Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Idaho Falls High School holds groundbreaking for new athletic complex
Idaho Falls High School is making their first step into expanding their athletic program. The post Idaho Falls High School holds groundbreaking for new athletic complex appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
Idaho Falls responds to use of force lawsuit
Attorneys representing the Idaho Falls Police Department have filed a response to a lawsuit alleging an officer caused serious injuries to a man through an inappropriate use of force. The response denies the accusations made by plaintiff Tony Irvine and his attorney that on July 14, 2020, Idaho Falls police...
eastidahonews.com
Lockout over following possible threat at Emerson High School
IDAHO FALLS — A lockout at Emerson Alternative High School in Idaho Falls has ended following a possible threat Friday afternoon. Idaho Falls Police were called to the school at 335 5th Street around 12:30 p.m. due to concerns of a potential safety issue. “Students shared concerns about a...
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Sugar-Salem School District embraces growth
Students in Sugar-Salem School District 322 are getting accustomed to their new schedules as they complete their first week in school. Superintendent Chester Bradshaw reported that the district is responding to growth in the community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
idahoednews.org
$50 million in grants for Idaho families will become available in September
Grant applications for Idaho families hoping for financial aid for educational resources will be available starting mid-September, the State Board of Education announced last week. Created earlier this year by Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature, the $50 million Empowering Parents grant program is modeled after the Strong Families, Strong...
Post Register
High registration causes overcrowding in local schools
Year after year, area schools are finding it harder to accommodate a growing student body in outdated, overcrowded facilities. Rising enrollment numbers accompanied by multiple failed bonds have left Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonneville Joint School District 93 scrambling to find adequate space for students in their schools.
svinews.com
Braves open up ‘22 season at Boise State University
◆ SVHS taking on Shelley, Idaho at 7 pm Friday night. Most high school football players never get to play on the grounds of a FBS (formerly D-I) stadium. This year if things ultimately work out for the Star Valley Braves, their players will get to play on two of them this season.
Post Register
District 91 breaks ground on new Tiger Athletic Complex
Idaho Falls School District 91’s Superintendent Jim Shank, members of the district’s board of trustees, Tiger Club representatives and Idaho Falls High School athletes grabbed shovels and broke ground Thursday for the new Tiger Athletic Complex. The complex is being built on a lot on 49th Street between...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho8.com
Sports Line Friday Night – August 26th, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It was a packed week 1 of action on the gridiron, and the slate included the Rocky Mountain Rumble and the first game on the new Ravsten Stadium turf!. Check out the full episode of Sports Line Friday Night to see a full recap. Article...
'Cheat code' wide receiver propels No. 4 Blackfoot to season-opening win over Emmett
EMMETT, Idaho - Jerrod Ackley summed up everything Javonte King did Friday night perfectly into two words. "Cheat code," said the Blackfoot High School football coach. His 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior three-star wide receiver with offers from Idaho State and Tennessee Tech, was certainly that. King ...
Local 6-generation family farm earns state-wide recognition
Life on the family farm has nearly disappeared across some parts of America. The post Local 6-generation family farm earns state-wide recognition appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Skyline can't keep up with Stansbury's explosive offense
REXBURG — It wasn’t the start to the season the Skyline football team had envisioned, but coach Scott Berger took a more big-picture approach after the Grizzlies fell to Stansbury, Utah 68-42 on Friday. “This will make us a lot better in the long run,” Berger said following...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Post Register
P&Z gives Rowes Garden annexation 'do not pass' recommendation
BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission heard comments Tuesday night from concerned residents of Rowes Garden in a public forum concerning the proposed annexation of their neighborhood, and the commissioners voted to not recommend to the city council that the annexation be approved. A little over 30...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls City Council to vote on new fees and fee increases
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls City Council will vote on several new fees and fee increases during a meeting on Thursday. The proposed new fees and increases are set to begin with the start of the upcoming fiscal year on Oct. 1. The Idaho Falls City Council held...
Former Idaho Sheriff pens letter of guilt, recounts events after threatening LDS Church group
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A former Idaho Sheriff who recently pled guilty to aggravated assault after threatening a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Young Women’s group has written a letter of apology and responsibility regarding the incident, according to East Idaho News. The letter, which was filed in court Monday morning, reads, […]
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls restaurant up for lease after 5-month closure
IDAHO FALLS — Sonic Drive-in at 1650 South Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls is up for lease. The fast food restaurant closed in March after a fire broke out in the kitchen fryers. The fire spread up the walls and into the building. Click here to read more. Yellow...
spotonidaho.com
First football game to be played on new Ravsten Stadium turf Friday night
The following is a news release from Idaho Falls School District 91. Watch a timelapse video in the player above showing the construction of the field. The upgrades to Ravsten Stadium are almost finished, and Idaho Falls School District 91 is excited to announce thefirst football...
eastidahonews.com
Man charged after allegedly resisting arrest, providing false information
IDAHO FALLS — A 21-year-old Dubois man was charged after he allegedly resisted arrest and provided false information to an officer. Eriberto Hernandez-Figueroa was originally charged with a felony for bribery of municipal or county officers and two misdemeanors for resisting or obstructing arrest and providing false information about his identity to officers.
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: Blackfoot couple providing ‘escape’ with entertainment that’s close to home
BLACKFOOT – When Jessi and Matt Nelson aren’t working with students at Idaho Science & Technology Charter School, one of their favorite activities is visiting escape rooms. The Blackfoot couple were frequent customers at a now-defunct escape room in Blackfoot, and that’s what prompted them to open Oh!...
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Smokin’ Buds serves award-winning ribs, sauce and ‘pillowy heavens of pork’
CHUBBUCK — While living in Kansas City in 2008, Ryan “Bud” Matthews “fell into some friends” who were involved in that region’s competitive cooking scene. He took notes, learned from the best, and started competitive cooking himself the same year. Then, his passion, combined with a lack of barbecue options in southeastern Idaho, led to a career change in 2021 when he launched his food truck — Smokin’ Buds BBQ.
Comments / 0