Regardless of the score, just getting through the game was a victory for Aspen football Friday night, new head coach Eric McCready said. The high school and the community at large was shaken on Aug. 18 when 17-year-old Carson Clettenberg was killed in a tragic accident, days before he was to begin his senior year. On Friday night, the first game of the football season, the Skiers took the gridiron just nine days after losing a teammate and friend. Emotions ran high as Clettenberg was celebrated and remembered all night.

ASPEN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO