Weld County, CO

CBS Denver

Parents react to Jeffco Public Schools plan to close 16 schools

Michael Samora looked down the street toward the school where three of his kids go to elementary school. "It's definitely an immediate concern. Like, wow," he said after learning it was on the list of 16 schools the district's staff has recommended for closing. "So many questions I just don't know where to even start," he said. Glennon Heights Elementary has been good for his children. "We're in all the school programs," he shared. "I can walk to the corner and watch them get to school and watch them be safe." The school board Monday night heard the recommendations along with the numbers....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Trustee’s absence allows Superior board to pass controversial development

Superior residents are expressing anger and confusion after Board of Trustees member Laura Skladzinski unceremoniously departed Monday’s board meeting via her Zoom connection minutes before an impactful vote on a proposed life science campus project in the heart of downtown. Skladzinski was the sole dissenting vote when the board...
SUPERIOR, CO
1310kfka.com

New inpatient hospice care center to open soon in Loveland

A new inpatient hospice care center is opening in Loveland. Pathways is poised to open its doors and begin admitting patients at its new 15,0000 sq. ft. facility on Carpenter Road in a few weeks. The new center replaces the six beds its currently operating as part of a lease at McKee Medical Center. The Coloradoan reports the new $8 million facility includes dozens of patient rooms as well as negative pressure rooms for patients with infectious disease, and gardens and a labyrinth for patients who need serenity in their final days. The center will also provide respite care for when and if caregivers need a break. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Drought has improved over Front Range

After picking up monsoon-produced thunderstorm over the last few weeks, the Front Range mountains and foothills of Colorado have seen the the drought threat go away for the first time since early April. That's according to this week's state drought monitor released by the National Drought Mitigation Center.At the same time conditions have also improved for cities along the northern I-25 corridor from the Denver metro area up through Fort Collins. Conditions are on the low end of the scale -- being abnormally dry to moderate.Other areas are not so lucky. From Denver International Airport north to Greeley and out...
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Colorado air regulators shut down oil and gas facility outside Fort Collins due to air pollution and health concerns

After repeated air pollution violations, Colorado regulators ordered Prospect Energy to immediately cease operations at an oil and gas storage site north of Fort Collins. Michael Ogletree, the director of the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division, said Wednesday’s shutdown order at the company’s Krause tank battery marks the first time Colorado has shut down a facility due to air pollution concerns in over a decade.
COLORADO STATE
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield Council moves forward with gas station ordinance

Broomfield City Council on Tuesday moved forward with a proposed ordinance that would require new gas stations to be built at least 1,000 feet from existing gas stations in the city and county. Councilmembers unanimously approved a first reading of the ordinance Tuesday, which means it will move forward to...
BROOMFIELD, CO
The Denver Gazette

State Patrol seeks information about Weld County hit-and-run

Colorado State Patrol seeks information about a hit-and-run crash that injured a bicyclist Saturday morning in Weld County, the agency said in a news release. A 57-year-old man was riding east on County Road 54 near Weld County Road 43 when a car hit him, causing "moderate" injuries. The driver left the scene. Authorities believe the car was a silver sedan, missing most or all of the passenger side mirror, according to the release. It may have other damage to the passenger side. The particular make or model is unknown. Anyone with information related to the incident can contact the State Patrol's dispatch center at (303) 239-4501 and mention case number 3A221496.
WELD COUNTY, CO

Community Policy