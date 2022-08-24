ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oruathletics.com

#ORUWSOC Sets the Stage for Sunday Showdown

TULSA, Okla. – The Oral Roberts women's soccer team will play its second home game of the week on Sunday, August 28 at 5 p.m. against the Central Arkansas Bears. ORU beat the Rangers, 7-0, in its home game on Wednesday night. Annaliese Giusto recorded a hat-trick in the...
TULSA, OK
oruathletics.com

#ORUMSoc Fell to No. 12 SMU in Dallas

DALLAS – The ORU men's soccer team dropped its season opener, 4-0, at No. 12 SMU Thursday evening in Dallas, Texas. The first goal of the game for the Mustangs came 20 seconds into the first half. Jose Ortiz connected with the back of the net to give SMU the advantage and for his first goal of the game.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy