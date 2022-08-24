ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lcuchaps.com

Lady Chaps look to continue early dominance in Durango

DURANGO, Colo. - Fresh off a season-opening shutout victory over Western Colorado, the Lady Chaps look to continue their winning streak against Fort Lewis College. Lubbock Christian (1-0) at Fort Lewis (0-1) Saturday, Aug. 27 – 2:00 p.m. Dirks Field – Durango, Colo. LADY CHAP HEADERS. The Lady...
LUBBOCK, TX
lcuchaps.com

Double-Dip Saturday, as Lady Chaps Focus on Big Dipper of Wins in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (August 27, 2022) – Lubbock Christian University volleyball seeks their first win of the season, as they close out their stay at the Seawolf Invitational Saturday. They have two matches on the docket, as they face Alaska Fairbanks (noon CT) and Emmanuel College (Ga.) (7:30 p.m. CT) inside Alaska Airlines Center.
LUBBOCK, TX
Aspen Daily News

With heavy hearts, Aspen High football starts the season

Regardless of the score, just getting through the game was a victory for Aspen football Friday night, new head coach Eric McCready said. The high school and the community at large was shaken on Aug. 18 when 17-year-old Carson Clettenberg was killed in a tragic accident, days before he was to begin his senior year. On Friday night, the first game of the football season, the Skiers took the gridiron just nine days after losing a teammate and friend. Emotions ran high as Clettenberg was celebrated and remembered all night.
ASPEN, CO
lcuchaps.com

Lady Chaps earn second straight shutout, draw scoreless tie with Fort Lewis

DURANGO, Colo. – Battling through a lightning delay and a tough Skyhawk defense, the Lubbock Christian Lady Chaps soccer squad concluded Saturday's match with Fort Lewis the way they started it, in a scoreless draw. The Lady Chaps (1-0-1) came out swinging in the first half, outshooting the Skyhawks...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gunnison, CO
Sports
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Gunnison, CO
State
Texas State
State
North Dakota State
Durango, CO
Sports
City
Durango, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Manitou Springs, CO
City
Lubbock, TX
lcuchaps.com

Galitero-Diez records hat trick as Chaps rout Grizzlies in season opener

LUBBOCK, Texas – Pablo Galietero Diez recorded a hat trick and an assist as the Lubbock Christian men's soccer team steamrolled Adams State 6-1 to begin the 2022 season. The scoring spread began in earnest, as Jordan Jayapurum found Galietero-Diez in front of the box in the 18th minute to give the Chaps (1-0) the 1-0 lead.
LUBBOCK, TX
lcuchaps.com

Chaps outshoot Skyhawks but fail to score in draw

LUBBOCK, Texas – Despite outshooting Fort Lewis 14-4, the Lubbock Christian Chaps only mustered three shots on goal over 90 minutes, finishing the night with a scoreless draw on Saturday, Aug. 27. Fort Lewis (0-0-2) had a chance in the beginning third of the match, as a header by...
LUBBOCK, TX
99.9 The Point

Colorado Mountain Dome Home Has a Huge Indoor Pool

Have you been dreaming about getting away from it all and living in the Colorado mountains? Better yet, living in the Colorado mountains in a home that has a hot springs swimming pool. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom house with a total of 3,403 square feet is pretty outstanding too as it...
NATHROP, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Soccer Coaches#Howard Payne University#Chap#Open Season#Story Links Durango#Fort Lewis College#Dirks Field Durango#Csu
KRDO

Ridgway State Park closes swim beach early for the year

RIDGWAY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The swim beach at Ridgway State Park is now closed for the season. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said water levels are just too low to allow public access to the beach. The boat ramp at the park will remain open until Oct. 31. Ridgway State Park...
RIDGWAY, CO
Summit Daily News

Aspen High community heartbroken by student’s accidental death

ASPEN — The Aspen School District community is mourning the loss of a high school student who died accidentally on Thursday, Aug. 18. Carson Clettenberg, 17, was about to enter his senior year at Aspen High School. Pitkin County Coroner Dr. Steve Ayers said the cause of death was...
ASPEN, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy