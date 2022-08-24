Read full article on original website
Scientists Discover Way To Recharge EV Batteries In 10 Minutes
Electric vehicles like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 are enjoying great popularity as consumers slowly switch over to battery power. But, as with anything, there are drawbacks. Not everyone can charge their vehicle at home and some have to rely on fast chargers along their commute. When plugged into a 350 kW charger, Hyundai claims its handsome EV can charge from 10% - 80% in a mere 18 minutes. That's impressive.
Nature.com
Game changer for batteries
As the energy sector transitions towards greater dependence on renewable energy supplies, there is an increasing demand for batteries that can deliver low-cost and reliable energy storage at the scales required by commercial energy grids. Redox flow batteries that use organic molecules as the active species could meet this need without placing further pressure on transition metal supply chains. However, there are few known organic radicals with the stability required to produce such batteries.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Panasonic launches new warranty package for solar and battery storage
Panasonic announced a new set of warranty terms for its solar and energy storage products. The coverage, called the EverVolt AllGuard All System warranty is a comprehensive warranty covering product, performance, and labor across major system components. This includes 25 years for Panasonic solar panels, 25 years for racking systems,...
scitechdaily.com
A New Concept for Low-Cost Batteries – Made From Inexpensive, Abundant Materials
An aluminum-sulfur battery, made from inexpensive, abundant materials, could provide low-cost backup storage for renewable energy sources. As ever larger installations of wind and solar power systems are being built around the world, the need is growing fast for economical, large-scale backup systems to provide power when the the air is calm and sun is down. Today’s lithium-ion batteries are still too expensive for most such applications. Other options such as pumped hydro require specific topography that’s not always available.
Freethink
The future of energy starts with rebuilding the battery
Batteries don’t last forever, including rechargeable ones. When batteries finally die, they need to be recycled. However, because so many different technologies rely on them, we currently need to recycle about 500,000 tons of batteries every year. When batteries are recycled, they are shredded and melted — and literally...
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
Embedded solar panels generate 50 times more power than regular solar panels
It will also prevent 70 tonnes of carbon emissions every year.
Battery breakthrough could supercharge renewable energy transition
Researchers have invented a new type of battery that is six times cheaper than conventional lithium-ion batteries, which they say could massively speed up the transition to renewable energy sources.Lithium-ion batteries are currently used in everything from smartphones to electric cars, however the cost of producing them makes them unsuitable for large-scale backup systems for wind and solar power installations.With a growing need for such systems to store and provide power when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, an international team of researchers set about creating a low-cost battery made from inexpensive and abundant...
FireRescue1
How to keep your batteries ready for action!
Recharge your batteries on the go with continuous onboard AC power from this charging hub — By Robert Avsec for FireRescue1 BrandFocus. ICYMI, the lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery is revolutionizing how the necessary tools and equipment that are critical to firefighters getting the job done are powered. Manufacturers of rescue tools, blowers, and small power tools (e.g., drills and saws) are producing tools and equipment using Li-ion batteries that are lighter, more compact, and equal to, and in many cases more powerful, than the previous generations of such tools that required an electrical cord running back to a generator or a hydraulic power plant that used a gasoline engine.
Digital Trends
What’s the environmental impact of EV battery manufacturing and recycling?
One major caveat to the spread of electric vehicles is the question of what we’re going to do with all of these car batteries once their time is up. There’s also concern about the environmental impact of lithium mining, not to mention that of other essential metals, like cobalt and nickel. Let’s take some time to look at what goes into EV batteries, where they go when they’re dead, and whether EVs are in the end still the best choice for the environment.
natureworldnews.com
Engineers Developed A Battery That Is Low Cost Than Lithium Ion Battery
Engineers have created a battery from cheap, plentiful elements that might provide low-cost backup storage for renewable energy sources. The novel architecture, which is less costly than lithium-ion battery technology, employs aluminum and sulfur as electrode materials, with a molten salt electrolyte in between. Low-cost battery. As the globe expands...
teslarati.com
Tesla is quietly building another virtual power plant in Japan
It appears that Tesla’s energy business is hitting its stride. In a recent blog post, Tesla Japan shared some insights about its virtual power plant (VPP) in Miyakojima, located in Okinawa Prefecture, Japan. The electric vehicle maker included a video that features some key insights from homeowners who are part of the VPP program.
How long does it take to charge an electric car?
GOVERNMENTS aim to have to all cars on roads be electric by 2030, in aim to reduce carbon emissions. The automotive industry is pushing the electric car movement as much as possible with Volkswagen showcasing electric cars around London during the Euros 2020 and with the FIA's eighth-season running motorsport competition, Formula E.
CARS・
Autoweek.com
Polestar Will Supply Candela Boats with Batteries
EV maker Polestar will supply Sweden's Candela, manufacturer of electric hydrofoils, with batteries and charging systems. Candela offers small hydrofoils powered by 40-kWh batteries, with a range of 50 nautical miles. Polestar is expected to rely on a new gigafactory being built by Northvolt in Gothenburg, Sweden, for EV batteries...
Nature.com
Quantum gates activated with laser precision
A new method enables precise control of spin qubits in diamond by selectively activating them with a laser beam, thus paving the way to the control of spin qubits in dense arrays for applications in quantum technology. Optically addressable spins in solids provide a promising qubit platform for quantum networks,...
Nature.com
Combat airborne transmission
Novaerus air disinfection units from Eschmann are a trusted solution for reducing airborne pathogens, surface bacteria, infections, odours and antibiotic use. Using patented NanoStrike technology, the Novaerus units are scientifically proven to safely and effectively kill and deactivate harmful airborne microorganisms at the DNA level, actively preventing them from reproducing. With no harmful by-products, Novaerus technology is safe for continued 24/7 use around even the most vulnerable. Depending on the size of the room, pathogens are destroyed in an instant and a full air cycle of a space is achieved in as little as one hour. Not only this, the units are easy to install with no maintenance, replacement filters or components.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Liquid metal long-duration storage to be demonstrated at solar test site
Ambri, a developer of liquid-metal long-duration energy storage systems, announced it will partner with Colorado electric utility Xcel Energy on a demonstration project. The project will demonstrate Ambri’s calcium-antimony liquid metal batteries’ ability to interact with renewable energy. Nonprofit MRI Global’s Solar Technology Acceleration (SolarTAC) will be the...
electrek.co
Scientists have increased the life of fuel cells – why that matters for solar and wind
In research that could jumpstart work on a range of technologies including fuel cells – key to storing solar and wind energy – MIT researchers have found a relatively simple way to increase the lifetimes of these devices: changing the “pH” of the system. The US...
Autoblog
Panasonic plans another $4 billion U.S. EV battery plant
Kazuo Tadanobu, CEO of Panasonic Energy, holds a prototype of the 4680 format battery cell (left) next to the current 2170 battery supplied to Tesla. (Reuters, 2021) Panasonic Holdings Corp, a supplier to electric-car maker Tesla, is in talks to build an additional electric vehicle battery plant in the United States at a cost of around $4 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Phys.org
Master equation to boost quantum technologies
As the size of modern technology shrinks down to the nanoscale, weird quantum effects—such as quantum tunneling, superposition, and entanglement—become prominent. This opens the door to a new era of quantum technologies, where quantum effects can be exploited. Many everyday technologies make use of feedback control routinely; an important example is the pacemaker, which must monitor the user's heartbeat and apply electrical signals to control it, only when needed. But physicists do not yet have an equivalent understanding of feedback control at the quantum level. Now, physicists have developed a "master equation" that will help engineers understand feedback at the quantum scale. Their results are published in the journal Physical Review Letters.
