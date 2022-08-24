Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
P&Z gives Rowes Garden annexation 'do not pass' recommendation
BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission heard comments Tuesday night from concerned residents of Rowes Garden in a public forum concerning the proposed annexation of their neighborhood, and the commissioners voted to not recommend to the city council that the annexation be approved. A little over 30...
Post Register
Idaho Falls responds to use of force lawsuit
Attorneys representing the Idaho Falls Police Department have filed a response to a lawsuit alleging an officer caused serious injuries to a man through an inappropriate use of force. The response denies the accusations made by plaintiff Tony Irvine and his attorney that on July 14, 2020, Idaho Falls police...
Post Register
High registration causes overcrowding in local schools
Year after year, area schools are finding it harder to accommodate a growing student body in outdated, overcrowded facilities. Rising enrollment numbers accompanied by multiple failed bonds have left Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonneville Joint School District 93 scrambling to find adequate space for students in their schools.
Post Register
Community Calendar
Blackfoot Farmers’ Market every Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon, through Oct. 29, 1800 East Airport Road, Blackfoot (Good2Go Shell station). Come support your local farmers market, where you can find farm-fresh produce and eggs, delicious baked goods, handmade crafts, and so much more! The Blackfoot Farmers’ Market is a weekly market, bringing together local farmers and customers. Find delicious, healthy foods like cucumbers, lettuce, microgreens, and farm-fresh eggs (many of them organically grown!), as well as tasty treats like pies and cookies. And don’t forget the crafts, which make excellent gifts, for yourself or others!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Post Register
Bonneville County woman reportedly threatened roommate with knife
A Bonneville County woman was arrested Wednesday after she reportedly threatened her roommate with a knife. Marilyn Jones, 65, denied that she threatened the victim when questioned by police, but admitted she held the knife and pointed it at the victim during an argument.
Post Register
District 91 breaks ground on new Tiger Athletic Complex
Idaho Falls School District 91’s Superintendent Jim Shank, members of the district’s board of trustees, Tiger Club representatives and Idaho Falls High School athletes grabbed shovels and broke ground Thursday for the new Tiger Athletic Complex. The complex is being built on a lot on 49th Street between...
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Goal-line stand lifts North Fremont over Bear Lake
North Fremont opened its season Friday with 24-22 win over Bear Lake as the Husky defense made a goal-line stand with a minute and change of the clock. The two teams traded scores throughout the game. The Huskies ultimately snagged the momentum in the second half after a defensive stop led to a 61-yard touchdown run from running back Angel Romero.
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Skyline can't keep up with Stansbury's explosive offense
REXBURG — It wasn’t the start to the season the Skyline football team had envisioned, but coach Scott Berger took a more big-picture approach after the Grizzlies fell to Stansbury, Utah 68-42 on Friday. “This will make us a lot better in the long run,” Berger said following...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Post Register
Blackfoot enters season ranked fourth in 4A
If you sat down at a computer and designed a high school football team, a squad with experience and talent and versatility and everything you need to win a state championship, you would probably end up with something like Blackfoot’s team this year. The Broncos check most every box:...
Comments / 0