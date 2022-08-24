Read full article on original website
Man found dead at Marion County home, deputies say
CITRA, Fla. - A man was found dead at a home in Citra Sunday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the home on NE 134th Place shortly before 8 a.m. in reference to an assault and found the man dead. No other details were made immediately available.
Trio apprehended in stolen vehicle in Summerfield
Three people were apprehended in a stolen vehicle in Summerfield. Tiffany Marie Sweitzer, 33, of Eustis, was driving the silver Nissan sedan Wednesday night southbound on U.S. Hwy. 441 at SE 132nd Street Road in Summerfield when a check of the vehicle’s license plate revealed it had been reported stolen in Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She said she had been allowed to borrow the vehicle, but claimed she did not have enough gasoline to get it back to the owner. Sweitzer, who was arrested earlier this year during a fishing trip, was also driving on a suspended license.
Leesburg woman taking child to school arrested after brawl with another woman
A Leesburg woman taking a child to school was arrested after a brawl with another woman. Witnesses saw 35-year-old Santana Potts pull her red Hyundai in front of the other woman’s car, blocking her ability to drive through the intersection of Orange Avenue and North Bay Street in Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department.
Man found dead in Ocala roadway; 45-year-old victim was shot multiple times, police say
OCALA, Fla. – The death of a man who was located Saturday morning lying in a residential Ocala roadway with multiple gunshot wounds is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Ocala Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting call at 5:14 a.m. in the area of the...
OPD detectives investigating fatal shooting of 45-year-old man in NW Ocala
A 45-year-old man was fatally shot in northwest Ocala on Saturday morning, and the Ocala Police Department is turning to the public for any information that may help the homicide investigation. Shortly before 5:15 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, OPD received a call advising that a shooting had occurred near...
Ex-girlfriend of Florida detention deputy arrested in connection to his murder
The former girlfriend of a detention deputy was arrested in connection to his murder on Wednesday night, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office said.
Repeat DUI offender sentenced to jail time after crash in The Villages
A repeat drunk driving offender has been sentenced to jail time after a crash earlier this year in The Villages. Robin Rose Sharpe, 58, who lives in the Rail’s End mobile home community in Wildwood, was sentenced to 10 days in jail this past week after pleading no contest to charges of driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. In addition to jail time, she was placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.
Sheriff’s detectives apprehend felons during warrant search
A pair of felons ran afoul of law enforcement again Friday, Aug. 26, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office news release. Joseph Singh II, 42, and Michael Guinan Jr., 35, were both apprehended by CCSO detectives Friday when the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) executed a search warrant at 6959 N. Charles Terrace in Hernando, stated the release, issued in the late evenings hours Friday, Aug. 26. Detectives were aware of ongoing narcotics sales at the residence and conducted an investigation that led to the execution of the narcotics search warrant.
‘I’m very sad for the family’: Residents react to a toddler shooting himself while playing with a gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An unidentified 3-year-old boy was killed at the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community after shooting himself with a gun in the home. The Gainesville Police Department said the toddler was playing with a loaded gun found inside of the home when it went off. The gun had been inside an unlocked gun case.
2 men shot dead at Lake County home, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Two men were shot and killed at a Lake County home on Thursday night, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies responded to the home on Pennsylvania Road in Altoona around 9 p.m. and found the two men dead. They have been identified as 34-year-old David Thomas Mikell of Umatilla and 41-year-old Shane Eugene Clements of Altoona.
Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing neighbor at Leesburg RV park
A 63-year-old man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for murdering his neighbor in 2020 at the HolidayRV Village in Leesburg. Scott C. Rudolph was sentenced Thursday by Judge Heidi Davis after hearing a statement from the victim’s daughter. Rudolph must serve a mandatory 25 years before he would be able to apply for parole. He was given credit for 671 days in the Lake County Jail.
2 found shot to death in Lake County home; people of interest found in Ormond Beach, deputies say
ALTOONA, Fla. – After two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, deputies located the people of interest in Ormond Beach the next day, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they went to the home in the northeast area...
Distracted Villager ‘thinking about golf’ sentenced in DUI crash
A Villager who tried to blame her SUV crash on the fact she was “thinking about golf,” has been sentenced on a drunk driving charge. Nancy M. Smith, 74, of the Village of Santiago, pleaded no contest this week to a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
Woman arrested after jumping out of ambulance near Baylee Plaza in Summerfield
A woman being transported to a hospital was arrested after jumping out of an ambulance in Summerfield. Linda Ruth Shepherd, 30, of Ocala had been loaded into a Marion County Fire Rescue ambulance on Monday afternoon and was to be transported to a hospital, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She appeared to be suffering from an adverse reaction to fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Ocala Police Department spotlighting its K-9s on National Dog Day
In recognition of National Dog Day, which is being celebrated across the country on August 26, the Ocala Police Department is spotlighting its five canines. The Ocala Police Department’s K-9 Unit includes K-9s Cheney, Dante, Diesel, Graham, and Marshal. According to OPD, four of the canines are dual-purpose patrol dogs and the fifth one is a single-purpose narcotics dog.
Crystal River postal employee sentenced for possessing stolen mail
Senior U.S. District Judge John Antoon II has sentenced a 20-year-old former Crystal River mail carrier for possessing stolen mail. Aleia Deborah Green, of Brooksville, was sentenced to the maximum term of probation – five years – and she was ordered to make full restitution to the 23 victims of her offense, in the amount of $956.53. Green had pleaded guilty on June 1, 2022.
