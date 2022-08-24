ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

eastidahonews.com

East Idaho Eats: Smokin’ Buds serves award-winning ribs, sauce and ‘pillowy heavens of pork’

CHUBBUCK — While living in Kansas City in 2008, Ryan “Bud” Matthews “fell into some friends” who were involved in that region’s competitive cooking scene. He took notes, learned from the best, and started competitive cooking himself the same year. Then, his passion, combined with a lack of barbecue options in southeastern Idaho, led to a career change in 2021 when he launched his food truck — Smokin’ Buds BBQ.
CHUBBUCK, ID
eastidahonews.com

‘I was gut-wrenched.’ Memorial crosses found in canal, flowers and decorations ripped out of the ground

IDAHO FALLS — What once was a beautiful memorial that remembered two women killed in a crash recently disappeared and was found later in a canal. The memorial was created after a fatal crash happened at 49th South and Holmes Avenue on Oct. 18, 2020. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time that 19-year-old Omar Arias of Idaho Falls was traveling westbound on 49th South when he drove through a stop sign. Two 24-year-old women — Alexandria “Allie” Dalessi and Sarah Lenon were driving southbound when the two vehicles collided.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON

The memories play in Xavier Guillory's mind like movie reels. Tens of years later, it still feels so vivid: He would stand at the front of the street, right where the pavement turned into his family's driveway in Spokane, and squint up into the blue sky, trying to locate the football hurtling back toward earth. That's when his dad's thundering voice boomed.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Family remembers former sheriff who’s being honored with complex in his name

RIGBY – The Law Enforcement complex at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Rigby will soon bear the name of a former sheriff. The community is invited to the unveiling and dedication ceremony of the Howard Shaffer Law Enforcement Complex on Sept. 16. Shaffer, who served as sheriff from 1950 to 1972, was the only law enforcement officer in Jefferson County killed in the line of duty.
RIGBY, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls responds to use of force lawsuit

Attorneys representing the Idaho Falls Police Department have filed a response to a lawsuit alleging an officer caused serious injuries to a man through an inappropriate use of force. The response denies the accusations made by plaintiff Tony Irvine and his attorney that on July 14, 2020, Idaho Falls police...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Standrod Mansion - Idaho's Most Famous House

The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The National Register calls it ‘one of the most imposing private homes in the state of Idaho.’
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls restaurant up for lease after 5-month closure

IDAHO FALLS — Sonic Drive-in at 1650 South Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls is up for lease. The fast food restaurant closed in March after a fire broke out in the kitchen fryers. The fire spread up the walls and into the building. Click here to read more. Yellow...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

What went wrong? Frustrated fans want answers after rock concert debacle

POCATELLO — Fans are fuming over a botched concert in Pocatello last weekend. Thousands showed up at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on Friday, Aug. 19 for the Rockzilla Tour, featuring Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves. But it ended up a huge disappointment and...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho8.com

Sports Line Friday Night – August 26th, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It was a packed week 1 of action on the gridiron, and the slate included the Rocky Mountain Rumble and the first game on the new Ravsten Stadium turf!. Check out the full episode of Sports Line Friday Night to see a full recap. Article...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Clouds and winds increase with PM storms around

Sunny to start and mild in the valley with 72 by 10am and around 90 degrees later (87 in Idaho Falls) with some light hazy sun and windy at times in Idaho Falls and Pocatello,  winds southwest gusting to 20+ Mountains  have an isolated chance of storms with gusty winds and highs in the upper 70's to 80. The post Clouds and winds increase with PM storms around appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
MIX 106

Is This Really The Most Obese City in Idaho?

When I first arrived in Idaho, one of the first things I noticed was how active everyone is. It’s easy to see why too – we have access to mountains (my favorite), endless trails, and many other activities that allow us to be active. All of that being said, a new report just came out and revealed the “most obese” cities in every state, including Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Lockout over following possible threat at Emerson High School

IDAHO FALLS — A lockout at Emerson Alternative High School in Idaho Falls has ended following a possible threat Friday afternoon. Idaho Falls Police were called to the school at 335 5th Street around 12:30 p.m. due to concerns of a potential safety issue. “Students shared concerns about a...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

