep city streets clean

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One particular sign that you will only see in parts of south Omaha has a bit of history. The signs get your attention and they’re necessary to keep the streets in that part of the city clean. Traveling around the streets of Omaha, you will...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha homeowners receive permit demand letters for parking pad lease fee

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here’s an example of not everyone paying their fair share. Along one Omaha street, 33 homes have parking pads on the city’s right of way. Yet only one homeowner is paying a lease fee. That’s why an Omaha city ordinance is being enforced three decades after it was put on the books.
OMAHA, NE
agupdate.com

Farmer retrofits his shop after surgeries

FARRAGUT, Iowa — Five knee replacements. Two shoulder replacements. Three wrist fusion surgeries. Dick Ohrt has a lot of metal in him, but not as much as his shop. That’s his happy place — the place he goes to do the things he loves. When your passion...
FARRAGUT, IA
kmaland.com

Randolph Nationals Truck and Tractor Pull cancelled

(Randolph) -- The 2022 Randolph National Truck and Tractor Pull has been cancelled due to inclement weather. Event organizers say the event will not be made up. This year was the first year the event was to be sanctioned through the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling Association Heartland Division.
RANDOLPH, IA
WOWT

Construction at northwest Omaha intersection nearing completion

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All summer long, drivers at 120th Street and West Maple Road have had to navigate a mess of traffic cones and busy construction crews as they move through the intersection. “We appreciate the patience of our citizens as these projects take place. We understand that construction...
OMAHA, NE
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Omaha

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Omaha from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
OMAHA, NE
redoakexpress.com

DeVries wins reserve champion 4-H market steer at Iowa State Fair

Last week was a very exciting and memorable one for Lainey DeVries of Red Oak. DeVries, the daughter of Dave and Tammy DeVries and a senior at Red Oak High School, exhibited the reserve grand champion 4-H market steer at the Iowa State Fair. At the state fair, DeVries’ steer...
RED OAK, IA
kjan.com

A long-standing Pottawattamie County employee receiving recognition from the Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC)

(West Des Moines, Iowa) – A long-time County Employee in Pottawattamie County was honored recently. Officials with ISAC (Iowa State Association of Counties) report Melvyn Houser, Pottawattamie County Auditor, was presented with the prestigious “Golden Eagle” award on Wednesday, during ISAC’s 2022 Annual Conference in Des Moines. The Golden Eagle is given to commend extraordinary public service to ISAC and county government. The honor was created to recognize elected or appointed county officials, business or civic leaders, persons rendering assistance to counties as trainers, consultants or advisors, and former members of ISAC staff also are eligible.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
kfornow.com

Otoe County Body Identified

OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) (August 25, 2022) – The body of a man discovered in a rural area of northwest Otoe County has been identified. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old William Klingenfuss of Manteca, California was found Friday evening in a pickup truck. Landowners were walking...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
kmaland.com

Motorcyclist injured in Cass County crash

(Atlantic) – A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a three-vehicle wreck in Cass County Saturday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 26-year-old Carlos Alberto Espinoza Herrera was driving a 2012 Honda motorcycle on Interstate 80 north of Atlantic around 6 a.m. The patrol says Herrera attempted to merge from the shoulder into the outside lane of traffic, when the motorcycle collided with a 2017 GMC Sierra driven by 36-year-old Shayne C. Songer of La Vista, Nebraska.
CASS COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Jackknifed semi-truck closes Interstate 80 in Omaha on Friday

OMAHA, Neb. — A jackknifed semi-truck closed Interstate 80 in Omaha on Friday morning. According to authorities, no one is injured after the crash, but traffic is being directed to Interstate 680 and the I-L-Q exits. The crash occurred around 10 a.m. near 108th Street on I-80 westbound. All...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Planning around weekend storms

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Storm chances are here by the weekend! The first half of Saturday is dry and you’ll want to take advantage of that. After 3PM scattered storms approach the Metro with heavy rain and thunderstorms likely in the evening. Chances increase as the day goes on and we may see one or two isolated severe storms with 1′ hail and gusty winds.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Catholic schools clarify new transgender policy from Archdiocese

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Catholic schools in Omaha are working to clear-up confusion about a new policy announced by the Archdiocese of Omaha. Under the new policy — set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023 — students may be expelled and teachers could be fired if they ask to be identified as transgender. However, few high schools in the Omaha-metro area are required to follow this policy and will, therefore, continue making their own rules.
OMAHA, NE

