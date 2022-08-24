ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rigby, ID

Post Register

Idaho Falls responds to use of force lawsuit

Attorneys representing the Idaho Falls Police Department have filed a response to a lawsuit alleging an officer caused serious injuries to a man through an inappropriate use of force. The response denies the accusations made by plaintiff Tony Irvine and his attorney that on July 14, 2020, Idaho Falls police...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Lockout over following possible threat at Emerson High School

IDAHO FALLS — A lockout at Emerson Alternative High School in Idaho Falls has ended following a possible threat Friday afternoon. Idaho Falls Police were called to the school at 335 5th Street around 12:30 p.m. due to concerns of a potential safety issue. “Students shared concerns about a...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Sugar-Salem School District embraces growth

Students in Sugar-Salem School District 322 are getting accustomed to their new schedules as they complete their first week in school. Superintendent Chester Bradshaw reported that the district is responding to growth in the community.
REXBURG, ID
idahoednews.org

$50 million in grants for Idaho families will become available in September

Grant applications for Idaho families hoping for financial aid for educational resources will be available starting mid-September, the State Board of Education announced last week. Created earlier this year by Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature, the $50 million Empowering Parents grant program is modeled after the Strong Families, Strong...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

High registration causes overcrowding in local schools

Year after year, area schools are finding it harder to accommodate a growing student body in outdated, overcrowded facilities. Rising enrollment numbers accompanied by multiple failed bonds have left Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonneville Joint School District 93 scrambling to find adequate space for students in their schools.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
svinews.com

Braves open up ‘22 season at Boise State University

◆ SVHS taking on Shelley, Idaho at 7 pm Friday night. Most high school football players never get to play on the grounds of a FBS (formerly D-I) stadium. This year if things ultimately work out for the Star Valley Braves, their players will get to play on two of them this season.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

District 91 breaks ground on new Tiger Athletic Complex

Idaho Falls School District 91’s Superintendent Jim Shank, members of the district’s board of trustees, Tiger Club representatives and Idaho Falls High School athletes grabbed shovels and broke ground Thursday for the new Tiger Athletic Complex. The complex is being built on a lot on 49th Street between...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho8.com

Sports Line Friday Night – August 26th, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It was a packed week 1 of action on the gridiron, and the slate included the Rocky Mountain Rumble and the first game on the new Ravsten Stadium turf!. Check out the full episode of Sports Line Friday Night to see a full recap. Article...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

P&Z gives Rowes Garden annexation 'do not pass' recommendation

BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission heard comments Tuesday night from concerned residents of Rowes Garden in a public forum concerning the proposed annexation of their neighborhood, and the commissioners voted to not recommend to the city council that the annexation be approved. A little over 30...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls restaurant up for lease after 5-month closure

IDAHO FALLS — Sonic Drive-in at 1650 South Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls is up for lease. The fast food restaurant closed in March after a fire broke out in the kitchen fryers. The fire spread up the walls and into the building. Click here to read more. Yellow...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man charged after allegedly resisting arrest, providing false information

IDAHO FALLS — A 21-year-old Dubois man was charged after he allegedly resisted arrest and provided false information to an officer. Eriberto Hernandez-Figueroa was originally charged with a felony for bribery of municipal or county officers and two misdemeanors for resisting or obstructing arrest and providing false information about his identity to officers.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

East Idaho Eats: Smokin’ Buds serves award-winning ribs, sauce and ‘pillowy heavens of pork’

CHUBBUCK — While living in Kansas City in 2008, Ryan “Bud” Matthews “fell into some friends” who were involved in that region’s competitive cooking scene. He took notes, learned from the best, and started competitive cooking himself the same year. Then, his passion, combined with a lack of barbecue options in southeastern Idaho, led to a career change in 2021 when he launched his food truck — Smokin’ Buds BBQ.
CHUBBUCK, ID

