lcuchaps.com
Lady Chaps look to continue early dominance in Durango
DURANGO, Colo. - Fresh off a season-opening shutout victory over Western Colorado, the Lady Chaps look to continue their winning streak against Fort Lewis College. Lubbock Christian (1-0) at Fort Lewis (0-1) Saturday, Aug. 27 – 2:00 p.m. Dirks Field – Durango, Colo. LADY CHAP HEADERS. The Lady...
lcuchaps.com
Double-Dip Saturday, as Lady Chaps Focus on Big Dipper of Wins in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (August 27, 2022) – Lubbock Christian University volleyball seeks their first win of the season, as they close out their stay at the Seawolf Invitational Saturday. They have two matches on the docket, as they face Alaska Fairbanks (noon CT) and Emmanuel College (Ga.) (7:30 p.m. CT) inside Alaska Airlines Center.
Aspen Daily News
With heavy hearts, Aspen High football starts the season
Regardless of the score, just getting through the game was a victory for Aspen football Friday night, new head coach Eric McCready said. The high school and the community at large was shaken on Aug. 18 when 17-year-old Carson Clettenberg was killed in a tragic accident, days before he was to begin his senior year. On Friday night, the first game of the football season, the Skiers took the gridiron just nine days after losing a teammate and friend. Emotions ran high as Clettenberg was celebrated and remembered all night.
lcuchaps.com
Lady Chaps earn second straight shutout, draw scoreless tie with Fort Lewis
DURANGO, Colo. – Battling through a lightning delay and a tough Skyhawk defense, the Lubbock Christian Lady Chaps soccer squad concluded Saturday's match with Fort Lewis the way they started it, in a scoreless draw. The Lady Chaps (1-0-1) came out swinging in the first half, outshooting the Skyhawks...
lcuchaps.com
Galitero-Diez records hat trick as Chaps rout Grizzlies in season opener
LUBBOCK, Texas – Pablo Galietero Diez recorded a hat trick and an assist as the Lubbock Christian men's soccer team steamrolled Adams State 6-1 to begin the 2022 season. The scoring spread began in earnest, as Jordan Jayapurum found Galietero-Diez in front of the box in the 18th minute to give the Chaps (1-0) the 1-0 lead.
lcuchaps.com
Chaps outshoot Skyhawks but fail to score in draw
LUBBOCK, Texas – Despite outshooting Fort Lewis 14-4, the Lubbock Christian Chaps only mustered three shots on goal over 90 minutes, finishing the night with a scoreless draw on Saturday, Aug. 27. Fort Lewis (0-0-2) had a chance in the beginning third of the match, as a header by...
Unique Colorado project could guide decisions on water usage for the West
CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. — The Crested Butte region has it all — flowers, streams and towering peaks — and now it's also temporarily home to a research facility that's part of a program unlike any other. “This is really North America’s first atmosphere-to-bedrock field observatory,” said Ken...
Colorado Mountain Dome Home Has a Huge Indoor Pool
Have you been dreaming about getting away from it all and living in the Colorado mountains? Better yet, living in the Colorado mountains in a home that has a hot springs swimming pool. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom house with a total of 3,403 square feet is pretty outstanding too as it...
KRDO
Ridgway State Park closes swim beach early for the year
RIDGWAY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The swim beach at Ridgway State Park is now closed for the season. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said water levels are just too low to allow public access to the beach. The boat ramp at the park will remain open until Oct. 31. Ridgway State Park...
Summit Daily News
Aspen High community heartbroken by student’s accidental death
ASPEN — The Aspen School District community is mourning the loss of a high school student who died accidentally on Thursday, Aug. 18. Carson Clettenberg, 17, was about to enter his senior year at Aspen High School. Pitkin County Coroner Dr. Steve Ayers said the cause of death was...
