Energy site north of Fort Collins ordered to cease operations by CDPHE
An oil and gas site north of Fort Collins was ordered by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to cease operations Thursday over concerns to public health.
Parents react to Jeffco Public Schools plan to close 16 schools
Michael Samora looked down the street toward the school where three of his kids go to elementary school. "It's definitely an immediate concern. Like, wow," he said after learning it was on the list of 16 schools the district's staff has recommended for closing. "So many questions I just don't know where to even start," he said. Glennon Heights Elementary has been good for his children. "We're in all the school programs," he shared. "I can walk to the corner and watch them get to school and watch them be safe." The school board Monday night heard the recommendations along with the numbers....
coloradohometownweekly.com
Trustee’s absence allows Superior board to pass controversial development
Superior residents are expressing anger and confusion after Board of Trustees member Laura Skladzinski unceremoniously departed Monday’s board meeting via her Zoom connection minutes before an impactful vote on a proposed life science campus project in the heart of downtown. Skladzinski was the sole dissenting vote when the board...
Oil-gas company ordered to shut down operation at northern Colorado site
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has ordered an oil and gas company to immediately cease operation at a site north of Fort Collins due to repeated pollution violations. CDPHE's Air Pollution Control Division issued a cease and desist order Thursday afternoon...
Three booze issues will be on Colorado's November ballot
Three more statewide initiatives — concerning the expansion of liquor licenses, where wine can be sold, and for third-party alcohol delivery — will be up for votes in Colorado’s November election.
1310kfka.com
New inpatient hospice care center to open soon in Loveland
A new inpatient hospice care center is opening in Loveland. Pathways is poised to open its doors and begin admitting patients at its new 15,0000 sq. ft. facility on Carpenter Road in a few weeks. The new center replaces the six beds its currently operating as part of a lease at McKee Medical Center. The Coloradoan reports the new $8 million facility includes dozens of patient rooms as well as negative pressure rooms for patients with infectious disease, and gardens and a labyrinth for patients who need serenity in their final days. The center will also provide respite care for when and if caregivers need a break. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/
Drought has improved over Front Range
After picking up monsoon-produced thunderstorm over the last few weeks, the Front Range mountains and foothills of Colorado have seen the the drought threat go away for the first time since early April. That's according to this week's state drought monitor released by the National Drought Mitigation Center.At the same time conditions have also improved for cities along the northern I-25 corridor from the Denver metro area up through Fort Collins. Conditions are on the low end of the scale -- being abnormally dry to moderate.Other areas are not so lucky. From Denver International Airport north to Greeley and out...
Four-vehicle crash involving school bus closes road in Boulder County
Several drivers were taken to a hospital after a crash involving a Boulder Valley School District bus and three other vehicles Friday morning, but no students were injured.
cpr.org
Colorado air regulators shut down oil and gas facility outside Fort Collins due to air pollution and health concerns
After repeated air pollution violations, Colorado regulators ordered Prospect Energy to immediately cease operations at an oil and gas storage site north of Fort Collins. Michael Ogletree, the director of the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division, said Wednesday’s shutdown order at the company’s Krause tank battery marks the first time Colorado has shut down a facility due to air pollution concerns in over a decade.
LOOK: The Least Expensive Home In Weld County Is 117 Years Old
The housing market has cooled down across the United States, some places more than others, but here in Colorado, although home prices have corrected themselves more in the Denver area, they've started to go down a little in other areas too. While there are a few more deals to be...
Body found in Colorado city water reservoir, officials say tap water still safe to drink
According to the Northglenn Police Department, a body was found in the Northglenn Water Reservoir at the Northglenn Water Treatment Facility on August 24 at about 7 AM. Once at the scene, authorities were able to recover a deceased adult male from the water. The individual was found in a...
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield Council moves forward with gas station ordinance
Broomfield City Council on Tuesday moved forward with a proposed ordinance that would require new gas stations to be built at least 1,000 feet from existing gas stations in the city and county. Councilmembers unanimously approved a first reading of the ordinance Tuesday, which means it will move forward to...
Golden car dealership agrees to pay $935K after discriminating against women
A Golden car dealership has agreed to pay $935,000 to women it failed to hire after it was sued last year by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for discriminatory hiring practices.
State Patrol seeks information about Weld County hit-and-run
Colorado State Patrol seeks information about a hit-and-run crash that injured a bicyclist Saturday morning in Weld County, the agency said in a news release. A 57-year-old man was riding east on County Road 54 near Weld County Road 43 when a car hit him, causing "moderate" injuries. The driver left the scene. Authorities believe the car was a silver sedan, missing most or all of the passenger side mirror, according to the release. It may have other damage to the passenger side. The particular make or model is unknown. Anyone with information related to the incident can contact the State Patrol's dispatch center at (303) 239-4501 and mention case number 3A221496.
FOUND: Larimer County authorities searching for missing Berthoud man
The man who was reported missing has been located in Frederick and is safe, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.
10 places to get a gallon of gas for under $3.35 in Colorado
Gas prices are slowly dropping across the country, including right here in Colorado. The average price for a regular gallon of gas is now $3.84.
Colorado ranch experiences major issues with graffiti, destruction, and poaching
MacGregor Ranch, located in the Black Canyon Creek area of Estes Park, has recently experienced a high volume of vandalism and trespassing, according to a recent Facebook post from the ranch. "Litter, graffiti, destruction of agricultural fences, and even poaching have been recent issues making the educational and preservation efforts...
Military Humvee rolls over, 2 airmen hurt
A military Humvee was involved in a rollover crash in Weld County.
Police: CSU students harassed, threatened with knife
A suspect was arrested after two Colorado State University students were reportedly harassed on campus and had a knife pulled on them.
Massive Elk Sends Estes Park Colorado Man Into Orbit
Elk are big, elk are fast and they can be flat-out nasty creatures with no fear of humans whatsoever so it's best if you stay on their good side and better yet, stay the heck away from them as much as possible. Those words of advice have never been more...
